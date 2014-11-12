(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, November 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Scottish Widows plc's (SW) and Clerical Medical Investment Group Ltd's (CMIG) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A' and Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'A+'. The Outlooks on the ratings are Negative. The agency has also affirmed SW's and Clerical Medical Finance plc's subordinated debt, which is guaranteed by CMIG, at 'BBB+'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings of SW and CMIG are based on the credit quality of Scottish Widows Group Ltd (SWG), the holding company consolidating all insurance operations of the Lloyds Banking Group (LBG), as the agency views the rated entities as core to SWG under its insurance group rating methodology. SW's and CMIG's IDRs are aligned with Lloyds Bank plc's IDR to reflect Fitch's view of SWG's importance to LBG, the integration of its operations and management with those of LBG, and its strong position in the UK life and pensions market. Although SWG's geographical diversification is limited by its UK focus, the group benefits from product diversification not just within its life, pensions and investment businesses, but also through its sizeable non-life insurance business. SW's and CMIG's rating Outlooks are aligned with Lloyds Bank plc's rating Outlook as a downgrade of Lloyds Bank plc is likely to lead to a downgrade of SW and CMIG. Fitch views SW's capitalisation as "extremely strong" based on our factor-based Prism capital model despite a GBP700m dividend (including the proceeds of the sale of Heidelberger Leben) paid in 1H14 to LBG. SWG's Insurance Groups Directive (IGD) regulatory capital was also strong and in line with the ratings at end-1H14. SW's financial leverage, at 27% in 2013 based on Fitch's calculations, is in line with the rating level. SWG's fixed-charge coverage at 6.7x, based on Fitch calculations, is also in line with the rating level. SW's underlying profit (excluding general insurance operations) was strong at GBP331m in 1H14 (1H13: GBP384m) and GBP793m in 2013 (2012: GBP698m). The margin on new business sales declined to 1.5% in 1H14, from a fairly high level of 2.6% in FY13. The decline in 1H14 reflected lower sales of protection and annuity policies, SW's adjusted prices for its standard annuities in 2H13 and a higher proportion of lower premium auto-enrolment business. Fitch views SW's financial flexibility as adequate, as reflected by its issuance of GBP1.5bn of subordinated debt in April 2013. RATING SENSITIVITIES Any change in Lloyds Bank plc's ratings is likely to lead to a corresponding change in SW's and CMIG's ratings. The ratings could be downgraded if SWG's credit profile deteriorates to such an extent that Fitch no longer sees SWG as integral to LBG, as might be indicated by one or more of the following: - A significant deterioration of market position indicated by a material decline in the value of new business - A significant fall in profitability - A significant decrease in regulatory IGD solvency Contact: Primary Analyst Ralf Ehrhardt Associate Director +44 20 3530 1551 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Clara Hughes Senior Director +44 20 3530 1249 Committee Chairperson Harish Gohil Managing Director +44 20 3530 1257 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, Insurance Rating Methodology, dated 4 September 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.