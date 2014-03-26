(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/LONDON, March 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Spain-based Banco
de Sabadell's (Sabadell) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
at 'BB+' with
Stable Outlook, Short-term IDR at 'B' and Viability Rating (VR)
at 'bb+'. Fitch
has simultaneously withdrawn all of Sabadell's ratings because,
in the agency's
view, the level of public information provided by the bank on a
quarterly basis
is insufficient to maintain the rating. Accordingly, Fitch will
no longer
provide ratings or analytical coverage for Sabadell. A full list
of rating
actions is at the end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
The affirmation of the VR, IDRs and senior debt ratings reflects
Sabadell's
sound domestic franchise, which has been expanded by several
bank acquisitions,
continued improvements in funding and liquidity, and a loss
absorption buffer
that remains moderate in light of further asset quality
pressures. The main
rating drivers are its asset quality, which is somewhat above
peers, and its
moderately vulnerable capitalisation. The VR also takes into
account the need to
improve the profitability of its banking business, especially
from acquired
banks, which now looks weak, and manages a large stock of
impaired assets amid a
mild economic recovery and still weak housing sector dynamics.
Sabadell's reported impaired assets remain well above the sector
average due in
part to an asset protection scheme (APS) from the Deposit
Guarantee Fund, which
covers the weakest assets from the acquired Banco CAM, largely
real
estate-related. Excluding the APS, Sabadell's non-performing
loan (NPL) ratio
was 14.1% at end-2013, slightly above many peers, largely
affected by stricter
reclassifications of restructured loans and loan contraction.
However, the pace
of NPL formation decelerated in 2H13, showing signs of a turning
point. Reserves
against NPLs were acceptable at 52% at end-2013 considering that
most of these
assets have mortgage collateral, potentially providing
additional protection.
A EUR1.4bn fresh capital increase finalised in October 2013
boosted Sabadell's
Fitch core capital (FCC) ratio to 9.8% at end-2013. Conversions
of deferred tax
assets into tax credits will also support capital ratios.
However, Fitch still
views Sabadell's capitalisation as moderately vulnerable to
further value
corrections, as shown by a non-reserved impaired asset exposure
that exceeds
FCC. Positively, this level of capital should benefit from
better earnings
prospects as funding costs reduce further and some additional
synergies from
recent integrations are reached as planned.
Sabadell has been able to rebalance its funding mix towards
customer sources
more quickly than Fitch's expectations. Along with better market
access, this
helped reduce ECB borrowings to relatively modest levels. Fitch
considers the
stock of liquid assets, at 11% of total assets at end-2013,
large in light of
diversified debt repayments.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that upside and
downside rating
potential are currently limited as Sabadell's financial and risk
profile have
only just started to stabilise.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Sabadell's Support Rating of '3' and Support Rating Floor (SRF)
of 'BB+'
currently reflect Fitch's view that there is a moderate
likelihood of government
support for the bank, if needed. This is because Sabadell's
national systemic
importance, with national market shares of between 8%-9% for
loans and deposits.
In Fitch's view there is a clear intent to ultimately reduce
implicit state
support for financial institutions in the EU, as demonstrated by
a series of
legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives. We expect to see
the EU's Bank
Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) voted through European
parliament in
the coming weeks and implemented into national legislation and
practice within
one to two years. We also expect progress towards the Single
Resolution
Mechanism (SRM) for eurozone banks in this timeframe. In Fitch's
view, these two
developments will dilute the influence European states have in
deciding how
their domestic banks are resolved and increase the likelihood of
senior debt
losses in its banks if they fail solvability assessments.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by Sabadell
and by Sabadell
International Equity Ltd are all notched down from the bank's VR
in accordance
with Fitch's criteria 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated
and Hybrid
Securities'.
Subordinated lower Tier 2 debt is rated one notch below the
bank's VR to reflect
below-average loss severity. Subordinated upper Tier 2 debt is
rated four
notches below the VR to reflect high loss severity risk relative
to average
recoveries (two notches) and high non-performance risk (two
notches).
Preferred stock issued by Sabadell and Sabadell International
Equity Ltd are
rated five notches below Sabadell's VR to reflect high loss
severity risk of
these instruments when compared to average recoveries (two
notches) and higher
non-performance risk (an additional three notches).
Subordinated debt and other hybrid securities' ratings have also
been withdrawn
in line with the withdrawal of Sabadell's VR.
The rating actions are as follows:
Banco de Sabadell:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable; withdrawn
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'; withdrawn
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb+'; withdrawn
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'; withdrawn
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB+': withdrawn
Senior unsecured long-term debt: affirmed at 'BB+'; withdrawn
Senior unsecured short-term debt: affirmed at 'B'; withdrawn
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'B'; withdrawn
Subordinated lower tier 2 debt: affirmed at 'BB'; withdrawn
Subordinated upper tier 2 debt: affirmed at 'B'; withdrawn
Preferred stock: affirmed at 'B-'; withdrawn
State-guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'BBB'; withdrawn
Sabadell International Equity Ltd.
Preferred stock: affirmed at 'B-'; withdrawn
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Josep Colomer
Director
+34 93 323 8416
Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U.
Paseo de Gracia, 85, 7th Floor
08008 Barcelona
Secondary Analyst
Roger Turro
Director
+34 93 323 8406
Committee Chairperson
Olivia Perney
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 9174
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
