(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, June 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs) of Santander Holdings USA (SHUSA) at 'BBB'. The Rating
Outlook is
Negative. Concurrent with this action, Fitch has downgraded
SHUSA's Viability
Rating (VR) to 'bbb-' from 'bbb'. A full list of rating actions
follows at the
end of this release.
Today's rating action on SHUSA follows Fitch's review of Banco
Santander, S.A,
SHUSA's ultimate parent. As part of that review, the IDRs of
Banco Santander, SA
were affirmed at 'BBB+' with a Negative Outlook (see the press
release 'Fitch
Affirms Santander's, BBVA's and CaixaBank's Ratings' dated May
23, available at
www.fitchratings.com).
Key Ratings Drivers - IDRs
The IDRs of SHUSA and its subsidiaries are linked to its 100%
owner, Banco
Santander, S.A. SHUSA's IDRs are one notch below Banco
Santander, S.A.'s 'BBB+'
IDR. The notch differential represents Fitch's view that SHUSA
is a
strategically important subsidiary, but not a core subsidiary of
Banco
Santander, S.A. as described in the rating criteria 'Rating FI
Subsidiaries and
Holding Companies'. As such, SHUSA's IDRs are driven by Fitch's
view of
institutional support.
Key Ratings Drivers -Viability Ratings
Viability Ratings are predicated on public information and
reflect the stand
alone credit worthiness of the institution. Fitch has downgraded
SHUSA's VR
based on comparatively weaker asset quality, higher reliance on
wholesale
funding, and relatively elevated cost of funds. Public
financials also show weak
core earnings and net interest margin compared to rated peers.
Concurrent with
the downgrade of the VR, Fitch has also withdrawn SHUSA's VR as
it believes
there is no longer adequate information to maintain the rating.
Accordingly,
Fitch will no longer provide a VR for SHUSA.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs
The IDRs of SHUSA and its subsidiaries are sensitive to changes
to the IDR of
its parent company, Banco Santander, S.A. Additionally, although
not viewed as
likely in the near term, if SHUSA becomes less strategically
important to Banco
Santander, its IDR could be downgraded.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
SHUSA's Support Rating of '2' reflects a high probability of
support from its
parent. Since this support is based on institutional support, as
opposed to
sovereign support, there is no Support Rating Floor assigned.
SHUSA's support
rating is sensitive to the perceived ability and willingness of
the parent
company to support SHUSA.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND
OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
In the absence of a VR, SHUSA's subordinated debt and hybrid
securities issued
by SHUSA and by various issuing vehicles are notched down from
SHUSA's IDRs.
This reflects Fitch's view that the parent company would likely
step in to
prevent non-performance if necessary. Nonetheless, under Fitch's
criteria
'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities',
these
instruments will generally not be rated higher than similar
issuances of the
parent company.
Fitch has downgraded and withdrawn the following ratings:
Santander Holdings USA, Inc.
--Viability Rating downgraded to 'bbb-' from 'bbb'.
Sovereign Bank, N.A.
--Viability Rating downgraded to 'bbb-' from bbb.
Fitch affirms the following:
Santander Holdings USA, Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Support Rating at '2';
--Senior unsecured at 'BBB';
--Commercial paper at 'F2';
Sovereign Bank, N.A.
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Support Rating at '2';
--Long-term deposit rating at 'BBB+';
--Short-term deposit rating at 'F2';
--Subordinated debt at 'BBB-';
Sovereign Capital Trust I
--Preferred stock at 'BB-'.
Sovereign Capital Trust IV
--Preferred stock at 'BB-'.
Sovereign Capital Trust VI
--Preferred stock at 'BB-'.
Sovereign Real Estate Investment Trust Holdings
--Preferred stock at 'B+'.
ML Capital Trust I
--Preferred stock at 'BB-''.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jaymin Berg, CPA
Director
+1-212-908-0368
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Joseph Scott
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0624
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Risk Radar (April 2013)
U.S. Banking Quarterly Comment (April 2013)
U.S. Housing Finance GSEs: Where to from Here (February 2013)
U.S. Banks: Home Equity Reset Risk Hitting the Reset Button in
2014
U.S. Banks: Rationalizing the Branch Network (Witness the
Incredible Shrinking
Branch Network) (September 2012)
Treatment of Unrealized Losses in U.S. Bank Capital Rule
Proposal (Pro-Cyclical
Capital Policy to Create Greater Capital Volatility for Banks)
(August 2012);
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Risk Radar - APAC Overview
here
U.S. Banking Quarterly Comment: 1Q13
here
U.S. Housing Finance GSEs: Where to from Here
here
U.S. Banks: Rationalizing the Branch Network (Witness the
Incredible Shrinking
Branch Network)
here
Treatment of Unrealized Losses in U.S. Bank Capital Rule
Proposal (Pro-Cyclical
Capital Policy to Create Greater Capital Volatility for Banks)
here
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.