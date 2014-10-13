(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/HONG KONG/LONDON, October 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Seoul Guarantee Insurance Company's (SGI) Insurer Financial Strength rating (IFS) at 'AA-'. The Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating reflects continuing parental support from Korea Deposit Insurance Corporation (KDIC), a government agency. SGI's status as the sole majority state-owned guarantee and credit insurer underpins its important role in promoting and developing the local credit and guarantee insurance market. KDIC holds a 93.85% stake in SGI. The rating also reflects SGI's deeply entrenched market positioning and branding and its solid capitalisation relative to its business profile. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that SGI will maintain its sound financial fundamentals. This is supported by its prudent underwriting approach, which places a strong emphasis on bottomline profitability as opposed to topline growth. Fitch views SGI's financial fundamentals as sound. SGI's share in South Korea's guarantee and credit insurance market improved to 27.1% at end-December 2013 from 23.5% at end-March 2010. At end-June 2014, its regulatory risk-based capital ratio was 508%, in excess of the regulatory minimum of 100%. The capital is a buffer against SGI's potentially volatile business portfolio. Debt leverage has gradually declined to 5.0% at end-June 2014 from 19.5% at end-March 2008, well within the tolerance levels for SGI's current rating. SGI changed the end of its financial year from 31 March to 31 December in 2013. Net income was only KRW114.1bn for the period 1 April to 31 December 2013, as a result of the occurrence of some large claims. Net income for FY12 was KRW314bn. Nonetheless, the company estimates that its net income will improve for the whole of 2014 in view of tightening of various underwriting and risk management procedures, such as the reduction of underwriting authority limits delegated to the branches. These positive factors are counterbalanced by the inherent business risks associated with a niche business that moves in tandem with economic conditions, as well as the company's limited geographical diversification. SGI sources more than 95% of its business premiums from South Korea. RATING SENSITIVITIES An upgrade of SGI's ratings in the near term is unlikely unless there are sustained strong improvements in its standalone financial fundamentals. Key rating triggers for a downgrade include a significant deterioration in the credit profile, with the combined ratio above 95% (2013: 89.5%) and leverage above 20% for a prolonged period. Downward pressure on SGI's rating could also arise from negative rating action on the South Korean sovereign or reduction of government support - by a significant cut in the government's stake in KDIC or the sale of the government's shares to a weaker acquirer. Contacts: Primary Analyst Wan Siew Wai Senior Director +65 6796 7217 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd. 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Secondary Analyst Jeffrey Liew Senior Director +852 2263 9939 Committee Chairperson David Prowse Senior Director +44 20 3530 1250 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 4 September 2014, are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.