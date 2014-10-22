(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, October 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
German life
insurers R+V Lebensversicherung AG's (R+V Life), R+V
Lebensversicherung a.G.'s
(R+V Mutual) and Condor Lebensversicherungs-AG's (Condor)
Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) ratings at 'AA-'. The Outlook on all ratings is
Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch continues to view R+V Life, R+V Mutual and Condor as
"core" to the R+V
insurance group and the ratings are therefore aligned with the
agency's view of
the R+V group as a whole, in line with our insurance group
rating methodology.
The ratings are supported by R+V group's solid capitalisation,
strong market
position, and robust operating performance. Offsetting these
positive rating
factors is R+V group's geographical concentration in Germany and
its moderate
underwriting profitability in non-life insurance.
One of the top five primary insurance groups in Germany, R+V
group is headed by
R+V Versicherung AG, which is 75%-owned by DZ Bank AG
(A+/Stable). DZ Bank AG is
the largest central bank within Germany's cooperative banking
group
Genossenschaftliche FinanzGruppe (GFG; A+/Stable). Fitch regards
the ownership
of R+V by DZ Bank AG/GFG as positive, reflecting the agency's
view that the bank
would support the insurance group, if necessary. This has been
reflected in a
single-notch rating uplift from the agency's standalone
assessment of R+V group.
Fitch views the group's capitalisation as very strong, which we
expect to be
maintained in 2014 and 2015. In Fitch's Prism Factor Based Model
(Prism FBM),
R+V group scored "very strong" based on end-2013 financials. In
addition, R+V
Life, R+V Mutual and Condor reported strong regulatory solvency
margins at
end-2013, well above the market average of 161%.
R+V Life, R+V Mutual and Condor reported strong operating
performance for 2013.
Funds for future appropriation, expense and lapse ratios were
better than the
market average. Fitch expects the three companies to maintain
strong
profitability in 2014. The ratios of investments in equities to
total invested
assets for R+V Life, Condor and R+V Mutual are higher than the
German market
average of 3.3%. Fitch does not view the larger equity exposure
as a particular
risk, given the group's very strong capitalisation.
The R+V group's primary insurance business is focussed on
Germany. The non-life
segment reported a net combined ratio of 103.9% (2012: 100.7%)
for 2013, which
was weaker than the German market average of 99% (2012: 96.3%).
R+V Life is R+V group's main operating life insurer in Germany,
while Condor
serves as a specialist for independent financial advisors in
individual life and
R+V Mutual is a specialist for mid- and high-net worth clients
and a pension
provider. Measured by gross written premiums (GWP) in 2013, R+V
Life is
Germany's second-largest life insurer.
For 2013, R+V Life reported GWP of EUR4.9bn and total assets of
EUR44bn, R+V
Mutual GWP of EUR120m and total assets of EUR1.6bn and Condor
GWP of EUR236m and
total assets of EUR3.3bn.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers for a downgrade include a downgrade of
GFG/DZ Bank AG's
rating, a change in Fitch's view of R+V group's strategic
importance to GFG/DZ
Bank AG or a change in Fitch's view of the entities' core status
within R+V
group. In addition, a significant weakening of R+V group's
standalone financial
profile, for example, through a decline in R+V group's Prism FBM
score to
"adequate" could also lead to a downgrade.
Key rating triggers for an upgrade include an upgrade of GFG/DZ
Bank AG's
ratings, and the entities maintaining their strategic importance
to R+V group
and GFG/DZ Bank AG.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Dr. Christoph Schmitt
Director
+49 69 7680 76 121
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
60325 Frankfurt
Secondary Analyst
Dr. Stephan Kalb
Senior Director
+49 69 7680 76 118
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 4
September 2014, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.