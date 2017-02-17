(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, February 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Russian Republic of
Sakha's (Yakutia) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDR) at 'BBB-' with Stable Outlooks and Short-Term Foreign
Currency IDR at
'F3'. The republic's National Long-Term Rating has been affirmed
at 'AA+(rus)'
with Stable Outlook and withdrawn.
The republic's senior debt ratings have been affirmed at
long-term local
currency 'BBB-'. The republic's senior debt National long-term
rating has been
affirmed at 'AA+(rus)' and withdrawn.
The affirmation reflects Fitch's largely unchanged base case
scenario regarding
Sakha's low debt by international standards and strong fiscal
performance, which
should help keep key credit metrics sound.
The National-scale rating is being withdrawn because Fitch has
withdrawn its
Russian National-scale ratings in response to a new regulatory
framework for
credit rating agencies in Russia (see Fitch Ratings Withdraws
National Scale
Ratings in the Russian Federation dated 23 December 2016).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'BBB-' rating reflects Yakutia's low, but slowly growing,
direct risk, and
restored strong operating performance, which is supported by a
resource-based
economy. The ratings also factor in sizeable contingent
liabilities and public
sector debt as well as the concentrated nature of Sakha's tax
base, which
exposes the republic to market volatility.
Fitch projects the republic's budgetary performance will remain
strong with a
16%-18% operating margin over the medium term. This will be
supported by a
gradual growth of tax revenues amid revival of overall economic
growth in
Russia. Fitch projects Russia's GDP will grow 1.3% in 2017. The
republic will
also benefit from its ownership of a 33% stake in leading global
raw diamond
producer Alrosa (BB+/stable) as the company plans to increase
dividend payments,
which constitute a significant share of Yakutia's revenues. In
the medium term
property tax will be contributing more revenue as large capex
projects become
operational (new diamond mine, gas pipeline to China, thermal
power plant and
others).
In 2016, Yakutia's operating balance stabilised at a high 16.9%
of operating
revenue (2015: 17.8%), up from an average 9.6% in 2012-2014.
This was driven by
29% yoy growth in corporate income tax proceeds, mainly from the
diamond mining
sector amid a pick-up in diamond demand. However, the
performance of this sector
remains volatile and is prone to FX fluctuations. Deficit before
debt remained
small at 3.3% in 2016, down from 5.3% in 2015, resulting in mild
debt growth.
Fitch expects Sakha to maintain low debt at below 25% of current
revenue in the
medium term (2016: 20%). Direct risk increased to RUB34.2
billion at end-2016
from RUB27 billion a year earlier. Sakha's debt portfolio is
diversified with
45% domestic bonds, 36% subsidised federal budget loans at 0.1%
interest rate
and 16% bank loans. The weighted average maturity of debt of
Sakha is 2.4 years,
above its debt payback ratio of 1.3 years, indicating structural
financial
sustainability.
As with most regions in Russia, Yakutia is exposed to
refinancing pressure in
2017-2019 when 86% of direct risk (RUB29.3 billion as of
end-2016) matures.
Despite a concentrated debt maturity profile, the republic has
manageable
refinancing risks due to historically low debt, sound liquidity
and access to
federal loans. For 2017 refinancing needs are limited to RUB3.6
billion
amortising bonds, RUB3.5 billion budget loans and RUB1 billion
bank loans, which
the republic plans to refinance with RUB5 billion domestic
bonds, RUB2.7 billion
budget loan and new bank loans. Cash liquidity was strong at
RUB2 billion as of
1 January 2017.
The republic's exposure to contingent risk is likely to remain
sizable at 23.6%
of current revenue. However, Yakutia's net overall risk is still
consistent with
the current ratings after it increased slightly to 42.7% of
current revenue in
2016 from 39.5% in 2015. Fitch forecasts net overall risk to
stabilise at
43%-45% of current revenue by 2019. Sakha provides support to
its infrastructure
across the region's vast territory amid harsh climatic
conditions but a
disproportionate growth of contingent risk will put the region's
creditworthiness under pressure.
Sakha has a strong economic profile supported by rich deposits
of natural
resources, such as diamonds, coal, oil, natural gas and gold.
The republic
provides 30% of global raw diamond supply. This exposes Yakutia
to concentration
risk as the top 10 largest taxpayers contributed 60% of total
tax proceeds in
2016. The region's prime taxpayers are mostly national champions
in natural
resources and export-oriented companies (Alrosa, Surgutneftegaz,
Mechel, etc.).
Yakutia's strong economy and small population result in strong
wealth metrics.
In 2014 gross regional product (GRP) per capita was 2.2x above
the national
median, while average salary was 2.5x above the national median.
According to
preliminary data, in 2016 GRP grew 1.9% yoy, outperforming the
national GDP
contraction of 0.4%. According to the administration's forecasts
the republic's
GRP growth will accelerate to 3%-5% in 2017-2019.
The republic's credit profile is constrained by the weak Russian
institutional
framework for sub-nationals, which has a shorter record of
stable development
than many of its international peers. The predictability of
Russian local and
regional governments' budgetary policy is hampered by the
frequent reallocation
of revenue and expenditure responsibilities within government
tiers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The republic's ratings are at the same level as Russia's,
therefore positive
changes to the sovereign ratings could be positive for the
region's ratings,
provided Yakutia's budgetary resilience also strengthens,
leading to a
sustainable operating margin above 15% and controlled contingent
liabilities.
A downgrade of Russia or growth of net overall risk to above 50%
of current
revenue, coupled with a sharp deterioration of its direct
debt-to-current
balance ratio, would lead to a downgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alexey Kobylyanskiy
Analyst
+7 495 956 99 80
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Vladimir Redkin
Director
+7 495 956 24 05
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 111
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Fitch has made a number of adjustments to the official accounts
in order to make
local and regional governments comparable internationally for
analytical
purposes:
- Transfers of capital nature received were re-classified from
operating revenue
to capital revenue.
- Transfers of capital nature made were re-classified from
operating expenditure
to capital expenditure.
- Goods and services of capital nature were re-classified from
operating
expenditure to capital expenditure.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1019192
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
