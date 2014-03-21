(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW/FRANKFURT, March 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the
Republic of Sakha's (Yakutia) Long-term foreign and local
currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB-', Short-term foreign currency IDR
at 'F3' and
National Long-term rating at 'AA+(rus)'. The Outlooks on the
Long-term ratings
are Stable.
The republic's outstanding senior unsecured domestic bonds of
RUB8.75bn (ISIN
RU000A0JP6V4, RU000A0JRHB2, RU000A0JS850 and RU000A0JTVM6) have
been affirmed at
Long-term local currency 'BBB-' and National Long-term
'AA+(rus)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect Sakha's strong economy and low levels of
debt. They also
factor in high contingent liabilities and worsening, but still
sound, budgetary
performance. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that
despite high pressure
on expenditure and nation-wide economic slowdown, the republic
will sustain its
current level of creditworthiness in the medium term and through
the economic
slowdown.
Sakha's ratings are underpinned by its strong economy that is
exceptionally rich
in natural resources such as diamonds, coal, oil, natural gas
and gold. The
natural resources industry is dominated by OJSC ALROSA
(BB/Stable/B), the
world's largest diamond producer with a share of more than 25%
of global rough
diamond production. Completion of the East Siberia-Pacific Ocean
pipeline in
2009 has enabled development of the republic's untapped oil and
gas reserves.
Sakha's gross regional product (GRP) per capita was higher than
the national
median by about 130% and its average salary exceeded the
national median by
1.5x. Russia's major diamond, oil, gas, pipeline, coal, railway
and energy
companies have made significant investments in Sakha. Fitch
expects the economy
to grow at above national rates in 2014-2016 at 3%-4% in real
terms. However,
high tax concentration on top three taxpayers, at above 40% in
2013, will remain
in the foreseeable future.
Fitch expects Sakha's direct risk to remain low at under 20% of
current revenue
in 2014-2016. In 2013, direct risk rose to RUB17bn or 13% of
current revenue,
from 8% a year earlier. Debt coverage by current surplus
deteriorated to four
years at end-2013, from less than one year in 2012.
Nevertheless, interest paid
accounted for less than 1% of operating revenue in 2013.
The republic has a wide network of public sector enterprises,
mainly due to its
vast territory, under-developed infrastructure and severe
climate. Sakha's
indirect risk accounted for about 60% of the region's total
indebtedness and
exceeded RUB26bn at end-2013. Disproportionate growth of
contingent risk will
put pressure on Sakha's creditworthiness.
Sakha historically has cash buffers that mitigate its
refinancing risks. The
republic had RUB5.8bn liquidity balance as of 1 March 2014,
while refinancing
needs for 2014 are RUB2.6bn (2015 - RUB2.5bn). Sakha has a
refinancing peak of
RUB9.5bn in 2016, but Fitch does not expect any difficulties for
the republic in
accessing debt markets.
Fitch expects Sakha's operating performance to slightly improve
in 2014-2016,
but operating surpluses are likely to be at 4%-5% of operating
revenue, below
historical levels. The federal government's election pledges to
raise public
sector salaries will continue to fuel growth of operating
expenditure, while
revenue growth will not return to pre-2012 levels due to the
economic slowdown.
This will result in low operating surpluses in the medium term
and gradual
growth of debt. Sakha's operating surplus continued to
deteriorate in 2013,
falling to 3% of operating revenue (16% in 2010-2011), below
Fitch expectations.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Improvement of Sakha's budgetary performance well above Fitch's
expectations,
coupled with a reduction of net overall risk to about 20% of
current revenue,
from about 30% at end-2013, would lead to an upgrade.
Growth of net overall risk to above 50% of current revenue or
sharp
deterioration of debt coverage ratios could lead to a downgrade.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated 14
August 2012, and
'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria',
dated 9 April
2013, are available on www.fitchratings.com.
