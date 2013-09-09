LONDON, September 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Saudi
Arabia's Long-Term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at
'AA-'. The Outlook
is Positive. Fitch has also affirmed Saudi Arabia's Country
Ceiling at 'AA' and
Short-Term foreign currency IDR at 'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation and Positive Outlook reflects the following
factors:
The very strong external balance sheet has been bolstered so far
in 2013.
Central bank net foreign assets, the bulk of sovereign foreign
assets, are up by
4.4% of GDP over the first seven months of the year and with no
sovereign
external debt, the net external creditor position is likely
above 100% of GDP
(from 96% of GDP at end-2012). Double-digit current account
surpluses are
expected each year to 2015, which will further bolster the
external position.
Fiscal buffers have been enhanced, with rising government
deposits and falling
government debt over the first seven months of the year
reinforcing a net
creditor position that is the second-strongest of all
Fitch-rated sovereigns.
Lower oil prices will narrow, but not eliminate, the fiscal
surplus by end-2015,
when the fiscal breakeven oil price is forecast at USD86/b,
compared with a
Fitch-estimated 2012 level of USD76/b.
Economic growth is robust, particularly for the non-oil sector.
Real GDP growth
slowed to 2.4% yoy over H113, compared with an average over the
past five years
of 4.6%, due to lower oil production. Non-oil growth was 4.5% in
H113 and is on
track to outpace oil sector growth for the seventh year of the
past nine in
2013. Real non-oil growth is forecast to exceed 5% in 2014 and
2015,
diversifying the economy. Oil accounts for around half of GDP
and oil
revenue-funded government spending has been a major stimulus for
the private
sector.
Labour market reforms are contributing to a significant increase
in the number
of Saudi nationals employed in the private sector. Although the
unemployment
rate was unchanged in Q113, this likely reflects an increase in
labour force
participation, as the number of nationals working in the private
sector was up
by 21% in the first seven months of the year. New moves to
correct the status of
expatriates and bolster training for job seekers will assist in
policy
formulation and labour market clearance and should help the
authorities to deal
with what Fitch considers a potential source of social stress.
Indictors of the health of the banking sector strengthened over
H113. Capital
adequacy and loan-loss coverage were up (at 17.9% and 166%,
respectively) and
NPLs had fallen to 1.63%. Banks remain liquid and the sector is
well regulated.
Risks arising from the banking sector are judged to be low.
The economy is heavily dependent on oil. Oil accounts for 90% of
fiscal revenues
and 80% of current account revenues, levels that are little
changed over the
past decade. However, large and growing buffers mean it would
take a prolonged
period of much lower oil prices to materially undermine the
fiscal and external
positions. Oil reserves are large and the Kingdom maintains
substantial spare
capacity that it uses to smooth disruption to production
elsewhere.
Exposure to geopolitical risks is high relative to peers as
Saudi Arabia is a
big player in a turbulent region. There is heightened
uncertainty about the
course of events in Syria and instability and threat of conflict
in other parts
of the region. In common with other GCC members, voice and
accountability and
other governance indicators score weakly according to World Bank
measures,
though steps are being taken to tackle some potential sources of
domestic social
strains.
Fitch considers the exchange rate peg to the US dollar to be a
key policy
anchor, even though it constrains policy flexibility.
Transparency on fiscal
policy and outturns is a weakness relative to peers and
overspending is common.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Positive Outlook reflects the following risk factors that
may, individually
or collectively, result in an upgrade by one notch:
- Further progress in tackling unemployment and diversifying the
economy in ways
that remove distortions without causing undue disruption to the
private sector.
- Measures to moderate the fiscal breakeven oil price,
especially addressing the
growth in current spending and domestic oil consumption.
The current rating Outlook is Positive. Consequently, Fitch's
sensitivity
analysis does not currently anticipate developments with a
material likelihood,
individually or collectively, of leading to a downgrade.
However, future
developments that may, individually or collectively, have
negative implications
for the Outlook include:
- A prolonged period of oil prices well below current levels or
renewed rapid
growth in the fiscal breakeven oil price that materially erodes
the substantial
fiscal and external buffers.
- Spill over from regional conflicts or a domestic political
shock that
threatens stability or impacts on key economic activities.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch forecasts Brent crude to average USD105/b in 2013 and
USD100/b in 2014 and
2015.
Fitch assumes that Saudi Arabia will be not materially affected
by any of the
conflicts in the region and the domestic political scene will be
stable.
Fitch assumes that the government will remain committed to
labour market reforms
and that the reforms will not cause significant disruption to
the economy. The
authorities will remain attentive to other potential sources of
social stress.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Methodology' dated 13 August 2012 and
'Country Ceilings' dated 09 August 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
