Oct 10 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sberbank Slovensko a.s.'s (SBSK) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-' with a Stable Outlook. The agency has also affirmed SBSK's Viability Rating (VR) at 'bb-'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary.

KEY RATING DRIVERS: IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING

SBSK's IDRs and Support Rating reflect the potential support the bank can expect from its ultimate owner, Sberbank of Russia (SBRF; BBB/Stable). Fitch believes the ultimate parent would have a high propensity to provide support to SBSK, if needed, in light of the strategic importance for SBRF of the broader central and eastern European region. This view also takes into account SBSK's small size relative to the parent's assets and capital base and therefore the low cost of potential support. At end-H113, SBRF controlled 99.39% of SBSK's shares via its 100%-owned Vienna-based subsidiary Sberbank Europe AG (SBEU; BBB-/Stable).

RATING SENSITIVITIES: IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING

SBSK's Long-Term IDR would probably be downgraded or upgraded if there was a change in SBRF's Long-term IDR. Any marked revision of Fitch's view of SBRF's potential support to SBSK would also affect SBSK's IDRs.

KEY RATING DRIVERS: VR

The affirmation of SBSK's VR at 'bb-' takes into account the bank's ongoing recapitalisation and stronger reserve coverage of impaired loans, as well as low refinancing risks as a result of the limited use of non-deposit funding. At the same time, the VR factors in SBSK's small size and modest market shares, currently weak profitability and concentration risks in its loan book, in particular as a result of financing of real estate projects (net exposure equal to 0.8x Fitch core capital (FCC) at end-H113, down from 2.3x at end-H112).

High loan loss provisions, mostly driven by a loan book review by SBRF following the acquisition of SBSK, had a negative effect on SBSK's performance results during 2012-H113, which were also hit by the Slovakian bank levy. The bank budgets a return to profitability in H213, driven by the planned drop in new provisions as the portfolio clean-up has largely been completed, as well as higher loan growth. Low interest rates, competition and the relatively high cost base will remain constraints on profitability.

NPLs (loans overdue by more than 90 days) were stable at around 7% of gross loans at end-H113 and end-2012, albeit above the sector average of 5.4%. In addition, restructured loans, which would have been in default if it was not for prolongations, accounted for a further 6.5% of loans at end-H113 (end-2012: 4.4%). NPL reserve coverage was over 100%, although this ratio varies significantly for different NPL categories, and overall coverage of NPLs and restructured loans was a more moderate 62%, reflecting the bank's significant reliance on collateral.

The FCC ratio improved to 10% at end-H113 from 7% end-H112, due to a new equity injection and the conversion of preferred shares into ordinary stock. A further planned EUR40m Tier I capital injection in Q413 and another EUR27m Tier II injection in 2014 should have a short-term positive effect on the bank's capital adequacy, creating flexibility to grow, notwithstanding modest internal capital generation. The bank targets maintaining a total regulatory capital ratio in excess of 11% (end-H113: 11.4%), which Fitch views as no more than adequate.

RATING SENSITIVITIES: VR

Upside potential for SBSK's VR is currently limited, but the bank's credit profile would benefit from franchise diversification and a reduction in portfolio concentrations, and stronger profitability in a more favourable macroeconomic environment. Should the bank suffer large losses as a result of further deterioration in loan quality without this being offset by equity injections, the VR could be downgraded.

The rating actions are as follows:

Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable

Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'

Support Rating: affirmed at '2'

Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb-'