(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, April 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed S - Finanzgruppe Hessen Thueringen's (S-Verbund HT) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A+' with a Stable Outlook. S-Verbund HT's Group Viability Rating (VR) has been affirmed at 'a+'. The agency has also affirmed the IDRs of the 50 savings banks members of S-Verbund HT's mutual support scheme, its central institution Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale (Helaba) as well as the Irish subsidiary of the regional savings banks associations (Sparkassen- und Giroverband Hessen-Thueringen, SGVHT) - NASPA Dublin. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SUPPORT RATING FLOORS (SRF) AND SENIOR DEBT S-Verbund HT is a banking group comprising 50 savings banks in the federal states of Hesse and Thuringia represented by the SGVHT and Helaba which is 68.9%-owned by SVGHT. S-Verbund HT integrates retail banking in Hesse and Thuringia via its savings banks with commercial wholesale banking services provided by Helaba. S-Verbund HT's full-year 2012 consolidated financial statements will not be published until July 2013. However, the 50 savings banks in the group reported a preliminary pre-tax profit of about EUR1.2bn for the financial year 2012. Helaba's consolidated pre-tax profit for 2012 was EUR512m and net income was EUR318m. Fitch notes some overlap in the two sets of reported numbers from Frankfurter Sparkasse, which is wholly owned by Helaba and therefore consolidated in both accounts. S-Verbund HT's Long-term IDR is on the same level as its VR and also at its SRF meaning that its Long-Term IDR would remain the same if S-Verbund HT's VR was downgraded. In common with other banks with a SRF of 'A+', the group has a Short-term IDR of 'F1+', reflecting greater certainty of support propensity in the short-term. The SRF and Support Rating reflect the extremely high probability of support that would be provided by the states of Hesse and Thuringia if needed, given S-Verbund HT's vital role in the two states, the group's strong regional market share and its relationship with both states. Fitch does not rate both states, but its creditworthiness is underpinned by the strength of the German solidarity system, which links the states' creditworthiness to that of the Federal Republic of Germany. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SRF AND SENIOR DEBT A downgrade of S-Verbund HT's Long-term IDR would require a combined downgrade of its VR and SRF. S-Verbund HT's SRF is sensitive to any change in Fitch's view of the ability or propensity of the states of Hesse and Thuringia in case of need. Germany's 'AAA' credit rating has a Stable Outlook and the propensity for support is unlikely to change in the medium term due to the strategic and economic importance of the bank to the local region. Even if the SRF was revised downwards, Fitch might consider the group's liquidity profile to be strong enough to maintain a Short-term IDR of 'F1+' rather than the more common 'F1' with an 'A+' Long-term IDR. NASPA Dublin's IDRs are based solely on the high likelihood of support that the small Dublin-based bank would receive, in case of need, from the SGVHT. NASPA Dublin is not a member of S-Verbund, but the bank would be supported by SGVHT and its member banks due to its legal status as an unlimited company. NASPA Dublin has been in a targeted deleveraging process since end-2007 and Fitch expects its outstanding obligations would be paid in full in the highly unlikely scenario that Ireland would implement capital control. KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR S-Verbund HT's VR reflects the group's strong and diversified franchise in the states of Hesse and Thuringia, its clear strategy with resilient core profitability, stable retail funding base, sound capitalisation and robust track record through the financial crisis. The VR also takes into account the group's solid performance which is characterised by a high degree of stability, particularly from the group's resilient retail business. Fitch sees little downside risk to earnings. This includes the acquisition of Verbundbank from former WestLB AG (WestLB) given the low risk and the conservative estimates of how the acquired cost base will at least be covered by revenues. At the same time, Fitch highlights Helaba's significant exposure to the commercial real estate markets in Germany, USA and UK, exposure to weakening European sovereigns and financial institutions as well as ship financing. In Fitch's view, these risks are balanced by the loss-absorbing resources of Helaba and the entire group. RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR S-Verbund HT's VR would come under pressure if Fitch revised its view on the financial strength of the savings banks or in the case of a significant deterioration in the quality of its loan portfolio, particularly within national and international commercial real estate and corporate finance. SUBORDINATED DEBT Helaba's subordinated debt instruments have been affirmed at 'A'. In Fitch's opinion, there is a high probability that the mutual support will extend to so-called gone-concern capital instruments (i.e. subordinated debt) of Helaba, especially in light of its strategic role and its central treasury function within the group. Therefore, Helaba's subordinated debt rating is notched down once from S-Verbund HT's VR of 'a+' to reflect the higher loss severity of these instruments compared with senior unsecured notes. The subordinated debt instruments' ratings would change if Fitch changes its view on the financial strength of S-Verbund HT's and its VR accordingly. The rating actions are as follows: S-Verbund HT Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+' Viability Rating affirmed at 'a+' Support Rating affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+' Helaba and NASPA Dublin Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+' Support Rating affirmed at '1' The ratings of the group's 50 savings banks (as listed below) have been affirmed at: Long-term IDR 'A+'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR 'F1+' Fitch has also affirmed its obligations guaranteed by the states of Hesse and Thuringia ('AAA'/Stable) at Long-term 'AAA'. Helaba's other obligations are affirmed as follows: Senior unsecured at Long-term 'A+' Short-term debt at 'F1+' Subordinated at Long-term 'A' Market linked securities at Long-term 'A+emr' The group's 50 savings banks are: Sparkasse Altenburger Land Sparkasse Arnstadt-Ilmenau Sparkasse Bad Hersfeld-Rotenburg Sparkasse Battenberg (Eder) Sparkasse Bensheim Stadtsparkasse Borken Stadt- u. Kreis-Sparkasse Darmstadt Sparkasse Dieburg Sparkasse Dillenburg Kreissparkasse Eichsfeld Stadtsparkasse Felsberg Frankfurter Sparkasse Sparkasse Fulda Kreissparkasse Gelnhausen Sparkasse Gera-Greiz Sparkasse Giessen Kreissparkasse Gotha Stadtsparkasse Grebenstein Kreissparkasse Gross-Gerau Sparkasse Gruenberg Sparkasse Hanau Kreissparkasse Hildburghausen Sparkasse Jena-Saale-Holzland Kasseler Sparkasse Kyffhaeusersparkasse Artern-Sondershausen Sparkasse Langen-Seligenstadt Sparkasse Laubach-Hungen Kreissparkasse Limburg Sparkasse Marburg-Biedenkopf Sparkasse Mittelthueringen Nassauische Sparkasse Kreissparkasse Nordhausen Sparkasse Oberhessen Sparkasse Odenwaldkreis Staedtische Sparkasse Offenbach am Main Zweckverbandssparkasse Rhoen-Rennsteig Kreissparkasse Saale-Orla Kreissparkasse Saalfeld-Rudolstadt Kreissparkasse Schluechtern Kreissparkasse Schwalm-Eder Stadtsparkasse Schwalmstadt Sparkasse Sonneberg Sparkasse Starkenburg Taunus-Sparkasse Sparkasse Unstrut-Hainich Sparkasse Waldeck-Frankenberg Wartburg-Sparkasse Kreissparkasse Weilburg Sparkasse Werra-Meissner Sparkasse Wetzlar 