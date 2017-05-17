(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL, May 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed South
Korea-based Shinhan
Bank's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A'. The Outlook
is Stable.
Fitch has also affirmed Shinhan's Viability Rating at 'a'. A
full list of rating
action is at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VIABILITY RATING AND SENIOR DEBT
The bank's IDRs, Viability Rating and senior debt ratings
reflect its strong
franchise and prudent risk appetite, backed by a stable
management team and
strong capitalisation. It also takes into account the bank's
improving, but
challenging, operating environment, sound loan quality and, like
the rest of
Korea's banking system, a modest liquidity and funding profile
by international
standards, especially in foreign currency, which is mitigated by
ordinary
support from local authorities.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's continued expectation that
Shinhan will
deliver a broadly stable and consistent performance amid the low
interest rate
environment. Shinhan has taken tighter control of loan growth
following its
slightly more aggressive risk-appetite in 2014 and 2015.
Focusing on the
traditional commercial banking business, the bank has generated
consistent
performance through the economic cycle under the stable
management that has a
prudent risk appetite. Fitch expects Shinhan's underlying
profitability,
measured by operating profit/risk-weighted assets, to marginally
improve to 1.5%
in 2017 (2016: 1.3%).
Shinhan's Fitch Core Capital ratio has been undermined by the
capital floor
since 2014, which cut the ratio by about 110bp to 13.1% as of
end-2016.
Shinhan's reported risk-weighted assets will continue to be
inflated given its
focus on low-risk assets and the benign credit cost environment
over the
previous few years. Fitch expects the adjusted Fitch Core
Capital ratio - that
is, without capital-floor impacts - to remain strong at around
14% for the next
couple of years due to its low loan growth target, which is
around the nominal
GDP growth rate.
Fitch believes Shinhan's ratio of loans classified as
precautionary and below
under the local regulator's loan-quality category will remain at
a low -1% for
the next two years, better than the commercial bank average of
1.7% at end-2016.
Its significantly higher reserves for impaired loans of 122% at
end-2016
compared with the commercial bank average of 82% should buffer
Shinhan against
abrupt shocks. Commercial lenders, including Shinhan, have
focused on household
loans and the property leasing sector following the buoyant
local property
market since mid-2014.
Shinhan's customer loans/deposits ratio - after adjusting for
loans to and
deposits from financial institutions - improved noticeably by
9pp to 111% in
2016, as abundant liquidity drove customer deposit growth of
13%. Fitch expects
the ratio to improve further in the near-term given modest loan
growth
prospects. The nation's strengthened foreign-currency reserve
position, at close
to 100% of external liabilities, should serve as a large buffer
to the banking
sector's weak foreign-currency funding profile relative to
international peers.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The bank's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect
Fitch's continued
belief of an extremely high probability of support from the
South Korean
government (AA-/Stable), if required. This view is based on
Shinhan's systemic
importance as one of the country's largest commercial banks,
holding 13% of the
banking system's total loans and 16% of deposits.
SUBORDINATED DEBT
Shinhan's Basel III compliant Tier 2 debt is rated two notches
below its IDR.
This reflects Fitch's poor recovery expectations due to the
notes' subordinated
status and because they are to be fully and permanently
written-off upon hitting
the point of non-viability.
Fitch uses the support-driven IDR or Viability Rating, whichever
is higher, as
the anchor rating for Korea's systemically important banks' Tier
2 instruments,
including those for Shinhan. This is because the Tier 2
instruments will be
non-performing or will reach a point of non-viability when the
issuing bank
becomes insolvent or defaults. This is similar to the point at
which senior debt
is considered to be in default and Fitch expects pre-emptive
support to be
provided to avoid insolvency. Shinhan's notes have minimal
non-performance risk
relative to its senior unsecured debt.
For more details on Fitch's approach to rating Basel
III-compliant Tier 2 notes,
see the non-rating action commentary <a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pressrelease?id=883114">
Fitch: Korean
Basel III Terms Become More Creditor Friendly, dated 26
September 2014.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VIABILITY RATING AND SENIOR DEBT
The bank's IDRs, Viability Rating and senior debt ratings are
sensitive to a
change in Fitch's assumptions about Shinhan's company profile,
risk appetite and
financial profile. The ratings could be upgraded if there is a
sustainable and
significant improvement in the bank's financial strength and
company profile.
The ratings could be downgraded if there is a significant
increase in the bank's
risk appetite, including rapid growth or weakened loan quality,
leading to
erosion of its capitalisation.
The downside to the IDR would be limited to one notch, as the
current Support
Rating Floor for Shinhan is 'A-'.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Support Ratings and the Support Rating Floor may be sensitive to
any change in
Fitch's assumptions about the propensity or ability of the
Korean authorities to
provide timely support to the bank. This might arise if there is
a change in the
Korean authorities' ability to provide support.
Furthermore, global regulatory initiatives aimed at lowering
implicit government
support available to banks may cause downward pressure on the
ratings. Fitch
expects the local regulator will propose a draft revision to its
resolution
framework to add a bail-in feature in 2H17. However, it remains
to be seen how
strong the language will be and how feasible it will be to
enforce a bail-in in
practice. The revision has already been postponed due to
domestic political
turmoil that has arisen since last fall and the consequent
presidential election
in May 2017.
SUBORDINATED DEBT
The ratings on the Basel III-compliant Tier 2 securities are
sensitive to the
same considerations that might affect Shinhan's Long-Term IDR,
which is
currently driven by its Viability Rating.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
Long-Term senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A'
Subordinated Basel III compliant Tier 2 debt affirmed at 'BBB+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Heakyu Chang
Senior Director
+82 2 3278 8363
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Korea Branch
9F Kyobo Securities Building
97, Uisadang-daero, Yeongdeungpo-Gu
Seoul 07327, South Korea
Secondary Analyst
Matt Choi
Associate Director
+82 2 3278 8372
Committee Chairperson
Parson Singha, CFA
Senior Director
+66 2108 0151
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
