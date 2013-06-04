(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, June 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Selective
Insurance Group,
Inc.'s (Selective) ratings as follows:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-';
--Senior debt at 'BBB+'.
Fitch has also affirmed the 'A+' Insurer Financial Strength
(IFS) ratings of the
members of the Selective intercompany pool. The Rating Outlook
has been revised
to Negative from Stable. A full rating list is shown below.
Key Rating Drivers
The Negative Outlook reflects Selective's increased levels of
statutory and
financial leverage along with a modest deterioration in NAIC
risk-based capital
(RBC) levels. The rating is also reflective of diminished
operating
earnings-based interest coverage relative to historical
performance.
The affirmation of Selective's ratings reflect the company's
improved
underwriting results, strong independent agency relationships,
solid loss
reserve position, and enhanced diversification through continued
efforts to
reduce its concentration in New Jersey.
Selective's combined ratio (GAAP) improved to 97.1% in the first
quarter of 2013
versus 104.0% for full-year 2012, as the company achieved
continued positive
growth in pricing and had favorable loss experience. The first
quarter 2013
results mark the first period since Selective added its Excess
and Surplus (E&S)
lines business that all three reporting segments, including
standard commercial
and personal lines, achieved an underwriting profit. Fitch's
expectations are
that Selective will continue to perform at a break-even or
better level over the
long term.
Fitch notes that the company's accident-year combined ratio,
excluding the
impact of catastrophe losses, improved in 2012 by 2.0 points
over the prior year
period, reflecting a modest improvement in run-rate underwriting
results.
Selective's calendar year underwriting results also include a
lesser impact from
favorable loss reserve development than experienced by its
regional peers.
Fitch views the company's historical profitability as better
than its peers but
results have declined in recent years relative to historical
performance due to
cyclical underwriting pressure, weaker investment performance
and above-average
catastrophe losses.
Fitch believes that Selective's capitalization is good as of
March 31, 2013, but
has recently experienced moderate amounts of deterioration. At
March 31, 2013,
annualized GAAP operating leverage (net premiums written to
shareholders'
equity) was 1.58x, versus 1.54x at year-end 2012, with the
increase driven
primarily by the additional excess and surplus lines premium as
well as from
price improvement experienced in the commercial and personal
segments. On a
statutory basis, the company has reported increased net leverage
(net premiums
written and liabilities to policyholders' surplus) to 5.19x at
year-end 2012,
from 4.98x at the prior year-end.
Fitch also believes that Selective employs a moderate amount of
financial
leverage, with adequate financial flexibility. The company's
unadjusted
debt-to-total capital ratio is roughly 25.7% at March 31, 2013.
The company has
limited near-term liquidity needs, with its nearest maturities
totaling $58
million in borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Indiana
due in 2014
($13 million) and 2016 ($45 million).
Selective's stockholders' equity increased modestly through
full-year 2012 and
grew by 4.2% in the first quarter of 2013 to just over $1.1
billion. Group
statutory surplus declined modestly in 2012 to just over $1
billion. NAIC RBC
for the lead operating company fell to 197% of the company
action level at
year-end 2012, from 221% at the prior year end.
Historically, the company's strong regional presence and small-
and
middle-market commercial lines focus has allowed for premium
rate increases
above industry experience. Selective conducts a sizable portion
of its business
in the state of New Jersey; however, the company has expanded
into the Midwest
to diversify its insurance exposure out of New Jersey and the
Northeast U.S. In
2012, the top five states accounted for 54% of total net written
premium, with
New Jersey at 23%.
Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade include
prolonged
underwriting weakness, demonstrated by a failure to produce an
underwriting
profit given normal catastrophe losses, and material
deterioration in current
balance sheet strengths, including operating leverage as
measured by net written
premiums-to-equity rising above 1.7x, net leverage remaining
above 5.0x,
financial leverage remaining above 25%, along with operating
earnings based
interest coverage that fails to reach 5x-7x or better.
Key rating triggers that could lead to a return to a Stable
Outlook include
sustained improvement on recent underwriting performance in
which Selective
maintains an underwriting profit given normal catastrophe
losses, net statutory
leverage under 5.0x, financial leverage under 25%, statutory RBC
approaching
225% of the company action level, and operating earnings based
interest coverage
reaching 5x-7x or better.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings, and revised the
Outlook to Negative:
Selective Insurance Group, Inc.
--IDR at 'A-';
--$100 million senior notes 6.7% due Nov. 1, 2035 at 'BBB+';
--$50 million senior notes 7.25% due Nov. 15, 2034 at 'BBB+';
--$185 million senior notes 5.875% due Feb. 9, 2043 at 'BBB+'.
Selective Insurance Company of America
Selective Way Insurance Company
Selective Insurance Company of South Carolina
Selective Insurance Company of the Southeast
Selective Insurance Company of New York
Selective Insurance Company of New England
Selective Auto Insurance Company of New Jersey
Mesa Underwriters Specialty Insurance Company
--IFS at 'A+'.
In addition, the following ratings have been assigned with a
Negative Outlook:
Selective Casualty Insurance Company
Selective Fire and Casualty Insurance Company
--IFS at 'A+'.
