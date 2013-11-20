(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, November 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed SCOR's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'A'+. with Stable Outlooks. Fitch has simultaneously affirmed SCOR's junior subordinated debt at 'A-'. A full rating breakdown is at the end of this comment. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation reflects SCOR's strong solvency and acceptable debt leverage for its risk profile. SCOR's ratings are also supported by significant business and risk diversification. The ratings also take into account the group's consistent and comprehensive strategy, solid business position, and sound but fluctuating profitability. SCOR has maintained its capital adequacy at a healthy level over the past three years. This strength has been achieved by the company's disciplined underwriting and a cautious investment policy. Fitch expects solvency to remain strong. The company's financial leverage ratio has deteriorated to an estimated 24% in 2013 (2012: 20%), largely as a result of the acquisition of Generali US. However, it remains in line with expectations for the ratings. Fitch does not expect financial leverage to worsen materially in the coming years. SCOR has successfully expanded its business position via external growth and swift integration of acquired operations. As a consequence, its business position and diversification have significantly improved over the past five years, notably in life reinsurance. Prices paid for acquisitions have usually been conservative, but have still contributed to a sizeable portion of intangible assets on the group's balance sheet. The sum is manageable as SCOR has other sources of capital, which themselves are substantial, including subordinated debt and value in force. Fitch expects SCOR to continue to adjust policy terms and conditions in order to strengthen profitability. The agency expects profitability to remain inherently volatile due to exposure to natural catastrophes. For 2013 Fitch expects the company's operating performance to remain strong, as illustrated by a 9M13 net income of EUR302m. SCOR's profitability improved in 2012, especially in the non-life division, as a consequence of the smaller impact of natural catastrophes. Its net combined ratio improved to a strong 95%. Life reinsurance profitability remains resilient considering the low interest rate environment. The technical margin was stable in 2012 at 7.4% and is not expected to increase in the coming years. RATING SENSITIVITIES Although unlikely in the near future, an upgrade could be triggered by a sustainable increase in profitability (combined ratio sustainably below 97% and pre-tax return on life assets sustainably above 1.1%), translating into significant capital accumulation or debt redemption, and by the financial leverage ratio improving to below 22%. Conversely, rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include deterioration in Fitch's assessment of capital adequacy, financial leverage (to above 30%) or profitability (combined ratio sustainably above 103% or pre-tax return on life assets sustainably below 0.9%). The rating actions are as follows: SCOR S.E.: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable IFS rating: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable Senior unsecured: affirmed at 'A+' Junior subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A-' SCOR Switzerland AG Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable IFS rating: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable SCOR Holding (Switzerland) AG Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable The following SCOR entities IFS ratings have been affirmed at 'A+' with a Stable Outlook: SCOR Global P&C S.E. SCOR Global Life S.E. SCOR Canada Reinsurance Co SCOR UK Co Ltd SCOR Reinsurance Co (US) General Security Indemnity Co of Arizona SCOR Reinsurance Co Asia Ltd SCOR Reinsurance Asia Pacific Pte Ltd SCOR Global Life Americas Re Insurance Co SCOR Insurance (UK) Ltd 