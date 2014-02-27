(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, February 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed German life insurers R+V Lebensversicherung AG's (R+V Life), R+V Lebensversicherung a.G.'s (R+V Mutual), and Condor Lebensversicherungs-AG's (Condor) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'AA-'. The Outlooks are Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS Based on its insurance group rating methodology, Fitch continues to view R+V Life, R+V Mutual, and Condor as "core" to the R+V group, and the ratings are therefore aligned with the agency's view of the R+V group as a whole. The ratings are supported by the R+V group's solid capitalisation, strong market position, and strong operating performance. Offsetting these positive rating factors is the R+V group's geographical focus on Germany. One of the top 10 insurance groups in Germany, R+V group is headed by R+V Versicherung AG, which is 75%-owned by DZ Bank AG (A+/Stable). DZ Bank AG is the largest central bank within Germany's cooperative banking sector Genossenschaftliche FinanzGruppe (GFG; A+/Stable). Fitch regards the ownership of R+V by DZ Bank AG/GFG as positive, reflecting the agency's view that the bank would support the insurance group, if necessary. This has been reflected in a single-notch uplift from the agency's standalone assessment of the R+V group. R+V Life, R+V Mutual and Condor reported strong regulatory solvency margins at end-2012, well above the market average of 167%. Based on the regulatory ratios and the agency's internal risk-based capital assessment, Fitch views the companies' capitalisation as very strong. The agency expects that R+V Life, R+V Mutual and Condor will have maintained a solid capital position at end-2013 and will continue to do so in 2014. R+V Life, R+V Mutual and Condor reported a strong operating performance for 2012. Funds for future appropriation, premium and new business growth and the lapse ratio were better than the market average in 2012. Fitch expects that the three companies maintained strong profitability in 2013 and will do so again in 2014. Fitch expects that the ratios of investments in equities for R+V Life and R+V Mutual continued to be higher than the German market average at end-2013 while Condor's is likely to have been in line with the average. Fitch estimates this ratio to have been below 3% on average for the German market at end-2013. Fitch does not view the relatively larger equity exposure as a particular risk, given their strong capitalisation. The R+V group's primary insurance business is focussed on Germany. R+V Life is R+V group's main operating life insurer in Germany while Condor serves as a specialist for independent financial advisors in individual life and R+V Mutual serves as a specialist for mid- and high-net worth clients and pension funding. Measured by gross written premiums (GWP) in 2012, R+V Life is Germany's second-largest life insurer. RATING SENSITIVITIES Key rating triggers for a downgrade include a downgrade of GFG/DZ Bank AG's rating, a change in Fitch's view of R+V group's strategic importance to GFG/DZ Bank AG, a change in Fitch's view of the entities' core status within the R+V group, or a significant weakening of the R+V group's standalone financial profile. Key rating triggers for an upgrade include an upgrade of GFG/DZ Bank AG's ratings, and the entities maintaining their strategic importance for R+V group and GFG/DZ Bank AG. For 2012, R+V Life reported GWP of EUR4.7bn and total assets of EUR42bn, R+V Mutual GWP of EUR121m and total assets of EUR1.6bn and Condor GWP of EUR239m and total assets of EUR3.3bn. Contact: Primary Analyst Dr. Christoph Schmitt Director +49 69 7680 76 121 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Taunusanlage 17 60325 Frankfurt Secondary Analyst Dr. Stephan Kalb Senior Director +49 69 7680 76 118 Committee Chairperson Marc-Philippe Juilliard Senior Director +33 1 44 29 91 37 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 13 November 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology â€” Amended -- Effective Jan. 11, 2013âˆ’Aug. 19, 2013 here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.