LONDON, June 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sciens Fund
of Funds
Management Holdings Ltd.' (Sciens) at 'High Standards' and
revised the Outlook
to Positive from Stable. The rating covers Sciens's Fund of
Hedge fund (FoHF)
and Managed Account Platform (MAP).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation is driven by the overall stability of Sciens's
business in 2013
and 2014 to date. Notably, Sciens has maintained a stable level
of staff
relative to the turnover in prior years. Sciens' managed account
platform (MAP)
has been a key driver of the overall increase in fund of fund
assets under
management (AUM) in 2013 and is a strategic priority, as AUM
have fallen in its
fund of hedge fund business. The rating also reflects Sciens'
robust and
scalable investment, operational and technological platform. A
key strength of
the organisation is its proprietary integrated technological
platform, which
enables a high level of automation of workflows and supports
discipline in
investment and risk management processes.
The Positive Outlook is driven by the improving quality of
Sciens's AUM mix and
improving profitability. Fitch expects the combination of an
improved AUM mix,
potential growth in AUM and performance fees (if realised) to
contribute to an
improved financial position over time. The Positive Outlook also
factors in
Fitch's improved view of Sciens' operational capabilities,
largely driven by the
successful replacement of its main MAP custodian.
Sciens's 'High Standards' rating is based on the following
category scores:
Company: Good
Controls: High
Investments: High
Operations: Highest (improved from High)
Technology: Highest
Asset manager operations in the 'High Standards' category have
an investment
platform and operational framework that Fitch considers strong
relative to the
standards applied by institutional investors in international
markets.
Company
Sciens' assets under management (AUM) have demonstrated an
improved mix in 2013
and 2014 to date. It has successfully shifted AUM from low
margin legacy
products to higher margin new business. However, AUM remained
flat overall in
2013 and there is significant investor concentration in its FoHF
management
business.
The investment team and overall staffing levels have been
broadly stable in 2013
and 2014 to date, following turnover in prior years. Sciens has
added and
continues to add sales staff. Fitch considers the level of staff
in the
investment team adequate in light of Sciens' technology,
although it also sees
some key-person dependency.
Sciens demonstrates an overall solid organisational structure
and governance
mechanisms, with adequate separation of businesses and
functions.
Controls
The overall control environment of Sciens is sound. Control
functions consist of
a dedicated risk team within a separate affiliate and compliance
officers. Solid
investment risk management and compliance monitoring are
supported by
sophisticated data management, risk analytics and reporting
capabilities.
Operational risk management is well embedded throughout the
organisation and
benefits from automated workflows, documented procedures and
system-based
controls.
Investments
The investment process is disciplined and well documented, based
on a robust
blend of fundamental and quantitative analysis. The competitive
advantage of the
fund's research and portfolio construction stems from deep
access to underlying
hedge fund data and risk analysis capabilities.
Operations
Sciens' operations platform is robust, enabling a controlled,
fully automated
implementation of workflows with a variety of service providers.
FoHF investment
administration is handled by Sigma Asset Management (Guernsey)
Limited, the
manager of the funds. The successful move to ABN Amro as
custodian, completed in
2013 combined with enhancements to certain operational processes
has led to an
improvement in the Operations score.
Technology
Fitch considers Sciens' technology its key strength. It
maintains a proprietary
integrated technological platform with risk analytics and
centralised in-house
data management capabilities. Sciens also provides investors
with an
interactive, customisable look-through application that allows
them to perform
in-depth analysis of managed accounts.
Company Profile
Sciens Capital Management LLC (SCM) and its predecessor firms
were founded in
1988 and began alternative asset management activities in 1994.
Sciens is
privately held. As of 31 March 2014, the group managed and
advised on about
USD5.3bn of assets. FoHF and managed account AUM were USD3.2bn
(both in direct
investments and advisory). Around 40 of SCM's 100-plus employees
are dedicated
to the FoHF and MAP.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Positive Outlook indicates that Fitch expects the rating to
be upgraded over
the next one- to two-years. An upgrade could be triggered if
Fitch improves one
or more category scores, notably the Company category score.
Specifically, Fitch
would expect to improve the Company category score if Sciens
continues to
improve the quality of its asset mix, resulting in an improved
financial
position, effectively diversifies its investor base and
maintains or improves
its staffing adequacy.
The rating may be sensitive to material adverse changes to any
of the
aforementioned rating drivers, notably through weakened
financial conditions,
staff turnover or deterioration of processes and policies. A
material deviation
from Fitch guidelines for any key rating driver could cause
Fitch to downgrade
the rating.
