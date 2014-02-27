(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, February 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
German life
insurers R+V Lebensversicherung AG's (R+V Life), R+V
Lebensversicherung a.G.'s
(R+V Mutual), and Condor Lebensversicherungs-AG's (Condor)
Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) ratings at 'AA-'. The Outlooks are Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Based on its insurance group rating methodology, Fitch continues
to view R+V
Life, R+V Mutual, and Condor as "core" to the R+V group, and the
ratings are
therefore aligned with the agency's view of the R+V group as a
whole.
The ratings are supported by the R+V group's solid
capitalisation, strong market
position, and strong operating performance. Offsetting these
positive rating
factors is the R+V group's geographical focus on Germany.
One of the top 10 insurance groups in Germany, R+V group is
headed by R+V
Versicherung AG, which is 75%-owned by DZ Bank AG (A+/Stable).
DZ Bank AG is the
largest central bank within Germany's cooperative banking sector
Genossenschaftliche FinanzGruppe (GFG; A+/Stable). Fitch regards
the ownership
of R+V by DZ Bank AG/GFG as positive, reflecting the agency's
view that the bank
would support the insurance group, if necessary. This has been
reflected in a
single-notch uplift from the agency's standalone assessment of
the R+V group.
R+V Life, R+V Mutual and Condor reported strong regulatory
solvency margins at
end-2012, well above the market average of 167%. Based on the
regulatory ratios
and the agency's internal risk-based capital assessment, Fitch
views the
companies' capitalisation as very strong.
The agency expects that R+V Life, R+V Mutual and Condor will
have maintained a
solid capital position at end-2013 and will continue to do so in
2014.
R+V Life, R+V Mutual and Condor reported a strong operating
performance for
2012. Funds for future appropriation, premium and new business
growth and the
lapse ratio were better than the market average in 2012. Fitch
expects that the
three companies maintained strong profitability in 2013 and will
do so again in
2014.
Fitch expects that the ratios of investments in equities for R+V
Life and R+V
Mutual continued to be higher than the German market average at
end-2013 while
Condor's is likely to have been in line with the average. Fitch
estimates this
ratio to have been below 3% on average for the German market at
end-2013. Fitch
does not view the relatively larger equity exposure as a
particular risk, given
their strong capitalisation.
The R+V group's primary insurance business is focussed on
Germany. R+V Life is
R+V group's main operating life insurer in Germany while Condor
serves as a
specialist for independent financial advisors in individual life
and R+V Mutual
serves as a specialist for mid- and high-net worth clients and
pension funding.
Measured by gross written premiums (GWP) in 2012, R+V Life is
Germany's
second-largest life insurer.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers for a downgrade include a downgrade of
GFG/DZ Bank AG's
rating, a change in Fitch's view of R+V group's strategic
importance to GFG/DZ
Bank AG, a change in Fitch's view of the entities' core status
within the R+V
group, or a significant weakening of the R+V group's standalone
financial
profile.
Key rating triggers for an upgrade include an upgrade of GFG/DZ
Bank AG's
ratings, and the entities maintaining their strategic importance
for R+V group
and GFG/DZ Bank AG.
For 2012, R+V Life reported GWP of EUR4.7bn and total assets of
EUR42bn, R+V
Mutual GWP of EUR121m and total assets of EUR1.6bn and Condor
GWP of EUR239m and
total assets of EUR3.3bn.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Dr. Christoph Schmitt
Director
+49 69 7680 76 121
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
60325 Frankfurt
Secondary Analyst
Dr. Stephan Kalb
Senior Director
+49 69 7680 76 118
Committee Chairperson
Marc-Philippe Juilliard
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 37
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 13
November 2013, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology â€” Amended -- Effective Jan. 11,
2013âˆ’Aug. 19, 2013
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.