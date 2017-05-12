(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Rwanda's
Long-term Foreign-
and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B+'. The
Outlooks are
Stable. The issue rating on Rwanda's senior unsecured
foreign-currency bonds has
also been affirmed at 'B+'. The Country Ceiling has been
affirmed at 'B+' and
the Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Rwanda's 'B+' IDRs and Stable Outlook balances its strong
governance metrics,
low public debt/GDP, and high growth potential against low
income per capita,
persistent current account deficits and rising net external
debt.
Depressed commodity prices in 2016 have increased balance of
payments pressures
for Rwanda. The current account deficit worsened to 14.3% of GDP
(2015: 13.4%)
as coffee, tea, minerals and metal ore prices continued to
perform weakly in
2016. However, a stabilisation of some commodity prices in 2H16
and some early
signs of success in the government's import compression measures
have resulted
in a narrower deficit compared with Fitch's forecast (16.9% of
GDP) at the time
of our November 2016 review.
Fitch expects the government's initiative to support export
diversification up
the value-chain and the import substitution strategy to lead to
a narrowing of
the current account deficit in 2017-18 to 11.1% of GDP. A faster
recovery in oil
prices could add to the external pressures, while a faster than
expected
recovery of non-oil commodity prices or delays in the planned
construction of
the Bugesera airport would support the external adjustment.
Large government infrastructure projects in recent years
resulted in a
persistent current account deficit and consequently a gradual
depreciation of
the Rwandan franc (RWF). Falling commodity prices led to a 9.7%
depreciation of
the RWF against the USD in 2016, but the RWF stabilised in 1Q17
as external
pressures eased. Fitch estimates that official reserves will be
4.2 months of
external payments at end-2017, supported by the IMF's USD 200
million standby
credit facility loans (USD100 million was disbursed in 2016, the
remaining
USD100 million should be disbursed by end-2017), and are
expected to be
resilient at 4.1 months in 2018. The G20's 'Compact with Africa'
and the
government's industrial parks projects could further stem
depreciation pressures
on the RWF if successful in activating stronger FDI inflows.
The current account deficit is financed mainly through sovereign
external
borrowing, donor flows and, to a lesser extent, through FDI
inflows. Net
external debt has risen to 17.5% of GDP in 2016, from 3.6% in
2012, primarily
driven by sovereign external borrowing, and is increasing
Rwanda's vulnerability
to external shocks.
High and stable growth relative to 'B' rated peers is a key
rating strength.
Rwanda's real GDP growth has averaged 7.2% over the last five
years, against
3.9% for the 'B' median. Growth slowed in 2016 to 5.9% due to
the drought and
tightening fiscal and monetary conditions, and as construction
for the Kigali
Conference Centre, Marriott and Radisson Blu hotels completed.
Fitch forecasts
growth to pick-up slightly to 6.2% in 2017 and 6.6% in 2018 as
the construction
of the Bugesera airport commences and the impact of the drought
on agriculture
fades.
Inflation accelerated in 2016 due to the drought's impact on
food prices and the
depreciation of the RWF. Headline inflation was 13.0% in March
2017. Fitch
forecasts inflation to moderate to an annual average of 6.0% in
2018, from 9.2%
in 2017.
Rwanda's public finances are a neutral factor relative to the
'B' category but
are gradually deteriorating. The budget deficit is forecast to
be 3.5% of GDP in
FY16/17 (B median: 4.2%) and public debt/GDP is forecast at
41.5% (B median:
56.4%), but both are on an increasing trend. Fiscal policy
tightening is aiding
in the external adjustment, with capital expenditure outlays
falling to 9.5% of
GDP in FY16/17 (year-ending June 2017) from 11.5% in FY15/16.
Structural reforms
to raise tax revenues and expand the tax base to offset the
long-term decline in
donor grants are underway, as grants are increasingly replaced
by concessionary
loans, but Fitch expects overall revenues to fall modestly,
highlighting the
scale of the fiscal challenge.
Gross general government debt/GDP is forecast to rise to 44.4%
of GDP by
end-FY18/19 and continue on a gradual upward trend due to the
financing of the
fiscal deficit, the impact of the depreciating RWF on
foreign-denominated
sovereign debt (78% of total debt), the IMF support loans, and
the gradual
replacing of donor grants with concessionary debt.
Rwanda outperforms the 'B' and 'BB' medians in the World Bank
governance
indicators, reflecting the political stability and effective
governance that
underpin its strong donor support. Rwanda will hold presidential
elections on 4
August 2017, in which the incumbent Paul Kagame is widely
expected to win a
third term. Due to the widespread popularity of Kagame and the
administration's
strong use of security measures, Fitch does not expect any
material disruptions
surrounding the upcoming elections to affect economic activity
or the political
process.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Rwanda a score equivalent to a
rating of 'B+' on
the Long-Term FC IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee did not adjust the output
from the SRM to
arrive at the final LT FC IDR.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's
QO is a
forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for
adjustment to the
SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within
our criteria
that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that risks to the
rating are
currently balanced. However, the following factors could,
individually or
collectively, put downward pressure on the ratings:
- Failure to narrow the current account deficit and slow the
rise of net
external debt.
- Failure to attract long-term capital to finance the large
current account
deficit, resulting in a depletion of foreign exchange reserves.
- A sharper than expected contraction or suspension of donor
grants and loans,
which would weaken the fiscal and external positions.
- A failure to stabilise the upward trajectory of gross general
government
debt/GDP ratio.
The main factors that could individually or collectively lead to
a positive
rating action are:
- Continued strong GDP growth supporting income convergence
towards 'B' rated
peers.
- Marked narrowing of the current account deficit, supported for
example by
strong export growth and greater regional integration.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes Rwanda will continue to implement structural
reforms and prudent
economic policies with support from the IMF.
Fitch assumes that broad social and political stability will be
maintained in
the lead-up to and during the 2017 presidential elections.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
