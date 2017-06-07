(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, June 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed SEMAPA's
Long-Term Foreign and
Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA-' with a
Stable Outlook, and
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F1+'.
Fitch has also affirmed SEMAPA's EUR340 million euro medium-term
programme
(EMTN) at 'AA-'/'F1+' and the company's EUR250 million French
commercial paper
(Titres de creances negociables; TCNs) programme at 'F1+'
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch classifies SEMAPA as a credit-linked entity under its
public-sector
entities rating criteria, due to tight control by and strong
support from its
92% owner and public sponsor, the City of Paris (AA/Stable/F1+).
Despite its
large development projects and part of its debt being guaranteed
by the City of
Paris, SEMAPA is rated one notch below its sponsor. This is
because we do not
view SEMAPA as a priority for the City of Paris in times of
financial distress,
at least for the non-guaranteed debt. The Outlook on SEMAPA
reflects that on the
city.
As a developer, SEMAPA's role is to design, plan and realise
urban projects.
SEMAPA's developer activity implies financing equipment and
works before cashing
the revenue of building rights or contributions determined
through the
conventions a few years later. As a public limited company
(SPLA), SEMAPA can
only be owned by local authorities. The city exercises strong
administrative,
legal and financial oversight over SEMAPA, in the same way it
oversees its own
departments. Fitch believes this should help keep SEMAPA's
budget in check and
to anticipate potential cash flow problems.
SEMAPA's long-term debt (EUR300 million at end-2016) is not
consolidated with
Paris's accounts, but the city guarantees EUR224 million of
SEMAPA's debt. In
response to SEMAPA's increasing financial requirements, the City
of Paris has
decided to increase the total amount of its guarantee on
SEMAPA's borrowing, up
to EUR456 million, representing 80% of SEMAPA's total debt
(EUR570 million)
raised for the "Paris Rive Gauche" (PRG) project. PRG is the
most important
urban project in Ile-de-France region for which SEMAPA is the
urban developer.
SEMAPA can only operate within the mandates its shareholders
assign to it, and
in accordance with the law, it is only allowed to develop on
territory that
belongs to its shareholders. SEMAPA will be entrusted with new
development
projects assigned by the City of Paris, representing a 30%
increase in its
programme workload in the medium term. To this end, SEMAPA will
modify its legal
status in 2017 to extend its activity throughout the entire
territory of Paris.
Its current activity is mainly concentrated on the PRG project,
which represents
90% of SEMAPA's total revenue.
Fitch views SEMAPA's business risk as limited given that the
financial risk of
the company's activities is mostly borne by the City of Paris,
which means the
city is ultimately responsible for SEMAPA's rights and
obligations at the end of
each project. In case of modifications to a project or extension
of the date of
expiry (at was the case for the PRG project in 2015), Paris's
financial
contribution is adjusted to balance the project's budget. At
end-2016, all
operations managed by SEMAPA continued to post a balanced
result.
Due to limited equity (EUR7.9 million at end-2016) relative to
the size of the
operations, SEMAPA is forced to rely on external financing.
Fitch expects
financial needs to peak at EUR385.8 million in 2018, from an
expected EUR322.4
million in 2017 (without taking into account new operations that
may be
entrusted to SEMAPA).
To cover its financing needs, in addition to bank loans, SEMAPA
benefits from
diversified funding instruments with an EMTN programme with a
ceiling of EUR340
million (of which 80% can be guaranteed by Paris), issue of
NSV's bonds
(Namensschuldverschreibung; German registered bonds) and a
EUR250 million French
commercial paper programme. This diversification reduces the
risk of refinancing
in the medium term. SEMAPA will also benefit from the sponsor's
reputation on
debt capital markets.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A rating action on the City of Paris would be reflected in
SEMAPA's ratings.
Changes indicating a weakening of the city's control and
financial support to
SEMAPA could have a negative impact on its ratings.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Arnaud Dura
Director
+33 1 44 29 91 79
Fitch France S.A.S.
60, rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 111
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
