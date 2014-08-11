(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, August 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Shimao
Property Holdings
Limited's (Shimao) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'BB+' with Stable
Outlook and its foreign-currency senior unsecured rating at
'BB+'.
The affirmation reflects Shimao's strong contracted sales of
CNY67bn in 2013 and
its ability to maintain a stronger EBITDA margin of 29%. The
China-based
developer continued to keep its leadership position as one of
the top ten
players in the Chinese Property sector with strong operational
and executional
capabilities and a prudent financial position.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Contracted Sales increased: Shimao's contracted sales grew 46%
to CNY67bn in
2013 from CNY46bn in 2012. This exceeded the original target of
CNY55bn by 22%.
Shimao is on track to meet its 2014 contracted sales target of
CNY80bn despite
weak market conditions in H12014. Fitch believes the improved
internal
management through eight key regions and the implementation of a
SAP IT system
allow better day-to-day management of regional operations and
sales.
Region-focused player: Shimao has transformed itself from a
national player to a
leading player in the Yangtze River Delta region. Shimao
continued to focus on
key cities such as Hangzhou, Shanghai, Ningbo and Jiangsu
province, as well as
on tourism property. These accounted for 83% of contracted sales
in 2013,
compared with 64% in 2012. Fitch believes Shimao can leverage on
market
leadership, brand reputation, local knowhow and operational
efficiency in these
regions. In 2013, 70% of its 36 million sqm land bank was in the
above cities.
Shift of Product Mix: To improve contracted sales Shimao
adjusted its
residential property development mix to focus on first-time home
buyers and
upgraded the quality of housing stock. Shimao continues to focus
on small- to
medium- sized units of 90sqm to 140sqm, which account for 75% to
80% of their
units available for sale in 2012 and 2013.
Stable EBITDA margins: Shimao had EBITDA margins of 29% for 2012
and 2013. This
is lower compared with its historical margins of above 30%, as
Shimao shifted
its product mix to first-time buyers and upgraders. However, the
current EBITDA
margin of 29% is still higher than its BB-rated peers which have
20% to 25%
EBITDA margins. Fitch expects Shimao to maintain its EBITDA
margin around the
current level for the next two years, but it may decline as
competition
intensifies in the sector.
Delivery of prudent financial strategy: During the challenging
operating
environment in 2011, Shimao demonstrated operational flexibility
and prudent
financial management. Land acquisitions were slowed down to
conserve cash and
the company continues to have strong support from over 10
onshore and offshore
banks. In 2013 and 2014, Shimao was actively managing its
offshore debt maturity
profile by refinancing its debt earlier. This has resulted in
lower interest
costs to around 7.4% in 2013 from over 8% in 2012. Management's
focus on
maintaining both ample liquidity and ready access to various
funding channels
further supports its ratings.
Stable Operating Performance: Fitch expects Shimao to maintain a
stable
operating performance and prudent financial policies in the
short to medium
term. A large and well-located land bank of 36 million sqm
across China and its
proven track record in selective expansion in third-tier cities
and tourism
property also support Shimao's rating.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
-continued weakening of the operating environment, leading to
EBITDA margin
erosion below
20% (29.0% at end-2013)
-aggressive debt-funded expansion leading to net
debt-to-inventory sustained
above 40% (39.4% at end-2013)
-Contracted sales/gross debt below 1.25x (1.3x at end-2013) on a
sustained basis
-Increased leverage with debt-funded expansion leading to net
debt-to-inventory
exceeding 40% on a sustainable basis
-Tightening liquidity due to a sustained fall in free cash
flows, or weakened
access to financing channels
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
-Longer track record of operating as a nationwide leader with
leadership in
multiple cities with a sound financial profile
