LONDON, January 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Rwandaâ€™s
Long-term foreign
and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at â€˜Bâ€™ with
Positive Outlooks.
The issue ratings on Rwandaâ€™s senior unsecured foreign and
local currency bonds
have also been affirmed at â€˜Bâ€™. The Country Ceiling has been
affirmed at â€˜Bâ€™ and
the Short-term foreign currency IDR at â€˜Bâ€™.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Rwandaâ€™s rating is supported by rapid real GDP growth,
averaging 8% over the
past decade, in a context of macro and political stability.
Large foreign
capital inflows have been attracted by high standards of
economic governance and
successful implementation of structural reforms. Government debt
has remained
low (29% of GDP in 2013) and half of it is owed to official
donors, ensuring
debt service remains moderate. The rating is constrained by
structural
indicators, including low GDP per capita (USD642), an
undiversified economy with
a narrow export base, political risk and high dependence on
international aid.
Rwandaâ€™s â€˜Bâ€™ IDRs and Positive Outlook also reflect the
following key rating
drivers:
Fitch expects large aid inflows will continue to support
Rwandaâ€™s development in
the long term. Donors resumed grant disbursements in mid-2013
after a temporary
freeze in 2012/13 as they sanctioned Rwanda for its perceived
role in the crisis
in Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. The shortfall in aid
prompted a sharp
fiscal and monetary tightening and in turn, affected GDP growth,
highlighting
the risks of aid dependence. In future, support could
increasingly take the form
of concessional loans, rather than budgetary grants, and benefit
from
diversification in donorsâ€™ origin with a growing role of
non-western countries
like China.
Fitch expects GDP growth to remain above peers at 7.5% in 2014
and 2015 after a
slowdown to 6.6% in 2013 (from 8% in 2012) when it suffered from
the donorsâ€™
crisis. Growth will continue to be driven by investment and
expansion of the
private sector from a low base. In the longer term, growth will
benefit from the
authoritiesâ€™ Economic Development and Poverty Reduction
Strategy, which focuses
on regional integration within the East African Community and
economic
diversification, and reforms in the context of a new Policy
Support Instrument
with the IMF after the previous one ended in December 2013.
Fitch expects the authoritiesâ€™ focus on tax policy will lead
to an increase in
the tax take to 17.1% of GDP by FY16 (fiscal year ending in June
2016) from
14.2% in FY13. Key measures include broadening the VAT base,
reducing current
exemptions on mining and agriculture and higher tax compliance.
The increase in
tax could gradually lessen dependence on aid (which has
accounted for about 40%
of government receipts since 2008). Raising tax in a still
largely informal
economy is a significant policy challenge, but Rwanda has
demonstrated a strong
capacity for implementing reform.
Fitch expects central government debt to stabilise at 28% of GDP
by FY16, well
below the â€˜Bâ€™ rated peersâ€™ median (41%). Stabilisation
will be supported by a
reduction in the budget deficit, to 2.9% of GDP by FY16 from
5.1% in FY13,
primarily driven by lower net lending after the government
on-lent the proceeds
of its debut USD400m (equivalent to 5% of GDP) Eurobond in 2013.
Higher tax and
strong control on public spending will also support the
tightening. The
structure of public debt means that external debt service is
low.
Fitch expects the current account deficit (10.4% of GDP in 2013)
to remain high
because of continuing investment in infrastructure and high GDP
growth. An
increase in FX reserves will remain gradual as a result, at 3.8
months of
current account payments by 2015.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that could lead to an upgrade are:
- Continuing evidence of macroeconomic stability, resilience to
shocks and high
GDP growth.
- Reduction of the twin deficits broadly consistent with the
baseline agreed
with the IMF in the context of the new Policy Support
Instrument.
- Continued expansion and diversification of the limited export
base that would
support the narrowing of the current account deficit and help
accumulation of
foreign exchange reserves.
- An increase in the tax take, broadly in line with the
authoritiesâ€™ targets
agreed with the IMF, which would lessen dependence on
international donors.
The current rating Outlook is Positive. Consequently, Fitch does
not currently
anticipate developments with a material likelihood of leading to
a downgrade.
However, the following factors could lead to negative rating
action:
- A material threat to political stability, especially in the
run up to the 2017
presidential election.
- Renewed tensions with official donors that would affect FX
inflows and trigger
macro instability.
- A sharp drop in Rwandaâ€™s export receipts (including mining,
tea and coffee
exports).
- Inability to reduce the twin deficits and/or deliver on the
planned increase
in the tax take.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes no major domestic unrest and that broad political
stability will
prevail. President Kagame's lengthy rule and the stability it
has brought
highlight the importance of an orderly succession after 2017.
Fitch assumes Rwanda will continue to successfully implement
structural reforms
and prudent economic policies with the support of a new IMF
Policy Support
Instrument in 2014.
Fitch expects the budget deficit to be 2.9% of GDP by FY16 (from
5.1% in FY13)
and the current account deficit to reduce to 9.7% of GDP (from
11.4% in 2012)
Fitch expects the relationship with the international community
will remain
strong and that Rwanda will continue to benefit from high aid
inflows to support
its development.
Fitch forecasts demand for Rwanda's exports (including tea,
coffee and minerals)
will benefit from the gradual recovery in the global economy,
with world GDP
growth forecast to increase to 2.9% in 2014 and 3.2% in 2015
from 2.3% in 2013.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Arnaud Louis
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1539
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London, E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Michele Napolitano
Director
+44 20 3530 1536
Committee Chairperson
Ed Parker
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1176
Applicable criteria, â€˜Sovereign Rating Criteria' dated 13
August 2012 and
â€˜Country Ceilingsâ€™ dated 09 August 2013, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
