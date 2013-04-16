(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, April 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sharjah Islamic Bank's (SIB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook and Viability Rating (VR) at 'bb'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release. RATING DRIVERS: IDRS, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR SIB's Long- and Short-term IDRs, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect Fitch's view that there would be a high probability of support for the bank from the UAE federal authorities if required. This is based on the strong history of support for local banks from the UAE authorities and the government of Sharjah's 31% stake in the bank. RATING SENSITIVITIES: IDRS, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The ratings would be sensitive to a reduced perceived ability from the UAE federal authorities to support, such as through a downgrade in Abu Dhabi's sovereign rating of 'AA'/Stable. Abu Dhabi is the largest and wealthiest emirate in the UAE federation. The ratings could also be sensitive to a change in the UAE federal authorities' perceived willingness to support SIB. RATING DRIVERS: VIABILITY RATING The VR reflects SIB's modest franchise, high lending concentrations, weakening asset quality indicators and some concerns over large related-party exposures. It also considers SIB's strong capital ratios, resilient profitability and sound funding profile. SIB's net income increased 8% yoy in 2012, and has remained relatively stable since 2008 despite the stressed UAE operating environment. Fitch expects core earnings generation to remain resilient in 2013, and margins should to continue to benefit from its non-profit-bearing deposit base. However, loan impairment charges will likely increase as SIB aims to improve its reserve coverage of impaired financing. SIB's cost/income ratio (2012: 53.9%) is high compared with UAE peers and regional norms and may indicate some operational inefficiency. SIB's financing book is concentrated, which heightens event risk, as does the very large amount of related-party lending, although this is predominantly to the Sharjah government. Excluding an AED210m legacy impaired exposure that is fully reserved, reported impaired financing deteriorated to 6.0% of gross financing at end-2012 (end-2011: 3.7%). Fitch understands the deterioration in 2012 was due to temporary cash flow problems with two real estate-related exposures, which are expected to be resolved in 2013. A high level of renegotiated financing and past-due but not impaired financing (3.3% and 4.4% of gross financing, respectively) may be an indication of further asset quality problems. Positively, there are signs that the operating environment in the UAE is mildly improving, which should alleviate pressure on asset quality. Fitch views SIB's reserve coverage of impaired financing as weak (end-2012: reserve coverage ratio of 30%) - although collateral coverage of the financing book is healthy at 118%. Reserve coverage is notably weaker when including coverage of past due but not impaired loans. Fitch expects impairment charges to increase in 2013 as the bank attempts to improve coverage. SIB is largely funded by stable customer deposits, which accounted for 85% of total non-equity funding at end-2012. Customer deposits are concentrated, although many are government-related and have historically proved stable. At end-2012, SIB had AED1.5bn (USD400m) of sukuk outstanding, maturing in May 2016. The bank successfully raised a further USD500m via a five-year sukuk in April 2013 at competitive pricing. Refinancing risk is low. Fitch views SIB's liquidity profile as comfortable, with the bank's highly liquid assets (cash, balances with the Central Bank of the UAE and interbank placements) amounting to about 35% of total customer and interbank deposits at end-2012. SIB has the highest capital ratios of all Fitch-rated UAE banks and one of the highest capital ratios in the region (2012: Fitch core capital ratio of 34.0%). The bank's capital cushion provides it with good capacity for growth, although SIB will continue to implement its strategy of measured growth, in Fitch's view. In common with its peers, single-name and sector concentrations in the bank's financing book are a risk to capital. RATING SENSITIVITIES: VIABILITY RATING Upside potential is somewhat limited at present, given the bank's concentrated loan portfolio and weakening asset quality indicators. The VR could be downgraded if the negative asset quality trends witnessed in 2012 were to continue, especially if reserve coverage weakened below its already low level. Established in 1975 as a conventional bank (previously known as National Bank of Sharjah), SIB converted into an Islamic bank in 2002. The government of Sharjah currently holds 31.3% of the bank's shares (through two registered shareholdings of 27.4% and 3.9%) and has been a major shareholder since it was established. Kuwait Finance House joined as a strategic investor (20%) upon conversion although it has limited involvement in SIB's activities. The remaining shares are listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange. The rating actions are as follows: Sharjah Islamic Bank Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+', Stable Outlook Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2' Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb' Support Rating affirmed at '2' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB+' SIB Sukuk Company II Limited Senior unsecured trust certificates affirmed at 'BBB+' SIB Sukuk Company III Limited Senior unsecured trust certificates affirmed at 'BBB+' Contact: Primary Analyst Shaun Miskell Associate Director +44 20 3530 1504 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Mahin Dissanayake Director +44 20 3530 1618 Committee Chairperson Gordon Scott Managing Director +44 20 3530 1075 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 15 August 2012, 'Evaluating Corporate Governance', dated 12 December 2012, and 'Rating Sukuk', dated 16 August 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Evaluating Corporate Governance here Rating Sukuk here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.