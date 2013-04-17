(Repeat for additional subscribers)

April 17 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed SCF Rahoituspalvelut Limited as follows:

EUR402.4m Class A notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The rating action reflects the transaction's excellent performance as supported by low delinquencies and defaults. Fitch's original lifetime default expectation of 3.0% has now been adjusted in line with performance to 2.0%.

Cumulative defaults amount to 0.27% which is below the agency's initial base case assumption and delinquencies have been low since inception with total delinquencies equalling 1.44% of the outstanding portfolio. The cumulative recovery rate on defaulted loans currently stands at 50.5% which given the six months default definition, is in line with expectations (all figures as of February 2013).

The transaction reserve fund is EUR7.2m and remains unused. Excess spread has remained at healthy levels to date and comfortably covered all losses so far without any requirement to draw upon the reserve fund.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

In Fitch's rating sensitivity analysis, the lifetime base case default expectation was updated to 2.0% to reflect the pool performance. Keeping other factors such as recoveries and excess spread constant this would equate to a breakeven 'AAA' credit enhancement of 7.5%.

The transaction is a securitisation of auto loan receivables originated to Finnish individuals and companies by Santander Consumer Finance Oy (NR), a 100% subsidiary of the Norway-based Santander Consumer Bank AS, which is a 100% subsidiary of Santander Consumer Finance, S.A. ('BBB+'/Negative/'F2').

As at the February 2013 payment date, the pool consisted of 32,180 loan contracts. 68% was made up of fully amortising contracts and 32% of balloon loans.