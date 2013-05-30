(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, May 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Series 2012-1E REDS EHP Trust and Series 2012-1E REDS Trust, a securitisation of first-ranking small balance auto loans and Australian residential mortgages originated by Bank of Queensland Equipment Finance Ltd and the Bank of Queensland (BoQ, 'BBB+'/Stable/'F2') respectively. The rating actions are as follows: Series 2012-1E REDS EHP Trust AUD216.1m Class A-2A (ISIN AU0000RFAHA9) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable GBP69.1m Class A-2G (ISIN XS0784745050) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable AUD25.7m Class B (ISIN AU3FN0015558) affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable AUD20.5m Class C affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable AUD19.7m Class D affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable AUD18m Class E affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable Series 2012-1E REDS Trust AUD651.2m Class A1 (ISIN AU3FN0017281) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable AUD50m Class A2A (ISIN AU3FN0017299) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable GBP100m Class A2S (ISIN XS0857670110) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable AUD45.1m Class AB (ISIN AU3FN0017307) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable AUD20.1m Class B (ISIN AU3FN0017315) affirmed at 'AA-sf'; Outlook Stable Key Rating Drivers The rating actions reflect Fitch's view that credit enhancement levels are able to support the notes' current ratings. The credit quality and performance of the loans in the respective collateral pools remain in line with the agency's expectations. Principal is being allocated pro rata since April-2013 as step-down test conditions have been satisfied for the Series 2012-1E REDS EHP transaction. For the Series 2012-1E REDS Trust, principal collections are being allocated to the repayment of the class A1 notes which have benefited from an increase in credit enhancement due to sequential amortisation and seasoning since issuance. The Series 2012-1E REDS EHP Trust as at end-April 2013, had 30+ day arrears at 0.14% of the underlying auto loan balance, while cumulative losses stood at AUD1.7m, all of which have been recovered through excess spread. The excess spread reserve has reached the maximum balance permitted under the documents, of AUD 2.31m, and will be available to cover any potential future losses. Series 2012-1E REDS Trust closed in November 2012 and had relatively small time period to report arrears and losses. When compared with other similar transactions, arrears and losses over this time span have been comparable and are below Fitch's Dinkum Index. As at 30-April-2013, 30+ arrears stood at 0.5% of the residential portfolio; while there has been one foreclosure to date, there has been no realised loss incurred by the transaction. All loans in the pool are covered by mortgage insurance from QBE Lenders' Mortgage Insurance Limited ('AA-'/Stable) and Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Pty Ltd. Rating Sensitivities In Fitch's rating sensitivity analysis, the likelihood of a downgrade of the senior note classes is remote, based on transaction performance. Contacts: Primary Analyst Spencer Wilson Associate Director +612 82560 320 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd. Level 15, 77 King St, Sydney, NSW 2000

