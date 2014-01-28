(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Jan 28 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Seoul Guarantee Insurance Company's (SGI) Insurer Financial
Strength rating (IFS) at a€˜AA-a€™. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating incorporates continuing parental support from Korea Deposit Insurance
Corporation (KDIC), a government agency, given SGIa€™s importance in promoting and
developing the domestic credit and guarantee insurance market. KDIC currently
holds a 93.85% stake in SGI. It also reflects SGIa€™s consistently strong
financial performance, well-established market position and solid capitalisation
relative to its business profile.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitcha€™s expectation that SGI will maintain its sound
financial fundamentals. This is supported by its prudent underwriting approach,
which places a strong emphasis on bottomline profitability as opposed to topline
growth.
SGIa€™s share in South Korea's guarantee and credit insurance market improved
progressively to 26.3% at end-June 2013 from 23.5% at end-March 2010. Its
regulatory capital position is solid. At end-November 2013, its regulatory
risk-based capital ratio was 504.3%, well in excess of the regulatory minimum of
100%. The sound capital levels are a buffer against its potentially volatile
business portfolio. Debt leverage has steadily declined to 5.3% at end-November
2013 from 17% at end-March 2008, well within the tolerance levels for SGIa€™s
current rating.
The combined ratio was 93.5% for the period 1 April to 31 November 2013, as a
result of an increase in claims payment. Nonetheless, the company expects its
combined ratio to improve to about 81% for 2014 in view of tightening of various
underwriting and risk management procedures, such as the reduction of
underwriting authority limits delegated to the branches.
These are counterbalanced by the inherent business risks associated with a niche
business that moves in tandem with economic conditions, as well as the companya€™s
limited geographical diversification. SGI sources more than 95% of its business
premiums from South Korea.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Further upgrade of SGI in the near term is unlikely unless there are sustained
strong improvements in its standalone financial fundamentals. Key rating
triggers for a downgrade include a significant deterioration in the credit
profile, with the combined ratio rising above 90%, and leverage rising above 20%
for a prolonged period. Downward pressure on SGIa€™s rating could also arise from
negative rating action on the South Korean sovereign and reduction of government
support - by a significant cut in the governmenta€™s stake in KDIC or the sale of
the governmenta€™s shares to a weaker acquirer.