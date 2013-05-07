(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed seven Qatari
banks following a
peer review. The seven banks included in this peer review are
Qatar National
Bank (QNB; 'A+'/'F1'/'a'), Commercial Bank of Qatar (CBQ;
'A'/'F1'/'bbb'), Qatar
Islamic Bank (QIB; 'A'/'F1'/'bbb'), Doha Bank (DB;
'A'/'F1'/'bbb'), Ahli Bank
Q.S.C. (ABQ; 'A-'/'F2'/'bbb-'), Al Khalij Commercial Bank (al
khaliji) Q.S.C.
(Al Khaliji; 'A-'/'F2'/'bb+'), and Qatar International Islamic
Bank (QIIB;
'A-'/'F2'/'bb+'). The Outlooks for all seven banks are Stable. A
complete list
of rating actions for the banks and their related entities is
included at the
end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: ISSUER DEFAULT RATINGSs (IDRs), SUPPORT
RATINGS AND SUPPORT
RATING FLOORS
Fitch's view of support is based on a strong history of
sovereign support
including measures to boost capital, as well as asset purchases,
as clearly
demonstrated in recent years. Support is the primary factor
driving the IDRs.
Qatari banks' IDRs, Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors
reflect the
extremely high probability of support available from the Qatari
authorities if
needed. Fitch's opinion of support is based on the ability and
willingness of
Qatar to support the banking sector. The government owns stakes
in all the banks
following capital injections into the banking system between
2009 and Q111.
Additional supportive actions taken by the Qatari authorities
included direct
asset purchases (both loans and equities) in 2009. The
sovereign's capacity to
support the banking system is sustained by its sovereign wealth
funds and
on-going revenues mostly from its hydrocarbon production.
The Support Ratings and SRFs assigned to each bank reflect
differences in the
systemic importance, franchise, market share and government
ownership of each
bank.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: IDRs, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOORS
The ratings would be sensitive to a reduced perceived ability
from the
authorities to provide support. The ratings could also be
sensitive to a change
in the authorities' perceived willingness to support the banking
sector. Given
Qatar's robust economy and the authorities' strong track record
of support for
local banks, downside pressure is considered low.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: VIABILITY RATINGS (VRs)
Qatari banks' VRs reflect their strong capital base and healthy
performance, the
strong economic environment supported by public sector
initiatives, and stable
core funding and liquidity. These strengths are counterbalanced
by continued
risk with respect to concentrations on both sides of the balance
sheet,
deteriorating restructured and past due loans at some banks,
rapid credit growth
and a dependency on government-related spending and Qatar's
undiversified
economy.
QNB's VR reflects its dominant franchise in Qatar, strong
financial metrics,
specifically its revenue generation capability, robust
profitability, low
non-performing loans (NPL) ratio and solid liquidity and capital
position. High
loan and deposit concentrations, which would otherwise constrain
the rating, are
mitigated by QNB's borrowers and depositors being primarily
lower risk
Qatari-government related entities which improves the bank's
asset quality.
Although VRs consider banks' stand-alone credit fundamentals,
not all elements
of support can be excluded from the VR assessment: the benefits
that QNB
receives from its extremely close relationship with the state,
including the
large proportion of government and government-related loans and
deposits, are
reflected in its VR.
CBQ's VR reflects the bank's established commercial franchise,
strong
capitalisation and consistently solid financial performance and
low NPL ratio.
It also considers concentrations on both sides of the balance
sheet, and
increasing cumulative restructured loans as well as significant
exposure to real
estate and the bank's increased exposure to a higher risk market
following its
Turkish acquisition. Fitch would expect CBQ to support growth by
increasing its
capital buffer following the acquisition.
DB's VR reflects its robust earnings, stable asset quality,
improved capital
ratios and the expectation of an additional 25% increase in
share capital the
bank intends to raise and its established franchise in Qatar.
The VR also
considers DB's concentrations on both sides of the balance sheet
and increasing
exposure to real estate and increased past due but not impaired
loans.
QIB's VR reflects its healthy but declining capitalisation,
steady core
earnings, solid stock of liquid assets, leading Islamic
franchise and the bank's
management which is recognising some of the bank's asset quality
issues through
increased impairment charges. The VR also considers QIB's
concentrations on both
sides of the balance sheet and significant real estate exposure.
Fitch has
concerns regarding QIB's asset quality such as rising, but still
low, impaired
financing to gross financing, increasing restructurings and
rising past due but
not impaired financing.
ABQ's VR reflects the bank's solid profitability, satisfactory
liquidity and
sound capitalisation. An increase in business volumes in the
last two months of
2012 and in Q113 boosted Q113 profitability; in 2012
profitability was helped by
a sharp reduction in loan impairment charges. Impaired loans are
already
satisfactorily reserved, and given the Qatari economy's
relatively healthy
economic outlook and growth prospects, Fitch does not expect a
significant
increase in the level of impairment charges for the remainder of
2013. However
the VR is constrained by the bank's small franchise, the level
of concentration
in both loans and deposits, and its exposure to higher risk
sectors such as real
estate.
Al Khaliji's VR is constrained by a relatively small franchise
and reflects the
concentrations on both sides of the balance sheet, moderate
profitability and
short track record. It also reflects Al Khaliji's strong
capitalisation and
strategy to increase lending as a proportion of the balance
sheet in a
controlled manner as prime lending opportunities arise in the
domestic market.
Given the strong overall prospects for the Qatari economy, Fitch
believes the
bank will improve its performance over the rating horizon.
QIIB's VR is constrained by a relatively small and undiversified
franchise
combined with high sector and single name concentrations in
financing. Fitch
believes that the bank's reorganisation initiatives should put
it in a stronger
position to take advantage of opportunities arising from the
government's
expansionary budget and numerous infrastructure projects. QIIB's
strong funding
and liquidity position and capitalisation supports the VR at the
current level.
Large inter-bank balances and liquid investments, including an
increasing Qatari
government sukuk portfolio, provide a strong buffer.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: VRs
Downside pressure on QNB's VR could be triggered if QNB were to
make a material
acquisition that exposed it to higher risk markets as well as
acquisition and
integration risk. Downward pressure on the VR could also come
from a sharp
deterioration in the domestic operating environment as this
would directly
impact QNB's financial metrics and prospects. Fitch does not
expect any such
deterioration given the government's on-going, highly supportive
investment
programme and influence in infrastructure development. The VR
could also be
sensitive to QNB being unsuccessful in integrating National
Societe Generale
Bank (NSGB) - risks to the bank could come from the loss of
senior management at
NSGB (currently key senior positions are filled by Societe
Generale staff)
although Fitch understands that the majority of the key business
heads are due
to remain at the bank. The entry into Egypt ('B'/Negative) also
represents a
significant move into a higher risk market and a change in
business mix for QNB,
which could affect the bank's asset quality if the operating
environment
deteriorates. There is limited upside potential given its
already high level.
CBQ's VR is sensitive to changes in asset quality and
capitalisation. Due to its
concentrated loan book, a small number of exposures can cause
large credit
losses. While currently comfortable, the proposed acquisition of
Turkey's
Alternatifbank ('BB'/ Rating Watch Positive/'B'/'b') will lead
to a decline in
capital ratios. However, Fitch expects CBQ to increase capital
to support growth
following the acquisition. The acquisition increases credit and
integration risk
and exposes CBQ to a higher risk market. However, Fitch views
the acquisition as
ratings neutral at this time. A failure to support growth with
increased capital
will put pressure on CBQ's VR as will a deterioration in asset
quality or rising
impairments. Alternatifbank was placed on Rating Watch Positive
and Fitch would
expect CBQ to support Alternatifbank if required, which could
weaken CBQ's VR. A
deterioration in asset quality from CBQ's rising restructured
loans could also
put pressure on the bank's VR. Upside potential would require
successful
integration of Alternatifbank and improved asset quality, by
reducing
restructured and past due loans, as well as maintaining high
capital buffers and
strong core earnings.
Downward pressure on DB's VR could arise from weaker
profitability or asset
quality if past due loans increase further or there is a
material increase in
the bank's NPL ratio. Further weakening of the funding profile
could also put
downward pressure on DB's VR. If DB were to expand rapidly and
erode the
benefits of its improving capital buffers this could also put
pressure on the
bank's VR. Upside potential for the VR is limited and would
require improvements
to the bank's franchise and risk management.
Downward pressure on QIB's VR could come from a further sharp
deterioration in
QIB's capitalisation as a result of credit growth outpacing
capital retention or
significant weaker earnings due to higher impairment charges. A
further
deterioration in asset quality and increase in QIB's NPL ratio
or a further
increase in restructured loans and past due but not impaired
loans will also put
pressure on the bank's VR. Acquisition risk exposing the bank to
higher risks
would also pressure the bank's VR and could trigger a downgrade.
Upside
potential for the VR is very limited given it is at a relatively
high level for
a concentrated franchise and exposure to real estate risk. QIB
is more reliant
on collateral values than other banks which results in lower
reserves for
impaired loans. A fall in collateral values could require
additional impairment
reserves which could reduce profitability and put pressure on
the bank's VR.
ABQ's VR is constrained by a still small franchise and the
consequent level of
concentration on both sides of the balance sheet. Upside to the
VR could arise
if the bank successfully carries out its growth plans, while
maintaining its
focus on asset quality. A material weakening of asset quality or
tightening
liquidity - neither of which Fitch considers likely - could put
downward
pressure on the VR.
Upside potential for Al Khaliji's VR would require Al Khaliji to
build its
franchise and further develop and diversify its business around
the growing
Qatari economy while maintaining strong capital, asset quality,
profitability
and improved funding profile. Poor implementation of the bank's
strategy leading
to weaker performance or a deterioration in asset quality,
profitability or
capital could pressure Al Khaliji's VR.
QIIB's VR is sensitive to rapid growth eroding the bank's
currently strong
capital ratios. A reduction in capital ratios similar to 2012
could put downward
pressure on the rating. A significant deterioration in asset
quality could also
give rise to a downgrade and Fitch remains concerned about risk
concentrations
in QIIB's financing portfolio. Specifically, QIIB's high
exposure to domestic
real estate, real estate investments and companies linked to
prominent Qatari
nationals, which also gives rise to potential corporate
governance concerns. QIB
is more reliant on collateral values than other banks which
results in lower
reserves for impaired loans. A fall in collateral values could
require
additional impairment reserves which could reduce profitability
and put pressure
on the bank's VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES: SPVs
The ratings of the SPVs, listed below, are in line with the
parents' Long-Term
IDRs and are sensitive to any change in the parents' IDRs.
Conventional programmes and notes are unconditionally and
irrevocably guaranteed
by their parents and driven by the parents' Long-Term IDRs.
Sukuk programmes and senior unsecured trust certificates:
The ratings are based on the parent banks' Long-Term IDRs as
Fitch views the
programmes as originator-backed/asset-based structures under our
criteria
'Rating Sukuk'.
A Special Report will shortly be available at
www.fitchratings.com with more
details on the banks discussed in this RAC, followed by credit
updates and full
rating reports on each of the individual banks.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Qatar National Bank
Long Term IDR affirmed at 'A+', Outlook Stable
Short Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+'
Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'A+'
QNB Finance Ltd
EMTN Programme Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'A+'/'F1'
Senior Unsecured Notes (guaranteed by QNB) affirmed at 'A+'
Commercial Bank of Qatar
Long Term IDR affirmed at ' A', Outlook Stable
Short Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A'
Qatar Islamic Bank
Long Term IDR affirmed at ' A', Outlook Stable
Short Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A'
QIB Sukuk Funding Ltd
Senior unsecured trust certificates Long-Term Rating affirmed at
'A'
QIB Sukuk Ltd
Trust certificate issuance programme affirmed at 'A'
Senior unsecured trust certificates Long-Term Rating affirmed at
'A'
Doha Bank
Long Term IDR affirmed at ' A', Outlook Stable
Short Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A'
Doha Finance Limited
EMTN Programme Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'A'/ 'F1'
Senior unsecured notes (guaranteed by Doha Bank): affirmed at
'A'
Qatar International Islamic Bank
Long Term IDR affirmed at ' A-', Outlook Stable
Short Term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
QIIB Sukuk Funding Limited
Senior unsecured trust certificates Long-Term Rating affirmed at
'A-'
Al Khalij Commercial Bank (al khaliji) Q.S.C.
Long Term IDR affirmed at ' A-', Outlook Stable
Short Term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
Ahli Bank Q.S.C
Long Term IDR affirmed at ' A-', Outlook Stable
Short Term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria' (15 August
2012)', 'Rating Sukuk' (16 August 2012) 'Evaluating Corporate
Governance' (12
December 2012), are available at www.fitchratings.com.
