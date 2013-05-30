(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, May 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Series 2012-1E
REDS EHP Trust
and Series 2012-1E REDS Trust, a securitisation of first-ranking
small balance
auto loans and Australian residential mortgages originated by
Bank of Queensland
Equipment Finance Ltd and the Bank of Queensland (BoQ,
'BBB+'/Stable/'F2')
respectively. The rating actions are as follows:
Series 2012-1E REDS EHP Trust
AUD216.1m Class A-2A (ISIN AU0000RFAHA9) affirmed at 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable
GBP69.1m Class A-2G (ISIN XS0784745050) affirmed at 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable
AUD25.7m Class B (ISIN AU3FN0015558) affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook
Stable
AUD20.5m Class C affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable
AUD19.7m Class D affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD18m Class E affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable
Series 2012-1E REDS Trust
AUD651.2m Class A1 (ISIN AU3FN0017281) affirmed at 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable
AUD50m Class A2A (ISIN AU3FN0017299) affirmed at 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable
GBP100m Class A2S (ISIN XS0857670110) affirmed at 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable
AUD45.1m Class AB (ISIN AU3FN0017307) affirmed at 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable
AUD20.1m Class B (ISIN AU3FN0017315) affirmed at 'AA-sf';
Outlook Stable
Key Rating Drivers
The rating actions reflect Fitch's view that credit enhancement
levels are able
to support the notes' current ratings. The credit quality and
performance of the
loans in the respective collateral pools remain in line with the
agency's
expectations.
Principal is being allocated pro rata since April-2013 as
step-down test
conditions have been satisfied for the Series 2012-1E REDS EHP
transaction. For
the Series 2012-1E REDS Trust,
principal collections are being allocated to the repayment of
the class A1 notes
which have benefited from an increase in credit enhancement due
to sequential
amortisation and seasoning since issuance.
The Series 2012-1E REDS EHP Trust as at end-April 2013, had 30+
day arrears at
0.14% of the underlying auto loan balance, while cumulative
losses stood at
AUD1.7m, all of which have been recovered through excess spread.
The excess
spread reserve has reached the maximum balance permitted under
the documents, of
AUD 2.31m, and will be available to cover any potential future
losses.
Series 2012-1E REDS Trust closed in November 2012 and had
relatively small time
period to report arrears and losses. When compared with other
similar
transactions, arrears and losses over this time span have been
comparable and
are below Fitch's Dinkum Index. As at 30-April-2013, 30+ arrears
stood at 0.5%
of the residential portfolio; while there has been one
foreclosure to date,
there has been no realised loss incurred by the transaction. All
loans in the
pool are covered by mortgage insurance from QBE Lenders'
Mortgage Insurance
Limited ('AA-'/Stable) and Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance
Pty Ltd.
Rating Sensitivities
In Fitch's rating sensitivity analysis, the likelihood of a
downgrade of the
senior note classes is remote, based on transaction performance.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Spencer Wilson
Associate Director
+612 82560 320
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd. Level 15, 77 King St, Sydney, NSW 2000
Commitee Chairperson
Natasha Vojvodic
Senior Director
+612 82560 350
Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326,
Email:
iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
The source of information used to assess these rating was the
servicer, BoQ. The
issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant underlying
information used in
the analysis of the rated notes is public.
Applicable criteria, "Global Structured Finance Rating
Criteria", dated 24 May
2013; "Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds", dated 13
May 2013 and "Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and
Covered Bonds:
Derivative Addendum", dated 13 May 2013. "APAC Consumer ABS
Rating Criteria",
dated 2 August 2012, "APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria
Addendum - Australia",
dated 3 August 2012, "Global Criteria for Lenders' Mortgage
Insurance in RMBS"
dated 7 Sept 2012 and "APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria",
dated 3 August
2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com
