(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW/FRANKFURT, October 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Russian
Voronezh Region's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDR) at 'BB+' and its Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B'.
The National
Long-term rating has been also affirmed at 'AA(rus)'. The
Outlooks on the
Long-term ratings are Stable.
Voronezh Region's outstanding senior unsecured domestic bonds
ratings (ISIN
RU000A0JTG34 and RU000A0JU823) were also affirmed at 'BB+' and
'AA(rus)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating affirmation reflects Fitch's expectations that
Voronezh region's
fiscal performance will stabilise with a forecast operating
balance at 10% of
operating revenue in 2014-2016 that will fully cover interest
expenses and
principal repayment. The region's deficit before debt variation
is likely to
narrow to 6% of total revenue in 2014, after a sharp rise to
10.7% in 2013.
Voronezh Region's operating balance deteriorated in 2013 to 8.8%
of operating
revenue, following a strong 13.8% in 2012. This was attributed
to a 9.7% yoy
increase in operating expenditure, driven mostly by staff cost,
which offset a
slower 3.8% growth in operating revenue as current transfers
from the federal
budget declined. Fitch believes that the federal government's
pledge to raise
public sector salaries will continue to fuel growth of operating
expenditure in
the medium term, making a repeat of the strong 2011-2012
performance unlikely.
Fitch expects the region's direct risk to increase to 30% of
current revenue in
2014 and to 33% by end-2016, from 28.3% in 2013, to fund its
expected budget
deficit in the medium term. The region's direct risk is forecast
to increase to
RUB22.6bn by end-2014 from RUB11.4bn as of 1 January 2013, but
remains moderate
by international standards.
Fitch expects debt coverage (direct risk/current balance) to
remain under four
years in 2014-2016, which is in line with the maturity of the
region's debt
portfolio. Debt coverage deteriorated in 2013 to 3.7 years from
a strong
coverage of below two years in 2011-2012. However, the region's
debt maturity
profile is smooth, and there are no refinancing peaks.
The region's cash position remains sound with cash reserves
totalling RUB8.8bn
as of 1 September 2014 (2013: RUB4.7bn). Fitch expects the
region will use part
of this liquidity to limit debt growth in 4Q14. However, the
cash position
should remain strong at RUB3bn at end-2014. In addition to
available cash, the
region has untapped stand-by credit lines of RUB3.1bn, available
on a
first-demand basis.
Voronezh economy is robust and diversified, supporting a solid
tax base. The
region's administration expects GRP to grow 3%-4% in 2014-2016,
which remains
higher than the national average. The region's economy expanded
5.1% in 2013
(vs. national GDP growth of 1.3%), after the double-digit growth
seen in
2011-2012.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Sound budgetary performance on a sustained basis with an
operating margin of 15%
and direct risk below 45% of current revenue could lead to an
upgrade.
Deterioration of the operating margin to below 5% for two
consecutive years,
leading to a significantly weakened debt coverage ratio far
above the average
maturity of the region's debt portfolio could lead to a
downgrade.
Applicable criteria, 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated 14
August 2012, and
'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
outside United
States', dated 23 April 2014, are available on
