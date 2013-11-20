(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, November 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
SCOR's Long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
rating at 'A'+.
with Stable Outlooks. Fitch has simultaneously affirmed SCOR's
junior
subordinated debt at 'A-'. A full rating breakdown is at the end
of this
comment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects SCOR's strong solvency and acceptable
debt leverage for
its risk profile. SCOR's ratings are also supported by
significant business and
risk diversification. The ratings also take into account the
group's consistent
and comprehensive strategy, solid business position, and sound
but fluctuating
profitability.
SCOR has maintained its capital adequacy at a healthy level over
the past three
years. This strength has been achieved by the company's
disciplined underwriting
and a cautious investment policy. Fitch expects solvency to
remain strong.
The company's financial leverage ratio has deteriorated to an
estimated 24% in
2013 (2012: 20%), largely as a result of the acquisition of
Generali US.
However, it remains in line with expectations for the ratings.
Fitch does not
expect financial leverage to worsen materially in the coming
years.
SCOR has successfully expanded its business position via
external growth and
swift integration of acquired operations. As a consequence, its
business
position and diversification have significantly improved over
the past five
years, notably in life reinsurance. Prices paid for acquisitions
have usually
been conservative, but have still contributed to a sizeable
portion of
intangible assets on the group's balance sheet. The sum is
manageable as SCOR
has other sources of capital, which themselves are substantial,
including
subordinated debt and value in force.
Fitch expects SCOR to continue to adjust policy terms and
conditions in order to
strengthen profitability. The agency expects profitability to
remain inherently
volatile due to exposure to natural catastrophes. For 2013 Fitch
expects the
company's operating performance to remain strong, as illustrated
by a 9M13 net
income of EUR302m. SCOR's profitability improved in 2012,
especially in the
non-life division, as a consequence of the smaller impact of
natural
catastrophes. Its net combined ratio improved to a strong 95%.
Life reinsurance
profitability remains resilient considering the low interest
rate environment.
The technical margin was stable in 2012 at 7.4% and is not
expected to increase
in the coming years.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Although unlikely in the near future, an upgrade could be
triggered by a
sustainable increase in profitability (combined ratio
sustainably below 97% and
pre-tax return on life assets sustainably above 1.1%),
translating into
significant capital accumulation or debt redemption, and by the
financial
leverage ratio improving to below 22%.
Conversely, rating triggers that could result in a downgrade
include
deterioration in Fitch's assessment of capital adequacy,
financial leverage (to
above 30%) or profitability (combined ratio sustainably above
103% or pre-tax
return on life assets sustainably below 0.9%).
The rating actions are as follows:
SCOR S.E.:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
IFS rating: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured: affirmed at 'A+'
Junior subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A-'
SCOR Switzerland AG
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
IFS rating: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
SCOR Holding (Switzerland) AG
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
The following SCOR entities IFS ratings have been affirmed at
'A+' with a Stable
Outlook:
SCOR Global P&C S.E.
SCOR Global Life S.E.
SCOR Canada Reinsurance Co
SCOR UK Co Ltd
SCOR Reinsurance Co (US)
General Security Indemnity Co of Arizona
SCOR Reinsurance Co Asia Ltd
SCOR Reinsurance Asia Pacific Pte Ltd
SCOR Global Life Americas Re Insurance Co
SCOR Insurance (UK) Ltd
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Marc-Philippe Juilliard
Senior Director
+33 1 4429 91 37
Fitch Ratings S.A.S.
60 Rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Martyn Street
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 12 11
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 11 68
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
