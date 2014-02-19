(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Schroder Investment Management here PARIS/LONDON, February 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Schroder Investment Management's (Schroders) Asset Manager Rating at 'Highest Standards'. The Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation reflects Schroders' global, diversified, long established and expanding franchise. It takes into account the firm's demonstrated ability over the past 12 months to integrate newly acquired business in a smooth and timely manner. A solid risk management framework, a disciplined, research-driven investment processes across asset classes and a robust operational infrastructure also differentiate Schroders from its peers. The completion of the Front Office technological upgrade at the end of 2014 will also demonstrate Schroders' ability to keep ahead of industry best practices. Schroders' 'Highest Standards' rating is based on the following category scores: Company: Highest Controls: Highest Investments: Highest Operations: Highest Technology: Highest Asset manager operations in the 'Highest Standards' category demonstrate an investment platform and operational framework that Fitch considers superior relative to the standard applied by international institutional investors. Company The company has a diversified, global product range and client base. A long history and structural independence further support the robustness of the franchise, enhanced by recent acquisitions (Cazenove Capital and STW) and organic growth in strategic areas (multi-asset and credit among others). Controls Schroders has an effective, highly structured, risk and governance framework that is well embedded in the business but also benefits from the independent oversight of influential risk functions and committees. Fitch notes that the forward-looking and consolidated vision of risks is a differentiator among peers. Investments The active, mainly fundamental research-driven investment process has proven stable over time and is supported by accountable, focused staff and asset class-specific analytics. As the business grows in size and complexity, Fitch notes recent external hires have further enhanced the experience and depth of investment teams. Fitch also recognises that Schroders, whose success is largely driven by investment performance, will continuously be challenged to retain talented investment professionals. Operations Investment operations are scalable and robust, as demonstrated by its ability to integrate newly acquired businesses and increased volumes in 2013. The reliance on some third-party service providers is monitored through strict oversight and control procedures. Technology Schroders' IT platform is built around global third-party vendor systems (principally Charles River and SimCorp Dimension) and asset class-specific proprietary applications. A major upgrade of Front Office core applications initiated in 1Q12 will be completed in 4Q14, demonstrating Schroders' ability and willingness to stay ahead of the technology cycle. Company Profile Schroders is a global asset management company and the core subsidiary of Schroders Plc (A+/Stable/F1). As at end of September 2013, Schroders managed GBP265.7bn (55% institutional clients, 33% intermediaries and 12% wealth management). Schroders' Asset Manager rating refers to the investment activities based in the global investment hub, London (excluding alternatives and property business). RATING SENSITIVITIES The rating may be sensitive to material adverse changes to any of the aforementioned rating drivers, notably through weakened financial conditions, heightened staff turnover or deterioration of processes and policies. A material deviation from Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver could cause the rating to be downgraded. 