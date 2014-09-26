(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, September 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) of Sberbank Europe AG (SBEU), Sberbank
Slovensko a.s.
(SBSK) and Kazakh-based Subsidiary Bank Sberbank of Russia, JSC
(SBK) at 'BBB-'
with a Negative Outlook. The agency has also affirmed the
Long-term IDR of
Sberbank (Switzerland) AG (SBS) at 'BBB', with a Negative
Outlook.
The affirmation of SBK's debt applies to all debt issued prior
to 1 August 2014.
A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - ALL BANKS' IDRS, NATIONAL
RATINGS AND
SUPPORT RATINGS
The banks' IDRs, National and Support ratings reflect Fitch's
view of the high
probability that the banks would be supported by their ultimate
parent, Sberbank
of Russia's (SBRF, BBB/Negative/bbb), in case of need. The
Negative Outlook on
the IDRs is driven by that on SBRF's ratings.
SBRF's Long-term IDRs are driven by the bank's standalone
strength, reflected in
its 'bbb' Viability Rating (VR), and are also underpinned by
potential support
from the Russian Federation (BBB/Negative). The Negative Outlook
on SBRF's
ratings mirrors that on the sovereign and reflects both a
potential weakening of
support and the potential for the VR, which is at the same level
as the
sovereign, to be downgraded due to risk of a weakening operating
environment, as
SBRF is exposed to the broader Russian economy.
Fitch's view on the probability of support is based on: (i)
strategic importance
of the European and CIS markets for SBRF given its focus on
international
expansion; (ii) its track record of providing capital and
funding; (iii) high
reputational risks for SBRF from any potential default of its
subsidiaries given
the parent's presence on international markets and (iv) the
subsidiaries' small
size relative to the parent limiting the cost of any potential
support.
The equalisation of the ratings of SBS with SBRF also takes into
account the
subsidiary's high integration with the parent, limited
operational independence
and its role in servicing core group clients, in particular
commodity exporters,
by providing trade finance services and participating in
structured lending as
well as client settlements.
The one-notch differential between the Long-term IDRs of SBEU,
SBSK and SBK, and
SBRF reflects these subsidiaries' lower integration, higher
operational
independence and lesser reliance on the parent for business
origination.
The subsidiary banks' IDRs are likely to change in tandem with
the parent's
IDRs. Ratings of notched subsidiaries could be upgraded to the
level of SBRF in
case of significantly higher integration with the parent, an
increase in the
proportion of business devoted to servicing of core group
clients and an
extended track record of profitable operations, reinforcing the
long-term
strategic commitment to these markets.
The Support Ratings of SBEU, SBSK and SBK would be downgraded if
SBRF's IDR is
downgraded provided the notching between subsidiaries' and
parent's IDRs is
unchanged. A downgrade of SBS's Support rating would result from
SBRF's IDR
being downgraded by more than one notch.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SBEU's VR
The affirmation of SBEU's 'b+' VR reflects limited changes in
the bank's
stand-alone profile over the last 12 months and is driven by the
bank's modest,
albeit developing, franchise, weak profitability and legacy
asset quality
problems. At the same time, the rating positively considers the
improving
profile of the bank's largest borrowers, sound liquidity and a
reasonable
funding mix.
SBEU's profitability (minus 9% return on average equity in 1H14
after breaking
even in 2013) has been pressured by one-off Hungary-related
costs (EUR21m in
1H14), high operating expenses relative to generated revenue
(cost/income of 79%
in 1H14) due to expanding staff costs and the continued
integration process with
the parent, and tight, albeit slightly improved, margins. Fitch
sees limited
potential for the net interest margin (3.1% in 1H14) to improve
in the near term
in light of a low interest rate environment, and the need to
gain market share
and fund a rapidly growing loan book. Profitability should
improve, however, as
previous investment in staff and infrastructure starts paying
off, but is likely
to remain weak unless SBEU significantly increases its scale of
operations.
The bank's non-performing loans (NPLs, 90 days overdue) ratio
improved to 10.3%
of gross loans at end-1Q14 (from 11% at end-2013 and 14.7% at
end-2012), driven
by strong 10% loan growth in the beginning of 2014 and problem
loan recoveries
in 2013. At the same time, coverage of NPLs by provisions was
somewhat moderate
at 52% at end-1Q14, considering the significant 6% share of
restructured
exposures, reflecting the bank's reliance on collateral. After
the acquisition
by SBRF, SBEU gained access to higher-profile clients, which
resulted in
improved quality of the new largest exposures, most of which are
low-risk, in
Fitch's view.
SBEU's sound liquidity position is underpinned by large holdings
of unpledged
liquid securities and moderate near-term repayments. The bank's
highly liquid
assets covered a solid 15% of customer accounts at end-1H14
after adjusting for
potential cash uses over the following 12 months. Additional
liquidity could be
drawn from SBRF in case of need. SBEU is primarily funded by
local deposits,
which have proved to be sticky so far (deposit outflow since the
introduction of
sanctions on Russia was a manageable 1%). Parent funding was
equal to a moderate
17% of end-1H14 liabilities and should further decrease, along
with the
currently high 144% loans-to-deposits ratio, as SBEU develops
deposit collection
through a direct bank in Germany.
Capital injections by the parent helped keep SBEU's Fitch Core
Capital (FCC)
ratio at a reasonable 10.6% at end-1H14 (but down from 11% at
end-2013 due to
losses in 1H14), while total regulatory capital adequacy ratio
was a healthy
16.1%. At the same time SBEU's capital position is pressured by
its weak
performance, and achieving growth targets would be contingent on
further timely
capital support.
An upgrade of SBEU's VR would result from a continued expansion
of the bank's
franchise and a track record of profitable performance.
Continued losses and/or
asset quality deterioration could result in a downgrade of the
VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SBSK's VR
The affirmation of SBSK's VR at 'bb-' reflects stabilisation of
asset quality
and lower risk appetite than under the previous owner of the
bank. SBSK's VR is
supported the bank's healthy liquidity and low refinancing
risks, with market
funding being limited. Nevertheless SBSK's small size and modest
franchise, only
adequate capital base given the bank's growth and weak
profitability as well as
borrower concentration risk in its loan book, constrain the
bank's ratings.
Deposit outflows as a result of the conflict between Russia and
Ukraine were
moderate in 1Q14 and stabilised during 2Q14.
The bank's profitability is still low and profit growth is
constrained by low
interest rates, competition and a fairly high cost base. High
loan loss
provisions, mostly driven by a loan book review by SBRF
following the
acquisition of SBSK, had a negative effect on SBSK's performance
results during
2012-H113, which were also hit by the Slovakian bank levy. The
bank returned to
profitability at in 2H13 on lower loan impairment charges
relative to 1H13 and
loan growth. Loan growth continued through 1H14, driven mostly
by retail loans.
SBSK's weak asset quality reflects the past focus on sectors
such as real estate
project financing. NPLs (loans overdue by more than 90 days)
were stable at
around 5.8% of gross loans at end-1H14, albeit somewhat above
the sector average
of 5.2%. NPLs coverage by provisions was strong 90%, although
this ratio varies
for different NPL categories, reflecting the bank's significant
reliance on
collateral. Restructured loans, which would have been in default
were it not for
prolongations, accounted for a material 5.1% of loans at
end-1H14, which
suggests a potential need for further loan impairment charges in
the medium
term.
SBSK's FCC ratio improved to 12.9% at end-H114 from 8% end-2012,
due to an
equity injection and conversion of preferred shares into
ordinary stock in 2012
and 2013 totalling EUR115m. Fitch views the bank's
capitalisation as only
adequate at present in view of the bank's considerable loan
growth above
internal capital generation.
Upside potential for SBSK's VR is currently limited. The bank's
risk profile
would benefit from franchise diversification, a reduction in
portfolio
concentrations, and stronger profitability. Should the bank
suffer large losses
as a result of deterioration in loan quality without this being
offset by equity
injections, the VR could be downgraded.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SBK's SENIOR AND
SUBORDINATED DEBT
RATINGS
SBK's senior debt ratings are aligned with the bank's Local
currency IDR and
National Long-term rating respectively. The ratings for
subordinated debt are
notched off one level from the local currency IDR and National
Long-term rating,
in line with Fitch's criteria for rating such instruments.
Changes to SBK's
Local currency IDR and National ratings will translate into
changes in the
respective debt ratings.
The rating actions are as follows:
SBEU
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook
Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b+'
SBSK
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook
Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb-'
SBS
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
SBK
Long-Term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook
Negative
Long-Term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook
Negative
Short-Term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating: unaffected at 'bb-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'AA(kaz)'; Outlook
Negative
Senior unsecured debt rating: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Senior unsecured debt National Rating: affirmed at 'AA(kaz) '
Subordinated debt rating: affirmed at 'BB+'
Subordinated debt National Rating: affirmed at 'AA-(kaz)'
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Anton Lopatin (SBEU)
Director
+7 495 956 7096
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Keranka Dimitrova (SBSK)
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1223
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Konstantin Yakimovich (SBS)
Associate Director
+7 495 956 99 78
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
Valovaya Str, 26
Moscow
Aslan Tavitov (SBK)
Associate Director
+7 495 956 7065
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analysts
Konstantin Yakimovich (SBEU, SBSK)
Associate Director
+7 495 956 99 78
Evgeny Konovalov (SBS)
Associate Director
+7 495 956 99 32
Roman Kornev (SBK)
Director
+7 495 956 7016
Committee Chairperson
Artur Szeski
Senior Director
+48 22 338 6292
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Christian Giesen,
Frankfurt am Main,
Tel: +49 69 768076 232, Email:
christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria, dated 31
January 2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
