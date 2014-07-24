(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Santander
UK's (San UK)
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A', Short-term IDR at
'F1' and
Viability Rating (VR) at 'a'. Fitch has also affirmed the
Support Rating (SR) at
'1' and Support Rating Floor (SRF) at 'A'. The Outlook on the
Long-term IDR is
Stable.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs and VR
San UK's ratings are underpinned by the bank's conservative risk
appetite,
strong market franchise, improving business diversification,
healthy asset
quality, and sound liquidity and capitalisation. The rating also
reflects the
bank's moderate profitability and limited geographic
diversification given its
focus on the UK.
As a leading player in the UK's prime residential mortgage
market, San UK's risk
appetite is conservative. Its risk profile has resulted in
consistently low
impairment charges. The bank has been diversifying its business
mix by expanding
its commercial loan book, predominately towards SMEs, but growth
has been
gradual and slower than was originally targeted. At the same
time, the bank has
been deleveraging its mortgage loan book, particularly in the
riskier
interest-only segment.
Asset quality remains healthy, with a low level of
non-performing loans (NPLs).
Most NPLs in the commercial book relate to pre-2008 corporate
and commercial
real estate exposures, and have reduced in 2013 and 1Q14
following a return to
performing status or exits through sales and refinancing. Asset
quality is
expected to continue to benefit from the improvements seen in
the UK's operating
environment, rising housing prices and the extended period of
low domestic base
rates.
The bank is mainly funded by customer deposits but also makes
use of wholesale
markets, with a significant portion of funding from
securitisations and covered
bond issuance. Its liquidity cushion is strong.
The Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio, calculated on a fully
loaded Basel 3
basis was strong at 11.6% at end-1Q14. This was helped partly by
the low risk
nature of its business, which has resulted in an average risk
weighting around
30% of its assets. Leverage is adequate. The bank reported a
3.3% CRD IV
leverage ratio at end-1Q14 (compared with a current minimum
regulatory
requirement of 3%) and we expect it to have increased following
a GBP500m
issuance of Additional Tier 1 securities to its parent in June
2014.
San UK is regulated by the UK PRA on a standalone basis and it
is managed and
funded separately from its parent. Fitch believes the potential
for the bank's
parent to upstream excessive liquidity and/or capital is tightly
monitored by
the UK regulator. Conversely, although Banco Santander SA may
provide capital
and liquidity support to San UK, if necessary, the extent of
this support is
limited given the size of the UK subsidiary, which represents
around 30% of
total group assets. Fitch does not factor institutional support
into San UK's
ratings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs and VR
Given the high indebtedness of UK households, the relatively
strong focus of the
bank on the UK mortgage lending market, as well as its moderate
franchise, the
VR is likely to be constrained to the 'a' category. However,
there could be a
potential for future upgrade to 'a+' following a broadening of
product ranges
and customers, resulting in a more diversified earnings stream.
Negative pressure on San UK's VR, and hence its IDRs, would
arise if San UK
increased its risk appetite, for example, by more aggressive
expansion into
commercial lending, or its capitalisation and/or asset quality
weakened
materially, none of which are expected. Furthermore, while its
VR is no longer
constrained at its current level by the Long-term IDR of its
parent, Banco
Santander S.A. (A-/Stable/a-), Fitch continues to believe that
the maximum
difference between the VR of San UK and Santander's Long-term
IDR should be two
notches. Fitch continues to believe that San UK's reputation and
business flows
are to some extent still correlated with its parent's overall
creditworthiness.
San UK's ratings are therefore also sensitive to its parent's
IDR.
San UK is less exposed to business model risk resulting from the
future
implementation of ring-fencing; it is expected to operate under
a wide
ring-fencing model, with most of its business inside the ring
fence.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
San UK's SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view that, as a systemically
important bank
in the UK, support from the UK authorities (AA+/Stable), in case
of need, is
extremely highly likely.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The SR and SRF are sensitive to a change in Fitch's assumptions
about the
ongoing availability of extraordinary sovereign support made
available to the
bank. Changes in assumptions could be driven by a reduction
either in the
sovereign's ability (for example, triggered by a downgrade of
the UK's sovereign
rating) or propensity to provide such support. In either case,
this would result
in a downward revision of the bank's SRF.
In Fitch's view, there is a clear intention ultimately to reduce
implicit state
support for systemically important banks in the UK (and more
broadly in the EU),
as demonstrated by a series of legislative, regulatory and
policy initiatives at
UK and EU levels. We expect the EU's Bank Recovery and
Resolution Directive
(BRRD) to be implemented into national legislation later in 2014
or in 1H15. In
Fitch's view, these regulatory developments will increase the
likelihood of
senior debt losses in banks if they fail solvability
assessments. Fitch expects
to then downgrade San UK's SR to '5' and revised its SRF to 'No
Floor'. The
timing at this stage is likely to be some point in late 2014 or
in 1H15.
As San UK's SRF does not drive its Long-term IDR, its IDR will
not be affected
by this rating action.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES- ABBEY NATIONAL TREASURY
SERVICES (ANTS)
The ratings of ANTS, San UK's main debt issuing vehicle, are
equalised with
those of San UK. It is a fully integrated subsidiary and all its
obligations are
guaranteed by San UK. ANTS' ratings are sensitive to changes in
San UK's IDRs.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND
HYBRID RATINGS
The ratings of San UK's subordinated debt and hybrid securities
are notched down
from its VR reflecting a combination of Fitch's assessment of
their incremental
non-performance risk relative to the VR (up to three notches)
and assumptions
around loss severity (one or two notches). These features vary
considerably by
instrument.
Non-cumulative preferred shares are rated five notches below San
UK's IDR to
reflect higher loss severity risk of these securities when
compared with average
recoveries (two notches) and higher risk of non-performance as
coupon payments
are fully discretionary (three notches). A number of Tier 1
securities,
including those issued by Abbey National Capital Trust 1 and
guaranteed by San
UK, have been rated four notches below San UK's VR as coupon
payments are not
fully discretionary. Legacy Upper Tier 2 securities are three
notches below San
UK's VR (one for loss severity and two for non-performance).
Dated Tier 2
instruments are notched once in line with Fitch's criteria. The
ratings are
primarily sensitive to changes in San UK's VR (see 'Assessing
and Rating Bank
Subordinated and Hybrid Securities' at www.fitchratings.com for
more detail on
the criteria).
The full list of rating actions is as follows:
Santander UK
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'
Senior unsecured debt long-term rating, including programme
rating: affirmed at
'A'
Senior unsecured debt short-term rating, including programme
rating and
commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1'
Market-linked senior unsecured securities: affirmed at 'Aemr'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A-'
Upper Tier 2 subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BBB'
GBP300m Non-cumulative, callable preference shares,
XS0502105454: affirmed at
'BB+'
Other Preferred stock: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Abbey National Treasury Services plc
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Senior unsecured debt long-term rating, including programme
ratings: affirmed at
'A'
Senior unsecured debt short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1'
Abbey National Capital Trust 1
USD1bn Trust Preferred Securities (ISIN: US002927AA95)
(guaranteed by San UK):
affirmed at 'BBB-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1191
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Natalia Shakhina
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1577
Committee Chairperson
Olivia Perney Guillot
Senior Director
+33 1 4429 91 74
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014, 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Rating
Criteria',
dated 31 January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
