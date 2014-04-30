(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, April 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed France-based
SCOR's Long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
rating at 'A'+
with Stable Outlooks. Fitch has simultaneously affirmed SCOR's
junior
subordinated debt at 'A-'. A full rating breakdown is available
at the end of
this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects SCOR's strong solvency and acceptable
debt leverage for
its risk profile. SCOR's ratings are also supported by
significant business and
risk diversification. The ratings also take into account the
group's consistent
and comprehensive strategy, solid business position, and sound
but fluctuating
profitability.
SCOR has maintained healthy capital adequacy over the past three
years,
supported by the company's disciplined underwriting and a
cautious investment
policy. Fitch expects solvency to remain strong.
The company's financial leverage ratio slightly deteriorated to
an estimated 22%
in 2013 from 20% in 2012, largely as a result of the acquisition
of Generali US.
However, it remains in line with Fitch's expectations for the
ratings. Fitch
does not expect financial leverage to worsen materially in the
coming years.
SCOR has successfully expanded its business position through
external growth and
swift integration of acquired operations. As a consequence, its
business
position and diversification have significantly improved over
the past five
years, notably in life reinsurance.
Although the cost of SCOR's acquisitions has usually been
reasonable, it has
contributed to a sizeable share of intangible assets on the
group's balance
sheet. Nevertheless, the sum is manageable as SCOR has other
sources of capital,
which themselves are substantial, including subordinated debt
and
value-in-force.
Fitch expects SCOR to continue to adjust its policy terms and
conditions to
support profitability. Nevertheless, profitability will remain
inherently
volatile mostly due to exposure to natural catastrophes.
Fitch considers that the company's 2013 operating performance
has been strong,
as illustrated by net income of EUR589m, supported by an one-off
gain resulting
from its acquisition of Generali US. SCOR's technical
profitability improved in
2013. In non-life, its net combined ratio improved further to a
strong 94.8% in
2013 as calculated by Fitch from 95% in 2012. Life reinsurance
profitability
remains resilient with a technical margin broadly stable at
7.2%.
Nevertheless, 2013 operating performance has been weakened by
lower investment
income reflecting the impact of the low interest rate
environment on the group's
conservative investment policy.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A rating upgrade could be triggered by a sustainable
profitability track record
(combined ratio sustainably below 97%), translating into
significant capital
accumulation or debt redemption, and by the financial leverage
ratio improving
to below 22%.
Conversely, rating triggers that could result in a downgrade
include
deterioration in Fitch's assessment of capital adequacy,
financial leverage (to
above 30%) or profitability (combined ratio sustainably above
103%).
The rating actions are as follows:
SCOR S.E.:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
IFS rating: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured: affirmed at 'A+'
Junior subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A-'
SCOR Switzerland AG
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
IFS rating: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
SCOR Holding (Switzerland) AG
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
The following SCOR entities' IFS ratings have been affirmed at
'A+' with a
Stable Outlook:
SCOR Global P&C S.E.
SCOR Global Life S.E.
SCOR Canada Reinsurance Co
SCOR UK Co Ltd
SCOR Reinsurance Co (US)
General Security Indemnity Co of Arizona
SCOR Reinsurance Co Asia Ltd
SCOR Reinsurance Asia Pacific Pte Ltd
SCOR Global Life Americas Re Insurance Co
SCOR Insurance (UK) Ltd
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Marc-Philippe Juilliard
Senior Director
+33 1 4429 91 37
Fitch Ratings S.A.S.
60 Rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Martyn Street
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 12 11
Committee Chairperson
Federico Faccio
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 13 94
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44
20 3530 1153,
Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 13
November 2013, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
