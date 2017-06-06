(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SYDNEY, June 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
China-based
Shenzhen International Holdings Limited's (SIH) Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) at 'BBB' with Stable Outlook.
The affirmation reflects SIH's credit profile from its toll-road
operations and
logistics business at a 'BBB-' standalone rating, with a
single-notch uplift for
implied support from its 44.3% shareholder, Shenzhen's municipal
government.
SIH's stable toll-road operation is contributed by its
50.9%-owned Shenzhen
Expressway Company Limited (SZE; BBB/Stable). SIH aims to
increase its logistics
business exposure in the medium term. We believe this carries
execution risk and
has a higher risk profile compared with the toll-road business.
SIH's exposure
in two property projects - the Meilin Checkpoint Urban Renewable
Project (MCUR)
and Qianhai project is credit neutral, as limited additional
capex is required
since SIH does not plan to develop these projects on its own.
Instead, SIH may
divest a portion of its exposure in MCUR in the immediate term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Stable Toll-Road Operations: SIH's toll-road operations
accounted for over 70%
of its 2016 operating profit and remain its key earning
contributor, with the
majority of earnings coming from SZE. Fitch expects cash
generation from the
expressway operations to remain strong, driven by SZE's
acquisition of Yichang
Expressway and organic growth of the existing expressways. We
also expect a
stable regulatory environment for expressway operators, with
little negative
regulatory changes in the near term.
Sustainable Dividend from SZE: We expect SZE to continue
providing stable
dividends to SIH in the medium-term, provided SZE's financial
profile remains
strong, despite SZE's active large acquisitions and expansion
into the
environmental segment. We expect SZE's financial profile to
remain at historical
levels, with fund flow from operation (FFO) net leverage
remaining below 4.0x
(2016: 1.1x) and FFO interest coverage above 4.5x (2016: 6.5x).
We believe SZE's
strong financial profile will enable a moderately increasing
dividend flow to
SIH.
Harvesting from Real Estate Projects: We do not expect SIH to
make significant
additional investments into its real estate projects, as
management has said the
majority of capex has been paid and land premium payments have
been settled via
land swaps, profit sharing and momentary compensation. SIH
agreed with Shum Yip
Land Company Limited for the joint development of phase one of
the Qianhai
residential project, which measures at 53,000 square metres in
gross floor area.
SIH has also classified the MCUR as asset held for sale.
We expect SIH to gradually monetise the profits from its Qianhai
project as
early as 2019, when it is ready for pre-sale. Significant
realisation of MCUR
may be sooner, given that SIH's directors have approved a plan
to dispose of
more than 50% of the company's equity interest in the project to
third-party
real estate developers in 2017. The book value of MCUR is HKD4.4
billion,
representing the land premium and original land-use rights.
Shenzhen's booming
real estate market implies a potential for substantially higher
valuation of
MCUR than its book value.
High Logistics Capex: SIH plans to develop more than 17
integrated logistics
hubs across China by 2020, four of which have been completed and
became
operational in 2016 and another five of which will be completed
by end-2017. We
estimate SIH will invest more than HKD6 billion of total capex
in its logistic
business in the next three years. Building the logistic business
carries
execution risk and the segment has a higher risk profile
compared with the
toll-road business. If SIH successfully executes the build-up of
its logistics
business, conservatively, we believe its EBITDA contribution can
increase to
around HKD600 million in 2019, from around HKD430 million in
2016.
Robust Standalone Financial Profile: We view SIH's standalone
profile as robust.
Its financial profile, excluding SZE, was net-cash positive at
end-2016 due to
large cash in-flows from the government to compensate for making
Longda
Expressway toll-free. We expect SIH's elevated capex will
require some debt
financing. However, interest coverage/dividends (primarily from
SZE and Shenzhen
Airlines) are likely to remain at over 5.0x for the next two
years (2016:
~6.6x). We also expect SIH's consolidated FFO net leverage to
remain below 4.0x
(2016: 0.9x) for the next three years, while consolidated FFO
interest cover is
likely to remain above 4.5x (2016: 6.8x). The weakened credit
profile beginning
in 2017 also incorporates SZE's major acquisitions and elevated
capex programme.
SIH's consolidated credit metrics remain within our negative
guidelines.
Support from Shenzhen Government: SIH has received tangible
support from the
Shenzhen State-Owned Assets Supervision and Administration
Commission, including
a capital injection with the conversion of HKD1.7 billion in
convertible notes
into equity in 2010 and the extension of the maturity of a
CNY863 million
shareholder loan in 2008. Fitch has limited the rating uplift to
one notch
because SIH is mainly operated as a commercial entity, as
reflected in its
robust 'BBB-' standalone rating, and is less reliant on state
support than a
typical government policy vehicle.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
SIH's IDR of 'BBB' reflects its credit profile from its
toll-road operations and
logistics business at a 'BBB-' standalone rating, with a
single-notch uplift for
implied support from its 44.3% shareholder, Shenzhen's municipal
government. The
expressway segment mainly consists of contributions from its
50.9% owned SZE,
which translates to a high level of cash leakage to minority
shareholders. SIH
is also subject to the higher business risk profile of the
developing logistics
business. However, Fitch believes SZE's stable dividend payout
and the strong
financial profile of SIH's non-SZE business provide some support
to mitigate the
aforesaid risks. As such, the standalone 'BBB-' rating is
appropriate.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Moderate EBITDA growth from SZE's expressway operations,
translating into a
stable dividend payout.
- Realisation from disposing up to 50% of its equity MCUR in
2017 at book value.
- The government buying back four expressways - the Yanba,
Yanpai, Nanguang and
Longda Expressways - at end-2018.
- Total capex of over HKD3.5 billion per year in 2017-2019,
roughly half from
expressways (mainly the Outer Ring Road Project) and the rest
from building out
its logistic parks and integrated logistic hubs.
- Total acquisitions of more than HKD6 billion in 2017 from SZE,
comprised of
the Yichang Expressway and Chongqing Derun Environment Co., Ltd.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Developments that May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to
Positive Rating
Action
- Successful execution of SIH's expansion strategy for the
logistics business,
provided SIH's consolidated financial profile remains in line
with Fitch's
expectations.
- An upgrade of SZE's ratings, including an improvement of its
credit profile,
which will be evident if its FFO interest coverage rises above
6.0x (2016: 6.5x)
and its funds from operation (FFO) adjusted net leverage falls
below 2.0x (2016:
1.1x) on a sustained basis.
- Positive free cash flows at the SIH level, provided there is
are no large
business risk increases from its non-toll-road operations.
- Strengthening of linkages between SIH and the Shenzhen
municipal government.
Developments that May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to
Negative Rating
Action
- Weakening of SIH's operating or financial risk profile, such
as large
debt-funded investments in businesses of a higher risk profile
than its
established expressway operations. This may be reflected in
SIH's consolidated
FFO-adjusted net leverage rising above 5.0x (2016: 0.9x).
- Downgrade of SZE's ratings, including a deterioration in its
credit profile
that would be evident in its FFO interest coverage falling below
3.0x and
FFO-adjusted net leverage rising above 4.5x for a sustained
period.
- Adverse developments at SZE that affect SIH's ability to
access operating cash
flows, such as tighter debt covenants at the project level.
- Weakening of linkages between SIH and the Shenzhen municipal
government.
LIQUIDITY
Comfortable Liquidity: SIH's consolidated short-term debt amount
to HKD4.8
billion, against HKD9.8 billion of readily available cash.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Edwin Lam
Director
+852 2263 9975
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F, Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
David Cook
Director
+61 2 8256 0363
Committee Chairperson
Jeong Min Pak
Senior Director
+82 2 3278 8360
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
