(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BUENOS AIRES/MONTERREY, May 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed all the
ratings of Banco Santander (SAN)'s Latin American subsidiaries,
following a
similar action at the Spanish parent (see 'Fitch Affirms
Santander's, BBVA's and
CaixaBank's Ratings ', dated May 23, 2013 and available at
'www.fitchratings.com'). The Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs and
National-scale
ratings of the Mexican and Brazilian subsidiaries have been
revised to Stable
from Negative, while the Outlook on Banco Santander Chile (SAN
Chile) remains
Negative, aligned to that on the parent's IDRs. A list of the
rating actions for
each individual subsidiary follows at the end of this release.
The revision of the Outlook of the Mexican and Brazilian
subsidiaries to Stable
from Negative is mostly driven by Fitch's perception that these
ratings would
not necessarily by affected by a moderate (one or two notches)
potential
downgrade of the parent's viability rating (VR), currently at
'bbb+'. The
Outlook of SAN Chile remains Negative because its VR is already
three notches
above its parent's ratings, which is the typical widest uplift
according to
Fitch's criteria report 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding
Companies',
published on Aug. 10, 2012. Since the ratings of the parent are
currently on
Negative Outlook, any downgrade would affect SAN Chile's
ratings.
Fitch believes that Latin America remains core to SAN. The
parent benefits from
the geographic diversification of its Latin American
subsidiaries, which gives
SAN the capacity to generate earnings internationally and make
up for the muted
results in Spain. SAN's international subsidiaries are
self-funded. This helps
SAN's liquidity and minimizes contagion risk, giving them the
capacity to issue
from different jurisdictions. Growth prospects for emerging
markets have been
revised down and they are not entirely immune to global economic
trends, but it
is expected that profits from these markets will continue to
contribute
significantly to the group's earnings.
Some of SAN's subsidiaries in Latin America currently exhibit a
similar or
better intrinsic financial profile than the parent (measured by
their VR's).
This is the case for Banco Santander Chile (SAN Chile) and Banco
Santander
(Mexico) S.A. (SAN Mexico). Their IDRs, as well as those of
Banco Santander
(Brasil) S.A. (SAN Brazil), are driven by their respective
viability ratings
(VRs) and not by the expected support from its parent; although
it is evident
that such subsidiaries remain strategic assets for SAN.
Fitch has also affirmed the Support Rating Floors (SRF) of these
banks, given
their systemic importance in their respective home markets and
also considering
the vested interests from the Brazilian, Chilean and Mexican
sovereigns to
preserve the health of their financial system. Fitch's SRF's
indicate a level
below which the agency will not lower the bank's Long-term IDRs.
However, at
present, the VRs of all the entities remain above their
respective SRF as
evidence of their good financial profiles.
In general terms, all of SAN's rated subsidiaries in Latin
America show robust
financial conditions, strong local franchises, and self-funded
natures mostly
within their home markets. The subsidiaries also exhibit good
profitability and
capital adequacy, while not relying on their parent for
day-to-day business, and
while their management teams and Board of directors enjoy a high
degree of
operating independence. Also, the improved reputation,
efficiency and monitoring
of local regulators in Brazil, Chile, and Mexico, acts as
sufficient
ring-fencing protection in Fitch's view against any possible
negative events
that may originate from the parent and/or from their parent's
home market. Also
important is the fact that exposure of SAN' subsidiaries in
Latin America to
their parent is negligible and tightly controlled by stringent
local
regulations.
Fitch acknowledges that the reputations of the parent and its
subsidiaries in
Latin America are somewhat interdependent and correlated. Hence,
the ratings of
the parent and its subsidiaries cannot be completely
dissociated. In such cases,
further downgrades at the parent level or changes in market
perception
concerning SAN's Latin American subsidiaries, may trigger
further rating reviews
of the latters.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
SAN Chile
SAN Chile's IDRs and National Scale Ratings are driven by its VR
of 'a+' and
these do not factor any support from its parent, although it
remains a
strategically important subsidiary for SAN. SAN Chile's IDRs,
National Ratings
and VR reflect its market-leadership position and its strong
franchise within
Chile, whose economy continues to perform well. The ratings also
reflect the
bank's healthy asset quality, strong underlying profitability,
albeit pressured
in 2012, adequate funding capital position and independent
management.
SAN Chile's liquidity benefits from a sizeable, historically
stable, and
well-diversified retail deposit base. In addition, SAN Chile has
significantly
reduced refinancing risk and exposure to more price-sensitive
institutional
deposits by growing core deposits and building a liquidity
cushion while
maintaining access to capital markets without any apparent rise
in funding
costs. SAN Chile's stand-alone capital is adequate for its
rating category and
its liquidity position is strong, while its exposure to the
Santander group is
negligible and constrained by stringent local regulations.
Fitch has affirmed SAN Chile's Support Rating (SR) SRF at '1'
and 'A-',
respectively. As the second largest bank in Chile, Fitch
considers that there is
an extremely high probability that the Chilean government (FC
and LC IDRs by
Fitch of 'A+'/'AA-'; Outlook Stable) will provide support,
should it be
required.
SAN Brazil
SAN Brazil's IDRs and National Ratings are driven by its current
VR of 'bbb',
which is one notch below its parent's VR rating ('bbb+'). SAN
Brazil is a core
subsidiary for SAN, having contributed around 26% of
consolidated net income in
2012.
SAN Brazil's VR reflects the challenges the bank faces with its
asset quality
and profitability that does not compare as well to its peers.
The VR also
reflects its especially strong capital base and its diversified
funding
supported by its large branch network and client base which
enables it to remain
independent in terms of funding from its parent.
Fitch has affirmed the Support Rating (SR) at '2'. As the fifth
largest bank by
total assets in Brazil and with a deposit market share of
approximately 8%, it
is highly likely that the Brazilian government (FC and LC IDR
'BBB'/'BBB' by
Fitch; Outlook Stable) will provide support, should it be
required. As such
Fitch rates SAN Brazil's Support Rating Floor at 'BBB-'.
Santander Leasing S.A. Arrendamento Mercantil (SAN Leasing
Brasil)
Fitch has affirmed the National Ratings of SAN Leasing Brasil.
The ratings are
driven by potential support from SAN Brazil. Fitch views SAN
Leasing Brasil as
an integral part of SAN Brazil's franchise as it shares
management, policies and
strategy of SAN Brazil and as a result Fitch does not
differentiate between the
credit risk of the Brazilian subsidiaries.
The national ratings of SAN Leasing's subordinated issuances are
one notch below
the National Ratings of SAN Brazil, as they incorporate Fitch's
loss severity
assumption in case of liquidation and the support capacity of
its parent.
SAN Mexico
SAN Mexico's 'bbb+' Viability Rating does not consider any
extraordinary support
from its parent and reflects its growing franchise and robust
competitive
position, stable and solid overall profitability, which benefits
from
exceptionally strong efficiency levels. The ratings also reflect
the bank's
strong asset quality and loss absorption capacity through an
adequate cushion of
loan reserves and comfortable capitalization metrics; and the
ample base of
customer deposits, although reliance on current deposits
compares unfavourably
against its closest peers.
SAN Mexico's Long and Short-term IDRs were affirmed at 'BBB+'
and 'F2',
respectively. These ratings are driven by its VR, as well as its
National scale
Long and Short-term ratings, which were also affirmed at
'AAA(mex)' and
'F1+(mex)', respectively. SAN Mexico's Support Rating Floor
(SRF) was affirmed
at 'BBB-' and reflects Fitch's opinion that given the bank's
systemic importance
as the third largest bank in Mexico (14% market share of the
system's assets and
deposits), the Mexican Government (FC and LC IDR's of 'BBB+' and
'A-', Stable
Outlook) will highly likely provide support, if required.
Casa de Bolsa Santander, S.A. de C.V. (CBSantander)
The National Long and Short-term scale ratings of CBSantander
were affirmed at
'AAA(mex)' and 'F1+(mex)', respectively. CBSantander is a core
subsidiary of
Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico (GFSM), whose credit quality
is closely
associated to SAN Mexico, its main operating subsidiary.
CBSantander's ratings
reflect the legal obligation of GFS to support its subsidiaries,
as well as its
core role to the Group.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
SAN Chile
The Outlook of SAN Chile's Long-term IDR and National Long-term
rating is
Negative, mirroring that of SAN's ratings. A downgrade of SAN's
ratings will
likely drive a downgrade of SAN Chile's VR and IDRs. This
reflects the inherent
linkage of a subsidiary and its parent, as SAN Chile's IDR is
currently three
notches above the rating of its parent, which is the maximum
Fitch considers
prudent according to its rating criteria. In spite of its
intrinsic strength,
SAN Chile's VR could potentially be dragged down by a further
deterioration of
Santander, especially affecting its access or cost of funding,
although this has
not been the case so far.
Downward pressure for SAN Chile's VR could also arise from a
sustained pressure
on profitability stemming from further rise in LLPs or from
markedly lower
liquidity or capitalization. More specifically, SAN Chile's VR
could be
downgraded if its ROAA consistently remains below 1.3%, its
Fitch Core Capital
to Weighted Assets ratio falls and is maintained below 9%
together with asset
quality deterioration and/or if the bank reduces significantly
its liquidity
cushion and maintains it well below its current levels. There is
limited upside
potential in the near future for SAN Chile's VR.
SAN Chile's support rating or SRF could only be affected by a
downgrade of
Chile's sovereign IDRs, which is considered unlikely at the
present time.
SAN Brazil & Santander Leasing
Fitch believes that if SAN Brazil is able to consistently
improve the quality of
its results, a movement that would need to include an overall
improvement in
asset quality that brings its asset quality ratios closer to its
peers, the
viability rating could be upgraded. If asset quality and
profitability suffer a
steep deterioration, impacting negatively its comfortable
capital ratios, the VR
could suffer a negative action.
SAN Brazil's VR and IDRs, as well as the national-scale ratings
of Santander
Leasing, could be negatively affected by a multi-notch downgrade
of its parent
company. Considering the current support rating floor, and aided
by the
expectation of possible government support if it will be
required, SAN Brazil
IDR's will not be reduced below 'BBB-'.
SAN Mexico
SAN Mexico's VR and IDRs could be negatively affected by a
multi-notch downgrade
of its parent company's ratings. Also, a disordered asset
growth, affecting the
bank's stable operating ROA to levels below 1.5% and/or an
increase in its
impaired loan ratio to above 4% could result in a downgrade of
the bank's VR,
and therefore, of its IDRs. On the other hand, sustained
improvements in the
bank's funding profile and competitive position, together with
an increased
contribution from core customer deposits and improving risk and
revenue
diversification, could benefit the bank's ratings.
CBSantander
A potential downgrade of CBSantander will be driven by any
potential changes on
SAN Mexico's ratings, or changes in the legal framework that
could alter the
propensity of GFS to support them, scenario that seems unlikely
at present.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
SAN Chile:
--Foreign and local currency long-term IDRs at 'A+'; Outlook
Negative;
--Foreign and local currency short-term IDRs at 'F1';
--Viability rating at 'a+';
--Support rating at '1';
--Support rating floor at 'A-';
--Long-term national rating at 'AAA(cl)'; Outlook Negative;
--Short-term national rating at 'N1+(cl)';
--Senior unsecured bonds at 'A+' and national long-term rating
'AAA(cl)';
--USD5bln US Commercial Paper Programme at 'F1'
--National long-term rating subordinated bonds at 'AA(cl)';
--National equity rating at 'Primera Clase nivel 1'.
Banco Santander (Brasil):
--Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'BBB'; Outlook
revised to Stable
from Negative
--Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'F2';
--Viability rating at 'bbb';
--Support rating at '2';
--Support rating floor at 'BBB-';
--National Long-term rating at 'AAA(bra)'; Outlook revised to
Stable from
Negative;
--National short-term rating at 'F1+(bra)';
Senior notes due 2015:
--Long-term Foreign Currency at 'BBB';
Senior notes due 2016:
--Long-term Foreign Currency rating at 'BBB';
Senior notes due 2017
--Long-term Foreign Currency rating at 'BBB'.
Santander Leasing S.A. Arrendamento Mercantil:
--National long-term rating at 'AAA(bra)'; Outlook revised to
Stable from
Negative;
--National short-term rating at 'F1+(bra)'.
4th and 5th Debentures Issue
--National long-term rating at 'AA+(bra) .
Santander Leasing S.A. Arrendamento Mercantil (Ex-ABN AMRO
Arrendamento
Mercantil S.A.) - 4th, 5th and 6th Debentures Issue
--National long-term rating at 'AA+(bra)' .
Banco Santander (Mexico):
--Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'BBB+'; Outlook
revised to Stable
from Negative
--Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb+';
--Support Rating at '2';
--Support Rating Floor at 'BBB-';
--Long-term senior unsecured global notes due 2022 at 'BBB+';
--National-scale long-term rating at 'AAA(mex)'; Outlook Stable
--National-scale short-term rating at 'F1+(mex)';
--National-scale long-term rating for local senior unsecured
debt issues at
'AAA(mex)';
--National-scale long-term rating for local issues of market
linked securities
at 'AAA(emr)(mex)'.
Casa de Bolsa Santander:
--National-scale long-term rating at 'AAA(mex)'; Outlook Stable;
--National-scale short-term rating at 'F1+(mex)'.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15,
2012);
--'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies'(Aug. 10, 2012);
--'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities'
(Dec. 5, 2012);
--'Securities Firms Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2012);
--'National Ratings Criteria'(Jan. 19, 2011).
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
