March 4 (The following statement was released by the rating
agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Saudi Arabia-based SAMBA Financial Group's
(SAMBA) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' and Viability
Rating (VR) at 'a'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. A full list of
rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary.
RATING DRIVERS: IDRs, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR AND SENIOR DEBT
SAMBA's Long- and Short-term IDRs, Support Rating, Support Rating Floor and
senior debt rating reflect Fitch's view that there would be an extremely high
probability of support from the Saudi authorities, if required. This is based on
the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency's (SAMA) strong history of support, the Saudi
state's (indirect) 49.3% stake in the bank, and SAMBA's systemic importance as
one of the top three Saudi banks by deposits.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: IDRs, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR AND SENIOR
DEBT The ratings would be sensitive to a reduced perceived ability from the
sovereign to support, such as through a sovereign downgrade. The ratings could
also be sensitive to a lower propensity of the Saudi authorities to support the
bank, a reduction in SAMBA's strong franchise or a reduced government
shareholding. An upgrade of the Long-Term IDR would be driven by a multi-notch
upgrade of the VR. This is extremely unlikely at present.
RATING DRIVERS: VIABILITY RATING
The VR reflects the bank's healthy financial profile, particularly its
strong liquidity and capital position. The rating also considers SAMBA's
resilient franchise and dominant market position. The rating is constrained by
high concentration risks in both assets and liabilities (by sector and name) and
some pressure on operating income.
SAMBA is one of the most profitable banks in the region. However, there has
been moderate pressure on operating income from the low interest rate
environment and investment income volatility. A resumption of loan growth,
stable loan impairment charges and good cost containment should support earnings
in 2013.
Fitch expects asset quality to remain healthy in the short to medium term,
given the benign operating environment in Saudi Arabia. The non-performing loan
ratio declined to 2.2% at end-2012 and reserve coverage is in excess of 100%.
The majority of SAMBA's investments are low-risk Saudi government bonds.
International investments are either in US treasury bonds or plain vanilla
corporate and financial institution bonds.
As is common among Saudi banks, loans are highly concentrated by both sector
and borrower. Although the former is difficult to avoid in this market, borrower
concentration risk is a key concern. Concentration risk in deposits is less of
an issue as several of SAMBA's largest depositors are related to the Saudi
government.
A strong brand and franchise provide a solid customer deposit base (2012:
93% of non-equity funding). Over half of SAMBA's deposits are non-remunerated
demand deposits, which provide a cheap source of funding. Saudi
government-related entities maintain sizeable deposits with the bank, which tend
to be stable.
SAMBA remains highly liquid, reporting a comfortable loan/deposit ratio of
73%.Fitch views SAMBA's capital position as strong, with a Fitch core capital
ratio of 19.0% at end-2012. Capital is sustained by high levels of retained
earnings and provides a comfortable cushion to support business growth.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: VIABILITY RATING
Negative pressure on the VR could occur if there was deterioration in the
domestic operating environment and in the bank's asset quality, particularly as
a result of rapid loan growth, or if there was a sharp reduction in capital or
liquidity levels. Upward movement is unlikely considering the already high level
of the VR and in view of SAMBA's concentrations in loans and deposits.
Established in 1980, SAMBA is a leading corporate and retail bank based in Saudi
Arabia, 49.3% owned by the state (via three sovereign agencies). International
operations comprise a branch in London, Dubai and Qatar and SAMBA Bank Limited
,Pakistan (80.7% stake), which operates 28 domestic branches.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+'
EMTN Programme affirmed at 'A+'/'F1'