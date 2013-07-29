(Repeat for additional subscribers)

July 29 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sagres STC S.A. Douro SME No.2's class A notes, as follows:

EUR1,819,400,000 Class A (ISIN: PTSSCMOM0000): affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Negative

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The affirmation reflects adequate credit enhancement to withstand the agency's 'Asf' rating stress with a sufficient cushion despite the deteriorating performance of the securitised portfolio since the last review in August 2012. The class A notes' rating is capped at 'Asf''/Negative, five notches above the rating of Portugal (BB+/Negative/B), according to Fitch's criteria.

The subordination for the class A notes is provided by the unrated class B notes and the residual funding notes. The residual notes are variable in size and address set-off risk. Due to a decrease in the transaction's set-off exposure, the residual notes currently stand at EUR174.9m compared with EUR363.1m at closing. The transaction benefits from a fully funded reserve fund of EUR 90.97m to mitigate liquidity risk. The reserve fund can be used to amortise the class A notes if, by releasing the reserve, the class A notes can be fully redeemed.

The transaction is in its re-investment period, which ends in March 2014. Re-investment is conditional, among others, on the portfolio's performance and stops if the cumulative amount of defaulted receivables (defined as loans more than 90 days in arrears) exceeds 7% of the outstanding balance. Current defaults as of the May 2013 investor report were EUR155.5m and accounted for 4.8% of outstanding portfolio balance compared with EUR73.7m and 2.3% as of the May 2012 investor report. However, the principal deficiency ledger is zero at present because the transaction generates sufficient excess spread to provision for defaults.

The transaction is a cash flow securitisation of term loans, credit lines and commercial paper facilities granted by Banco BPI, S.A. (BB+/Negative/B) to small and medium sized enterprises in Portugal.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Applying a 1.25x default rate multiplier to all assets in the portfolio would not result in a downgrade of the class A notes from the current rating levels. Applying a 0.70x recovery rate multiplier to all assets in the portfolio would not result in a downgrade of the class A notes of one rating category for all the notes.