(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Scottish
Widows plc's
(SW) and Clerical Medical Investment Group Ltd's (CMIG)
Long-term Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at 'A'. The agency has also affirmed SW's and
Clerical Medical
Finance plc's subordinated debt, which is guaranteed by CMIG, at
'BBB+'. Fitch
has upgraded the Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating of the
operating
companies to 'A+' from 'A'. All Outlooks are Stable.
The IFS rating is now one notch higher than the IDR, reflecting
standard
notching to allow for the priority of policyholder claims and
the strong capital
regime for insurers in the UK. Previously the IFS rating was
capped at the level
of the Long-term IDR of SW's ultimate parent, Lloyds Banking
Group (LBG;
A/Stable).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch rates SW and CMIG based on the credit quality of Scottish
Widows Group Ltd
(SWG), the holding company consolidating all insurance
operations of LBG, as the
agency views SW and CMIG as Core to SWG under its insurance
group rating
methodology. The ratings reflect Fitch's view of SWG's
importance to LBG, the
integration of its operations and management with those of LBG,
and its strong
position in the UK life and pensions market. Although SWG's
geographical
diversification is relatively weak, as it is UK-focused, it
benefits from
product diversification not just within its life, pensions and
investment
businesses, but also through its sizeable non-life insurance
business.
While Fitch views the consequences of Basel III for bank-owned
insurance
entities cautiously, with potentially tougher capital
requirements for banks
that own insurance operations, the agency believes that LBG
continues to
consider its insurance operations as an important part of its
business. Fitch
believes that SW benefits from the bancassurance model through
the integration
of operations and risk management across the group, and from
distribution of its
products through LBG's bank branches.
Although Fitch believes LBG could extract excess capital from
SWG, the agency
expects the regulatory Insurance Groups' Directive (IGD) capital
ratio to remain
strong (end-H113: 150%).
SWG's financial leverage is relatively high for the rating level
(end-2012: 31%
on a Fitch-calculated pro-forma basis). SWG's fixed-charge
coverage is adequate
for the rating level (2012: 5.9x).
SW's profitability is strong relative to many UK life insurance
peers, with an
operating return on assets of 0.53% and a new business margin of
3.8% on a
present value of new business premium basis, in 2012.
Fitch views SW's financial flexibility as adequate, as reflected
by its issuance
of GBP1.5bn of subordinated debt in April 2013, although LBG's
reliance on state
support remains a constraining factor for the financial
flexibility of the group
as a whole.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any change in LBG's ratings is likely to lead to a corresponding
change in SW
and CMIG's ratings. An upgrade for other reasons is unlikely in
the near term as
SWG's business scale and geographical diversification is not
comparable with
'AA' category insurers.
The ratings could be downgraded if SWG's credit profile
deteriorates to such an
extent that Fitch no longer sees SWG as integral to LBG, as
might be indicated
by one or more of:
- A significant deterioration of market position indicated by a
material decline
in the value of new business
- A significant fall in profitability
- A decrease in regulatory IGD solvency to below 140% on a
sustained basis
