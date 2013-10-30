MOSCOW/MILAN/LONDON, October 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the Russian
Republic of Karelia's Long-term foreign and local currency
ratings at 'BB-' and
the Short-term foreign currency rating at 'B'. The National
Long-term rating has
been affirmed at 'A+(rus)'. The Outlooks on the Long-term
ratings are Stable.
Karelia's outstanding senior unsecured domestic bonds (ISIN
RU000A0JQX51,
RU000A0JRYA9, RU000A0JT7L9 and RU000A0JU1V8) of RUB5.25bn have
also been
affirmed at 'BB-' and 'A+(rus)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch expects Karelia's prudent fiscal management to continue in
2013-2015,
leading to satisfactory budgetary performance with an operating
margin of above
5%. The republic's operating balance remained stable at about 8%
of operating
revenue in 2011-2012, while its deficit before debt variation
widened to 8.1% of
total revenue in 2012 from 0.3% in 2011. Fitch expects the
region to post a
full-year deficit close to 7%-8% of total revenue in 2013,
reflecting increased
operating expenditure and a sluggish recovery of operating
revenue.
Karelia's tax revenue is moderately concentrated. The share of
the top 10
taxpayers fell to 32% of total tax revenue in 2012 (2011: 37%),
due to a new tax
regime in 2012. The new fiscal regulation led to reduced
payments from a key
taxpayer in the metallurgy sector. Fitch expects a slow recovery
of the
republic's tax revenue to be mitigated by equalisation grants
from the federal
government in 2013-2014.
The region's economic profile is dominated by the industrial
sector, which
contributed 34% of gross regional product in 2012. Local
industries were
negatively affected by a downturn in the timber and pulp and
paper sectors in
2012. The administration expects the economic downturn to
continue in 2013, with
a 5% yoy contraction before gradually recovering in 2014-2015.
In its base case scenario Fitch expects direct risk to increase
up to 45%-50% in
2013-2015, from 42% in 2012, due to a widening budget deficit.
The average
maturity of its debt profile improved to 3.8 years in 2012, from
three years in
2011.
The republic's liquidity position is adequate, with an available
cash balance of
RUB1.5bn at end-Q313 (2012: RUB1.8bn and 2011: RUB1.5bn). The
region also had at
end-H113 committed credit lines from local banks totalling
RUB2.4bn.
Karelia's contingent risk is low and limited to the modest
indebtedness of its
broader public sector and few issued guarantees. The aggregate
debt of the
region's public-sector entities stood at RUB324m in 2012 (2011:
RUB348m), while
the republic had RUB194m worth of issued guarantees outstanding
at end-2012.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating could be positively affected by a sound operating
margin of close to
10% in combination with direct risk at 40% of current revenue.
A downgrade could result from deterioration of the budgetary
performance, a
resurgence of refinancing risk, as well as debt coverage ratios
weaker than
Fitch's expectations (direct risk at 46%-48% of current revenue)
for two
consecutive years.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Konstantin Anglichanov
Director
+7 495 956 99 94
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Behruz Ismailov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 99 80
Committee Chairperson
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+ 39 02 87 908 72 03
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' dated 14
August 2012 and
'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria'
dated 9 April
2013 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria andALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.