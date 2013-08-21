(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, August 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) of Southland Building Society (SBS Bank,
known as SBS). At
the same time, the agency downgraded the bank's Support Rating
to '5' from '4',
and revised the Support Rating Floor to 'NF' from 'B+' following
the
introduction of New Zealand's Open Bank Resolution Scheme (OBR).
A full list of
rating actions can be found at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, Viability Rating (VR) AND SENIOR DEBT
SBS's IDRs, VR, senior debt ratings, and Outlook reflect its
improved balance
sheet structure and resilient pre-impairment operating
profitability. The
ratings also take into consideration SBS's small domestic
franchise, which is
reflected in restrained pricing-power as a result of prudent
risk management and
in turn limits the bank's growth potential.
SBS's balance sheet structure benefits from improving asset
quality, better
liquidity and funding positions. Capitalisation remains
adequate. SBS's balance
sheet composition and profitability could come under pressure if
the bank
compromises underwriting standards to grow in more competitive
and potentially
riskier markets such as Auckland. However, Fitch expects
exposure to Auckland to
remain small. The agency does not believe SBS would compromise
asset quality for
above system loan growth.
Fierce lending competition, mainly through pricing while
maintaining prudent
underwriting practices, is the most likely constraint to SBS's
revenue
generation in the financial year ending 31 March 2014 (FY14).
Therefore, cost
management and continuing improvements in asset quality are
crucial to achieve
healthy operating profit growth which supports internal capital
generation.
SBS's capital ratios have strengthened resulting from a
reduction in
risk-weighted assets (RWA) and increased retained earnings.
SBS's Fitch Core
Capital ratio continued to improve to 12.95% at FYE13 from
11.73% at FYE12.
However SBS, as a mutual, has limited options to raise capital.
Fitch estimates
the likelihood of capital depletion as a result of faster RWA
growth to be
small.
SBS's firm funding and solid liquidity positions benefit from a
good regional
franchise which in turn resulted in a fully deposit-funded loan
book and
improved liquidity management. SBS has continuously increased
its proportion of
on-balance sheet liquidity which is held in highly liquid
assets. In addition,
SBS's liquidity could be further boosted by available funding
from the central
bank and committed facility lines, which have been regularly
tested. Wholesale
funding remains a small portion of SBS's total funding. It is
well covered with
liquid assets and provides SBS with some diversification. Fitch
believes a
weakening in these positions would most likely occur if the bank
were to grow
excessively, a situation the agency considers unlikely given the
fierce loan
competition environment and restrained loan growth.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
SBS's IDRs and VR are sensitive to a change in Fitch's
assumptions around New
Zealand's operating economy, competitive market environment and
potential impact
on SBS's business model. An upgrade to the bank's IDRs, VR and
senior debt
rating is unlikely but could occur if the bank was able to
successfully grow its
balance sheet and generate stronger operating profits while
maintaining its
strong balance sheet composition.
SBS's senior unsecured debt, such as deposit notes, has priority
over the bank's
redeemable shares which are its main funding source. As a
result, Fitch rates
SBS's senior unsecured debt one notch above its IDR and VR,
reflecting the small
proportion of these securities relative to SBS's redeemable
shares. It has thus
been affirmed following the affirmation of SBS's IDR and VR. Its
ratings are
sensitive to the same considerations that might affect SBS's VR.
However, should
the amount of senior unsecured instruments as a proportion of
total liabilities
increase to a level where the cushion of subordination provided
by SBS's
redeemable shares no longer warrant a one notch uplift, the
rating would be
equalised with the IDR.
The IDRs, VR and senior unsecured debt ratings allow for some
deterioration in
the operating environment as well as SBS's balance sheet
composition, but
potential negative rating pressure could occur if asset quality
was affected by
profit deterioration and capital depletion. A significant
worsening in SBS's
funding and liquidity structure could also lead to negative
rating action.
KEY RATING DRIVERS & RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
The revisions to SBS's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor
reflect the
introduction of the OBR from 1 July 2013 and the reduced
propensity of the New
Zealand government to support. The OBR allows for the imposition
of losses on
senior creditors, including redeemable shareholders, to make up
capital
shortfalls where a deposit-taking institution has failed. The
existence of a
legal framework in the agency's view makes it easier for the
authorities to
impose losses than was previously the case.
KEY RATING DRIVERS & RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT
SBS's subordinated debt is rated one notch below its VR to
reflect the
subordinated ranking of its investors. It has therefore been
affirmed due to the
affirmation of SBS's VR. Its ratings are broadly sensitive to
the same
considerations that might affect SBS's VR.
The rating actions are as follows:
Southland Building Society (SBS Bank):
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable;
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2';
Local Currency Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable;
Local Currency Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2';
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb';
Support Rating downgraded to '5' from '4';
Support Rating Floor revised to 'NF' from 'B+';
Commercial Paper affirmed at 'F2';
Long-Term senior unsecured debt (deposit notes) affirmed at
'BBB+'; and
Subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Andrea Jaehne
Director
+61 2 8256 0343
Fitch Australia Pty. Ltd., Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW
2000
Secondary Analyst
John Birch
Director
+61 2 8256 0345
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 15
August 2012 is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326,
Email:
iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services
licence (AFS
licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit
ratings to wholesale
clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is
not intended to
be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of
the Corporations
Act 2001.