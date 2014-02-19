(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Schroder Investment Management
here
PARIS/LONDON, February 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Schroder Investment
Management's (Schroders) Asset Manager Rating at 'Highest
Standards'. The
Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects Schroders' global, diversified, long
established and
expanding franchise. It takes into account the firm's
demonstrated ability over
the past 12 months to integrate newly acquired business in a
smooth and timely
manner.
A solid risk management framework, a disciplined,
research-driven investment
processes across asset classes and a robust operational
infrastructure also
differentiate Schroders from its peers. The completion of the
Front Office
technological upgrade at the end of 2014 will also demonstrate
Schroders'
ability to keep ahead of industry best practices.
Schroders' 'Highest Standards' rating is based on the following
category scores:
Company: Highest
Controls: Highest
Investments: Highest
Operations: Highest
Technology: Highest
Asset manager operations in the 'Highest Standards' category
demonstrate an
investment platform and operational framework that Fitch
considers superior
relative to the standard applied by international institutional
investors.
Company
The company has a diversified, global product range and client
base. A long
history and structural independence further support the
robustness of the
franchise, enhanced by recent acquisitions (Cazenove Capital and
STW) and
organic growth in strategic areas (multi-asset and credit among
others).
Controls
Schroders has an effective, highly structured, risk and
governance framework
that is well embedded in the business but also benefits from the
independent
oversight of influential risk functions and committees. Fitch
notes that the
forward-looking and consolidated vision of risks is a
differentiator among
peers.
Investments
The active, mainly fundamental research-driven investment
process has proven
stable over time and is supported by accountable, focused staff
and asset
class-specific analytics. As the business grows in size and
complexity, Fitch
notes recent external hires have further enhanced the experience
and depth of
investment teams. Fitch also recognises that Schroders, whose
success is largely
driven by investment performance, will continuously be
challenged to retain
talented investment professionals.
Operations
Investment operations are scalable and robust, as demonstrated
by its ability to
integrate newly acquired businesses and increased volumes in
2013. The reliance
on some third-party service providers is monitored through
strict oversight and
control procedures.
Technology
Schroders' IT platform is built around global third-party vendor
systems
(principally Charles River and SimCorp Dimension) and asset
class-specific
proprietary applications. A major upgrade of Front Office core
applications
initiated in 1Q12 will be completed in 4Q14, demonstrating
Schroders' ability
and willingness to stay ahead of the technology cycle.
Company Profile
Schroders is a global asset management company and the core
subsidiary of
Schroders Plc (A+/Stable/F1). As at end of September 2013,
Schroders managed
GBP265.7bn (55% institutional clients, 33% intermediaries and
12% wealth
management). Schroders' Asset Manager rating refers to the
investment activities
based in the global investment hub, London (excluding
alternatives and property
business).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating may be sensitive to material adverse changes to any
of the
aforementioned rating drivers, notably through weakened
financial conditions,
heightened staff turnover or deterioration of processes and
policies. A material
deviation from Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver
could cause the
rating to be downgraded.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Manuel Arrive, CFA
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 77
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
Paris 75008
Secondary Analyst
Denzil De Bie
Director
+44 20 3530 1592
Committee Chairperson
Ralph Aurora
Senior Director
+1 212 908 0528
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Asset Manager Rating Criteria, dated 22
April 2013, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Asset Manager Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.