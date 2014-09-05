(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Saudi
Arabia's Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at
'AA'. The Outlooks
on the Long-term IDRs are Stable. The Country Ceiling has been
affirmed at 'AA+'
and the Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects the following factors:
Saudi Arabia has exceptionally strong sovereign and external
balance sheets. The
domestic net creditor position is the second-strongest of all
Fitch-rated
sovereigns. Government deposits in the banking sector were 58%
of GDP at
end-June compared with general government debt of 0.6% of GDP at
end-2013.
Sovereign net foreign assets were 112% of GDP at end-2013, the
fifth-strongest
of all Fitch-rated sovereigns. Saudi Arabia has no sovereign
external debt.
Double-digit current account surpluses have been posted in ten
of the past 11
years. A surplus equivalent to 3.9% of forecast 2014 GDP was
recorded in the
first quarter and another double-digit outturn is expected this
year. Falling
oil revenues, in line with Fitch's oil price assumptions, will
lower the current
account surplus each year to a forecast 6.8% of GDP in 2016.
On-going surpluses
will allow a further build-up of foreign assets.
Fiscal surpluses have been recorded in each year but one since
2000. A fiscal
deficit was recorded in the first half of 2014 of 1.1% of
forecast GDP, due
primarily to unspecified foreign assistance and higher capital
spending. Fitch
forecasts a general government surplus of 3.1% of GDP for 2014
due to high oil
revenues. Although the net creditor position is forecast to ease
through to 2016
as deposits allocated for specific capital projects are drawn
down, it will
remain a clear credit strength.
Real GDP growth is in excess of peers. Growth was 4.7% in the
first quarter,
driven by higher oil production. Non-oil private sector growth
eased to 4.4%,
with sectors affected by the short-term impact of labour market
reforms all
posting notably slower growth. Non-oil private sector growth
averaged 6.5% in
the past five years and is forecast at around 5% through to 2016
due to
substantial government spending, completion of major projects,
and higher
employment of nationals. Growth volatility is below peers.
Progress continues in addressing unemployment and a shortage of
affordable
housing, both of which Fitch considers as potential economic
sources of social
instability. Measures have been introduced to enhance access to
residential real
estate and Saudi employment in the private sector has risen.
The economy is heavily dependent on oil, which accounts for 90%
of fiscal
revenues and 80% of current account revenues, levels that have
been little
changed over the past decade. However, large and growing buffers
mean it would
take a prolonged period of much lower oil prices to materially
undermine the
fiscal and external positions, though the fiscal breakeven oil
price continues
to rise, to a Fitch forecast USD96/b (Brent) in 2014. Oil
reserves are large and
the Kingdom maintains substantial spare capacity that it uses to
smooth
disruption to production elsewhere.
The banking sector is a rating strength and soundness indicators
have improved.
Non-performing loans fell to 1.3% of total loans at end-June
2014 (1.4% at
end-2013) and coverage rose to 166% (from 155% at end-2013).
Capital adequacy is
high, at 18%, and the system is well regulated. Saudi Arabia is
ranked 'a' on
Fitch's banking system risk indicator (BSI), the strongest of
all Gulf
Cooperation Council members, in line with a number of mature
advanced economies
and below only 'AAA'-rated Australia, Canada and Singapore.
Structural indicators are generally weaker than peers, despite
recent
significant improvements in some areas. GDP per capita and World
Bank governance
indicators are well below peer medians. Saudi Arabia recorded
the largest gain
of all rated sovereigns in the 2013 UN Human Development Index
and GNI per
capita at purchasing power parity (PPP) more than doubled after
a revision of
the IMF's PPP weights (which are used by Fitch). According to
the World Bank
measure, voice and accountability in Saudi Arabia is the lowest
of all rated
sovereigns. Fitch considers exposure to geopolitical risk to be
higher than
peers given the Kingdom's prominent role in a volatile region.
Fitch considers the exchange rate peg to the US dollar a key
policy anchor, even
though it constrains policy flexibility. Transparency on fiscal
policy and
outturns is a weakness relative to developed country peers and
over-spending is
common.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently well balanced. Consequently, Fitch's
sensitivity
analysis does not currently anticipate developments with a high
likelihood of
leading to a rating change.
The main factors that, individually or collectively, could lead
to positive
rating action are:
- Progress in tackling weaknesses in structural indicators and
the economic
policy framework, relative to peers, and enhancing the business
environment in
ways conducive to further diversification of the economy and the
revenue base
The main factors that, individually or collectively, could lead
to negative
rating action are:
- A material erosion of fiscal and external buffers, likely
stemming from a
prolonged period of sharply lower oil prices or rapid growth in
the fiscal
breakeven oil price
- Spill-over from regional conflicts or a domestic political
shock that
threatens stability or affects key economic activities
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings and Outlooks are sensitive to a number of
assumptions.
Fitch forecasts Brent crude to average USD108/b in 2014,
USD100/b in 2015 and
USD95/b in 2016.
Fitch assumes that Saudi Arabia will not be materially affected
by any of the
conflicts in the region and that the domestic political scene
will remain
stable.
Fitch assumes the government will remain committed to reforms in
the labour and
housing markets and that the reforms will not cause significant
disruption to
the economy. The authorities will remain attentive to other
potential sources of
social unrest.
