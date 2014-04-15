(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sanlam
Alternative Income
Fund's (SAIF) National Fund Credit Rating at 'AA-'(zaf). Fitch
does not maintain
a National Fund Volatility Rating on the fund therefore its
rating is 'V-NR'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation is driven by the fund's broadly unchanged level
of credit risk.
The fund's weighted average rating factor (WARF) of 0.97 is
consistent with a
National Fund Credit Rating in the 'AA(zaf)' range and it is
concentrated in
issuers rated in the 'AA(zaf)' National rating category. Fitch
has incorporated
a conservative notching policy on the fund's direct,
non-puttable, preference
share investments in its analysis and a one-notch penalty to the
WARF-implied
National Fund Credit Rating consistent with Fitch's view that
the fund is
concentrated, a reflection of the structural concentration of
the South African
market and Fitch's rating approach for other South African
funds.
In Fitch's opinion, the liquidity of term preference shares,
which account for
around 42% of the fund's investments as of February 2014, may be
limited in some
circumstances. However, the fund's investment in liquid cash and
money market
unit trust funds (approximately 37% of the portfolio) mitigates
liquidity risk.
Furthermore, 64% of the total portfolio can be liquidated or
redeemed in 90 days
or less. Fitch's National Fund Credit Ratings do not address any
risk other than
credit risk. In particular, these ratings do not evaluate the
impact of market
risk on net asset value (NAV) variations, and therefore do not
provide an
indication of the stability of the fund's NAV. Importantly, the
National Fund
Credit Rating does not reflect the liquidity of the underlying
assets.
ASSET CREDIT QUALITY
In assessing the fund's credit quality Fitch has made a number
of assumptions.
Specifically it has assumed that the credit risk of the puttable
preference
shares (around 33% of the portfolio as of February 2014) in the
portfolio is
that of the put provider, typically a major South African bank.
This reflects
the agency's understanding that the put options on the
preference shares held by
the fund are unconditional, irrevocable, enforceable and
expediently
recoverable.
Where the fund invests in non-puttable preference shares issued
directly (around
29% of the portfolio), Fitch has assumed a conservative notching
policy in its
rating analysis. In this case, Fitch has chosen to notch down
direct preference
share investments by three notches, from the respective issuer
credit rating, to
capture heightened loss severity due to subordination in the
event of an issuer
default.
In the case of money market fund (MMF) investments (around 27%
of the
portfolio), the agency "looks-through" to the underlying
holdings in the
respective MMFs. Taking into consideration Fitch's notching
approach, the fund
is concentrated in issuers rated in the 'AA(zaf)' rating
category. None of the
fund's portfolio had a Negative Outlook or Rating Watch Negative
as of April
2014.
CONCENTRATION
In Fitch's opinion, the fund is concentrated, as are other funds
Fitch rates in
South Africa, reflecting the structural concentration of the
South African
market. The fund's top three issuer exposure is consistently in
excess of 50% of
portfolio holdings, when including put providers and related
entities and
looking through to the underlying holdings of the MMFs.
Consistent with the
agency's applicable rating criteria, Fitch typically adjusts the
WARF-implied
National Fund Credit Rating of funds it deems concentrated down
by one or more
notches.
The fund's concentrated holdings reflect the limited number of
eligible issuers
the fund can access. The fund's investment guidelines stipulate
that all
investments must be rated 'A-(zaf)' or better. Maximum
individual issuer
exposure is capped at 30% of the fund's assets, depending on
maturity, credit
quality and liquidity. The fund's holding in MMFs provides a
limited
diversification benefit to the fund, given that these funds and
SAIF invest in a
substantially similar pool of issuers.
PORTFOLIO SENSITIVITY TO MARKET RISK
The liquidity of the underlying assets is structurally
constrained and therefore
the fund has a 'V-NR' National Fund Volatility Rating. A 'V-NR'
rating is
assigned in certain illiquid markets and/or asset classes where
it may not be
feasible to derive a National Fund Volatility Rating.
FUND PROFILE
SAIF is a collective investment scheme established on 25 May
2007 as an
open-ended rand-denominated preference share conduit fund with
the objective to
provide liquidity and capital preservation mainly through
dividend-yielding
underlying assets. As of February 2014, its assets under
management were
approximately ZAR7bn. It invests in plain vanilla unlisted
cumulative,
variable-rate preference shares redeemable within three to five
years of issue,
direct preference shares issues by bank-related funding vehicles
and in money
market unit trust funds. It may also invest in assets in liquid
form, as defined
under South Africa's Collective Investment Schemes Control Act
2002. In some
cases the preference share issues are puttable to issuers rated
'A+(zaf)' or
higher.
THE ADVISOR
The fund manager is Sanlam Collective Investments (SCI) and the
co-investment
managers are Ora Fund Managers and Sanlam Structured Solutions
(a division of
Sanlam Investment Management). SCI was established in 1967 and
is a full
subsidiary of Sanlam Limited (AA-(zaf)/Stable). At end-December
2013, SCI's
assets under management totalled approximately ZAR91.8bn. The
fund is regulated
by the Financial Services Board of South Africa and the
Collective Investment
Scheme Control Act 2002.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Funds in the 'AA'(zaf) National Fund Credit Rating category are
considered to
have high underlying credit quality. The fund's assets are
expected to maintain
a weighted-average rating of 'AA'.
The ratings assigned to the fund may be sensitive to material
changes in the
fund's credit quality. A material adverse deviation from Fitch
guidelines for
any key rating driver could cause Fitch to downgrade the
ratings. Specifically,
if the fund's average credit quality, as measured by its WARF,
exceeded the
levels consistent with a 'AA(zaf)' category rating, then Fitch
would expect to
downgrade the National Fund Credit Rating based on deteriorating
credit quality
combined with concentration risk. Furthermore, the rating is
sensitive to
Fitch's view that the puts on the puttable preference shares are
unconditional,
irrevocable, enforceable and expediently recoverable and to
Fitch's notching
approach for direct preference share investments.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Alastair Sewell
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1147
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Richard Woodrow, CFA
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1388
Committee Chairperson
Ralph Aurora
Senior Director
+1 212 908 0528
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
The sources of information used to assess this rating were the
public domain,
Ora Fund Managers, Sanlam Structured Solutions and SCI.
Applicable criteria 'Global Bond Fund Rating Criteria', dated 13
August 2013, is
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(zaf)' for National
ratings in South
Africa. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
