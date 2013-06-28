June 28 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Saudi Basic Industries
Corporation's (SABIC) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+', senior
unsecured rating at 'A+' and Short-term IDR at 'F1'. The Outlook on the
Long-term IDR is Stable. The senior unsecured rating on SABIC Capital's
guaranteed bonds has also been affirmed at 'A+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS:
Strong Credit Profile: The ratings reflect SABIC's vertically integrated
operations, state of the art world-scale production facilities and access to
competitively priced natural gas feedstock in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA,
'AA-'/Positive). The latter translates into best-in-class profitability levels
and robust pre-capex cash flow generation through the cycle. This in turn
mitigates the inherent cyclicality in SABIC's markets (petrochemicals,
fertilisers, metals) and has limited the cash flow impact of the group's large
expansion projects and associated cost overrun or delays in the past. In Fitch's
view, SABIC's standalone business and financial profile already embed any
benefits from its state-ownership.
Headroom for European Challenges: Fitch believes that the group's credit metrics
offer sufficient headroom for the costs (undisclosed) associated with the
announced restructuring of the European operations. These businesses are
suffering from weak demand and intensifying competition in their regional
markets and their performances contrast sharply with those of the KSA
operations. SABIC has announced rationalisation measures aimed at optimizing its
cost structure and its footprint, including a 1,050 reduction in staff count.
Fitch's base case does not assume any improvement in performance in Europe in
2013.
Progress on Capex: The ratings also reflect the progress to date on SABIC's
expansion programme, with reduced execution risk and increasing contributions to
cash flow generation from debt-funded projects. Under Fitch's base case, and in
contrast with historical trends, SABIC continues to generate positive free cash
flow (FCF) over the rating horizon, despite sustained high levels of
investments.
New Expansion Projects: Ongoing expansion projects include a 400ktpa elastomer
production site in KSA through Kemya, the 50/50 joint venture (JV) with
ExxonMobil Corporation, a 260ktpa polycarbonate plant in China through SSTPC,
the 50/50 JV with China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation (Sinopec, 'A'/Stable)
and a 330ktpa n-butanol plant in KSA through a newly formed JV with Sadara and
Saudi Acrylic Acid Co. The projects have a total cost of around USD5.6bn. The
resurgence of expansion capex, albeit at lower levels than in 2007-2011,
translates in funds from operations (FFO) adjusted gross leverage of 2.1x in
2013 under Fitch's forecasts, with gradual deleveraging afterwards.
Group Structure: The ratings also factor in the group's structure, with a large
portion of consolidated earnings generated by partly-owned operating companies.
In Fitch view, the associated risks (structural subordination, restricted access
to cash flow or reliance on dividend payments) are mitigated by SABIC's
management control over these entities, the stable stream of dividends and fees
historically received by the holding company, the high level of operational
integration across the group, and large cash balances maintained at the holding
company.
Strong Liquidity: Liquidity is expected to remain robust, with projected net FFO
leverage below 1.0x, under the base case. Given its structure, Fitch would
expect SABIC to maintain larger cash balances and lower net leverage ratios
through the cycle than peers at the same rating level. Liquidity was strong at
end-Q113 with cash positions of SAR66bn. This compared with maturing debt of
SAR15bn. SABIC also had unused committed lines of around SAR5.3bn and short-term
deposits (between three months and one year) of SAR11.5bn at end-Q113.
Base Case Assumptions: Fitch's base rating case conservatively forecasts low
single digit growth in 2013, reflecting ramping up capacity (Saudi Kayan), and a
soft demand and pricing environment. The agency assumes that EBITDA margin will
be at around 28% (28.8% in 2012). A mild recovery is assumed in 2014-2015. Key
risks to Fitch's forecasts are a return to recessionary market conditions, with
slower growth in Asia, lower demand for petrochemical products against the
backdrop of large capacity additions in the Gulf Co-operation Council region and
China, and resulting pricing pressure and margin erosion.
Potential Hurdles Ahead: In the medium term, the ethane price of USD0.75/mmbtu
currently enjoyed by Saudi petrochemical producers could increase, thus eroding
their profitability. However, the agency believes that such a price hike would
be unlikely to pose a threat to their competitiveness on the international
markets. New shale-base ethylene capacity in the US could also disrupt market
balance and put pressure on prices.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: The rating could come under pressure if net FFO leverage was sustained
above 1.5x through the cycle due to aggressive debt-funded expansion. Material
adverse revisions in the group's feedstock supply arrangements, significant
changes in SABIC's shareholding structure or any material impairment in the
control of its affiliates/joint-ventures and resulting ability to
access/upstream cash could warrant a negative rating action.
Positive: There is little scope under SABIC's current business profile for it to
be rated above the 'A+' level which we generally consider the highest level
attainable for companies in the chemical sector due to the inherent cyclicality
of the industry. We believe the only realistic source of positive rating
pressure in the short term could be a strengthening of ties with the Saudi
sovereign, evidenced by extensive, tangible financial support from the state