(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, January 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Kazakhstan-based
Subsidiary Bank Sberbank of Russia OJSCâ€™s (SBK) Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at
â€˜BBB-â€™ with a Stable Outlook and upgraded its Viability
Rating (VR) to â€˜bb-â€™
from â€˜b+â€™.
Fitch has also withdrawn without affirmation Subsidiary JSC VTB
Bank
(Kazakhstan)'s (VTBK) ratings, as the bank has chosen to stop
participating in
the rating process. Fitch will no longer provide ratings or
analytical coverage
of VTBK.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SBK'S IDRS, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR, DEBT
RATINGS AND NATIONAL RATING
SBK's IDRs are based on the high probability of support from its
owner, Sberbank
of Russia (Sberbank, BBB/Stable), if needed. Sberbankâ€™s
propensity to support
SBK would likely be high, in Fitch's view, given the full
ownership, the
strategic importance of Sberbankâ€™s expansion in the CIS region
and
internationally, the moderate cost of any potential support,
significant
potential reputational risks arising from a subsidiary default,
Sberbank's
strong track record to date of supporting its subsidiaries,
including SBK, and
the solid government relations between Russia and Kazakhstan.
The one-notch differential between Sberbankâ€™s and SBKâ€™s IDRs
reflects the
cross-border ownership, some operational independence of the
Kazakh subsidiary
and SBKâ€™s so far limited contribution to Sberbank's operations
(less than 2% of
consolidated assets), although Fitch understands that Sberbank
considers
development of SBK an important part of its international
expansion.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SBK'S IDRS, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT
RATING FLOOR, DEBT
RATINGS AND NATIONAL RATING
SBK's ratings would likely be upgraded or downgraded in case of
similar rating
action on the parent or if Fitchâ€™s view of support propensity
changes.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SBK'S VR
The upgrade of SBK's VR to â€˜bb-â€™ from 'b+' reflects the
continuing strengthening
of the bank's domestic franchise; its track record of robust
performance driven
by solid margins and low funding costs. It also reflects the low
level of
problem loans, albeit the recent rapid loan growth (47% in 2013)
may result in
asset quality deterioration as the loan book seasons, and the
ordinary benefits
of support, including reasonable capitalisation maintained
through timely
capital injections by the parent.
SBKâ€™s asset quality compares well with large Kazakh banks. At
end-9M13, reported
non-performing loans (NPLs; more than 90 days overdue) were a
low 2.6% and
covered by provisions equal to 3.3% of the portfolio. However,
Fitch considers
that some of the top 25 loans (amounting to 7% of gross loans),
are potentially
risky although not NPLs. Positively, SBK's available capital
buffer and robust
pre-impairment profitability (4.3% of average total assets in
9M13, annualised)
are sufficient to fully cover these exposures in a downside
scenario.
SBK reported a reasonable 12.7% regulatory total capital
adequacy ratio at
end-2013, supported by a KZT7.5bn equity injection from Sberbank
in December
2013 and earnings retention.
On the funding side, SBK relies on corporate deposits, which
tend to be sticky,
with the loans/deposits ratio standing at 92% at end-3Q13.
However, the bank
plans to gradually increase the share of market funding.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SBK'S VR
SBK's VR has limited upgrade potential from its current level
given the somewhat
unseasoned loan book and further growth challenges. A sharp
deterioration in
asset quality and loss absorption capacity could lead to a
downgrade.
SBK is the fifth-largest bank in Kazakhstan, focusing primarily
on corporate
business. Sberbank currently owns virtually 100% of SBK.
The rating actions are as follows:
SBK
Long-Term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook
Stable
Long-Term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating: upgraded to 'bb-' from 'b+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'AA(kaz)'; Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured debt rating: affirmed at 'BBB-(EXP)'
Senior unsecured debt National Rating: affirmed at
'AA(kaz)(EXP)'
Subordinated debt rating: affirmed at 'BB+'
Subordinated debt National Rating: affirmed at 'AA-(kaz)'
VTBK
The following ratings have been withdrawn without affirmation:
Long-Term foreign currency IDR: 'BBB-'; Negative Outlook
Short-Term foreign currency IDR: 'F3'
Long-Term local currency IDR: 'BBB-'; Negative Outlook
Support Rating: '2'
National Rating: 'AA(kaz)'; Negative Outlook
Senior unsecured debt rating: 'BBB-'
Senior unsecured debt National Rating: 'AA(kaz)'
Contacts:
Primary Analyst (SBK)
Aslan Tavitov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 7065
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Primary Analyst (VTBK)
Roman Kornev
Associate Director
+7 495 956 7016
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst (SBK)
Roman Kornev
Associate Director
+7 495 956 7016
Secondary Analyst (VTBK)
Aslan Tavitov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 7065
Committee Chairperson
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9901
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London,
Tel: +44 20 3530
1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
