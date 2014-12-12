(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, December 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Luxembourg-based satellite operator SES SA's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB' with a Stable Outlook and Short-term IDR at 'F2'. A full list of rating actions is below. The affirmation reflects the high stability and visibility of SES's revenue profile, supported by a strong position in a market with high entry barriers. Weakness from US government revenues is expected to continue over the next two years, somewhat offset by emerging market growth. Pre-dividend free cash flow (FCF) will grow strongly as the capex cycle slows; SES's decision on cash allocation is expected to respect a 3.3x net debt/EBITDA ratio. KEY RATING DRIVERS Highly Visible Revenue Stream SES benefits from highly visible, non-cyclical revenues streams due to the long-term nature of satellite transponder leases. At 3Q14 the company's order backlog amounted to EUR7.3bn or 3.9x annual revenues, the majority of which is derived from video broadcasting (70%) and government services (15%) and is well diversified across geographies. From 4Q13 to 3Q14, the company generated EUR1.9bn of revenues at a 74% EBITDA margin. Pressure on US Government Revenues Revenues from SES's largest customer, the US government worth about 10% in 2013, have come under pressure in recent years due to the continued budget sequestration affecting renewals of contracts for US government and military services. Annual North American segment revenues and transponder utilisation have declined to EUR347m from EUR409m and 71.0% from 76.5% in the two years to September 2014. This was predominantly due to net non-renewals of contracts. Fitch does not expect an improvement in this trend over the next one to two years. Emerging Market Growth Dilutive Satellite capacity and demand are growing swiftly in emerging markets, accounting for 30% of the 3Q14 revenue mix and 50% of transponder capacity, while increasing competition from small but proliferating national satellite programmes adds pricing pressure in emerging markets. Fitch's rating case assumes gradual global top line growth as contracted satellite capacity in emerging markets offsets losses in mature markets. However, as the regional revenue mix shifts towards emerging markets, where pricing evidenced by revenues per transponder is around EUR1.0m, as opposed to EUR3.5m in Europe and EUR1.3m in North America, our EBITDA expectations are flat. This also reflects our view that increased satellite capacity from smaller, regional operators will drive competition and enhancements in video compression standards (MPEG-4 and HEVC) will increase transmission efficiency whilst reducing capacity requirements. Supportive Scale and Position Despite growing competition and overcapacity concerns, SES's credit profile remains underpinned by its strong market position as the second-largest fixed satellite service provider by revenue and transponder capacity. Given the high fixed cost base of the industry, scale and quality of service are competitive advantages and SES is well positioned in this context. Capex Cycle Reaching Floor SES's satellite capex is coming out of an intense replacement cycle with EUR835m and EUR634m in 2011 and 2012 normalising around an estimated EUR450m per year over the next five to six years. As pre-dividend FCF is freed up, SES's management plans to use this cash to progressively increase dividends and as a discretionary measure, buy back shares. Fitch's rating case therefore foresees limited deleveraging prospects and expects net debt/EBITDA to remain around 2.8x as over the next two to three years, assuming no M&A activity. Rational M&A Strategy Potential acquisitions of smaller, regional competitors are likely and an increase of SES's 47% stake in the nascent business of MEO operator O3b. O3b started operations in 4Q14 and is unlikely to turn a profit before 2016. We do not expect SES to increase its share significantly, or to do so before O3b is in the black. However, should a stake increase lead to significant consolidated margin dilution and/or a major increase in leverage, SES's credit metrics could be impaired. Leverage Constrains Long-term IDR SES's Long-term IDR is constrained by its internal leverage target of 3.3x net debt/EBITDA, despite the stability of the business, above the majority of 'BBB' category peers' leverage. The company has healthy liquidity with unrestricted cash of EUR1.0bn, 12-month FCF of EUR144m as of June 2014 and a committed undrawn credit facility of EUR1.2bn expiring in 2019. With upcoming maturities of EUR239m in 2015 and excellent access to capital markets, Fitch has affirmed SES's Short-term IDR at 'F2'. Moderate Short and Medium-term Risks There are relatively few risks to the sector's growth prospects over the three- to five-year horizon. A key demand driver is video applications, especially the development of direct-to-home television in emerging markets and the strong growth of high definition TV. Longer-term risks include changes in satellite TV demand as video content is accessed increasingly via terrestrial channels and the roll-out of fibre networks gains momentum, but also shifts in viewer behaviour that would negatively affect the value proposition of pay-TV via satellite in favour of interactive content distributed via over-the-top services such as Netflix or Amazon Prime. A key operational risk surrounds the launch and initial deployment of satellites, and to a lesser extent, any in-orbit malfunctions. Operators normally take out insurance against launch or deployment failures, but this does not cover the opportunity cost of not having a functioning satellite in place on time. In SES's case, the launch delay of ASTRA 2G, a satellite scheduled to broadcast to Europe and West Africa, has contributed to the downward revisions in SES's revenue outlook for 2014. RATING SENSITIVITIES The stability and long-term nature of the satellite industry makes significant changes in SES's risk profile unlikely in the three- to five year rating horizon. This stable operating environment means that Fitch could tolerate expectations of unadjusted net debt/EBITDA reaching 3.3x before considering negative rating action. Pre-dividend FCF margin consistently below 10% would indicate deterioration in the business which could lead to negative rating action. SES's rating is constrained at 'BBB' by its current leverage policy. While there is potential for upward migration if this policy is tightened, Fitch has no expectation at present that this will occur. The rating actions are as follows: SES S.A. Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB', Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2' Senior unsecured: affirmed at 'BBB' Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F2' SES Global Americas Holding GP Senior unsecured: affirmed at 'BBB'. 