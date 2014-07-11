(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Serbia's
Long-term foreign
and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B+'. The
Outlooks are
Stable. The issue ratings on Serbia's senior unsecured foreign
and local
currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'B+'. The Country
Ceiling has been
affirmed at 'B+' and the Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of Serbia's sovereign ratings reflects the
following key rating
drivers:
The newly elected government benefits from a strong mandate to
implement its
ambitious reform programme, having won a large majority in
parliament. The May
2014 floods have caused some delays in the government's agenda,
but several
structural reforms affecting labour law, tax administration,
land registry,
bankruptcies and privatisation as well as pensions are expected
to be passed in
the coming months. These reforms are essential to the
government's fiscal
consolidation plans, as they lay the grounds for expenditure
cuts and the
restructuring of the state-owned enterprises (SOEs), which weigh
heavily on the
deficit.
Debt dynamics remain challenging, but Fitch expects some
consolidation in the
coming years. The consolidated general government deficit is
expected to widen
to 8.7% of GDP in 2014 and to fall to 5% by 2016. The government
will again
overshoot its initial target of 7.1% as a result of the
restructuring of SOEs,
further recapitalisation of state-owned banks, as well as the
consequences of
the May floods. The government intends to reduce current
expenditure via
restrictions on pensions, cuts in its wage bill and the
restructuring of SOEs.
Fitch expects public debt to stabilise at about 76% of GDP by
2016-17, but
interest payments as a proportion of revenue will remain
relatively low. One-off
and off budgetary items will continue to weigh on debt dynamics
in the coming
years, while the issue of restitution is likely to add to the
debt figures in
2015-16.
Negotiations between the Serbian authorities and the IMF to sign
a precautionary
lending agreement are likely to start by the end of 2014, and
will greatly
depend on the adoption and implementation of the government's
reform and
consolidation plans. Such an agreement could provide a policy
anchor and would
be instrumental in maintaining investor confidence.
The economic impact of the May floods is still unknown, but is
likely to be
manageable. GDP growth will be close to zero in 2014, while a
modest pick-up is
expected in 2015 because of base effects and the impact of
reconstruction.
Higher imports of investment goods will be partly compensated by
larger donor
inflows in the form of current transfers, so that the impact on
the current
account will be modest.
External financing pressures will continue to ease, thanks to
improvements in
the current account deficit and continuous inflows of foreign
direct investment.
The expected 10-year USD1bn bilateral loan from the United Arab
Emirates, on
favourable terms, will reduce Serbia's funding costs and support
its
accumulation of foreign exchange reserves. Although the
administration is
determined to prioritise domestic issuance, exchange rate risks
to government
solvency remain high, as about 80% of public debt is foreign
currency-denominated.
Serbia's 'B+' Long-term IDRs are supported by its high income
per head, superior
human development and ease of doing business indicators relative
to rating
peers, and the recent EU decision to open accession talks with
Serbia.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently well balanced. The main risk factors
that, individually
or collectively, could trigger positive rating action are:
- Credible medium term fiscal consolidation programme that
reduces public
debt/GDP.
- Progress on structural reforms that lead to an acceleration of
economic
recovery and a further narrowing of external imbalances.
The main risk factors that, individually or collectively, could
trigger negative
rating action are:
- Failure to pass and implement structural reforms that
facilitate fiscal
consolidation and improve the outlook for debt dynamics.
- A recurrence of exchange rate pressures leading to a fall in
reserves and a
sharp rise in debt levels and the interest burden.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings and Outlooks are sensitive to a number of
assumptions.
Fitch assumes that the new government will be able to pass and
implement the
proposed reform agenda.
Fitch assumes that the Serbian economy grows at a rate of 2% per
annum over the
medium term and that external finances are not subject to a
severe exchange rate
shock.
Fitch assumes the gradual progress in deepening fiscal and
financial integration
at the eurozone level will continue; key economic imbalances
within the currency
union will be slowly unwound; and eurozone governments will
tighten fiscal
policy over the medium term.
Fitch assumes that the US Federal Reserve exit from monetary
stimulus is
orderly, so that Serbia retains domestic and external market
access despite
higher international financial volatility.
