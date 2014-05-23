(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/MILAN/LONDON, May 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Russian Stavropol
Region's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at
'BB' and its National Long-term rating at 'AA-(rus)' with Stable
Outlooks. The
Short-term foreign currency IDR has been affirmed at 'B'.
The region's outstanding senior unsecured domestic bonds have
also been affirmed
at 'BB' and 'AA-(rus)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating affirmation reflects Fitch's expectations that the
region will
maintain moderate direct risk and an operating balance at 8% of
operating
revenue per annum in 2014-2016. The ratings also factor in a
persistent budget
deficit, due to increasing pressure from operating and capital
expenditure,
refinancing pressure and the region's below-national average
wealth and economic
indicators.
Fitch expects the region's direct risk will remain below 45% of
current revenue
during 2014-2016 despite the budget deficit. The agency expects
the region will
use part of its RUB4.2bn (as of 1 March 2014) cash to cover its
budget deficit,
therefore limiting debt growth. Fitch expects direct risk will
increase by 20%
in 2014 to RUB24.4bn (2013: RUB20.3bn), equivalent to 34% of
current revenue,
compared with 29% in 2013.
Stavropol faces refinancing pressure from RUB5.7bn of bank loans
and RUB2.3bn of
issued bonds maturing in 2014, which corresponded to 43% of
direct risk as of 1
March 2014. Due to its persistent budget deficit the region is
dependent on
access to financial markets for debt refinancing. Stavropol
plans to issue
RUB4bn of bonds in 2014 to replace some of its short-term bank
loans and to fund
part of the budget deficit. Fitch expects the region will be
able to refinance
its debt as it has done in the past.
Fitch expects the operating balance will slightly deteriorate in
the medium
term. This is due to continuing pressure on operating
expenditure following the
federal government's decision to raise public sector salaries
and to fund other
social programmes, and a decline in current transfers after a
significant rise
of 26% in 2013. High current transfers in 2013 were due to the
federal
government partially compensating public sector salary increases
by providing
additional subsidies to the region. This allowed the region to
record a sound
operating balance at 10% of operating revenue in 2013 after a
low 2% in 2012.
Budget deficit is likely to persist at 6-8% of total revenue in
2014-2016. In
2013 the region's deficit slightly widened to 10.6% from 8.6% in
2012. The
deficit was driven by continuing high capital expenditure at
23.8% of total
expenditure in 2013 (2012: 21.4%). Fitch expects capex to be at
20% in 2014,
driven by on-going investments in education and healthcare
infrastructure;
before easing to 17% in 2015-2016 to limit budget deficit and
debt growth.
Stavropol's socio-economic profile is historically weaker than
that of the
average Russian region and is dominated by agriculture and food
processing. Its
per capita gross regional product (GRP) was about 63% of the
national median in
2012. However, the region's economy is less dependent on the
external
environment, which can prove volatile. The regional government
expects sound
regional GDP growth of 3.5% per year between 2014 and 2016.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Sustained sound operating balance at about 10% of operating
revenue and debt
coverage (2013: 3.6 years) in line with average maturity profile
(2013: four
years) would lead to an upgrade.
Weakening of the operating margin towards zero, coupled with an
increase in
direct risk above 50% of current revenue, would lead to a
downgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Elena Ozhegova
Associate Director
+7 495 956 99 87
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street,
Moscow, 115054
Secondary Analyst
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 99 01
Committee Chairperson
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 203
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
