June 2 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Korea-based Shinhan Bank's (Shinhan) Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) at 'A'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed Shinhan's Viability
Rating (VR) at 'a'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - VR and IDRs
Shinhan's IDR mainly reflects its prudent risk appetite backed by a stable
management team and strong capitalisation. It also takes into account the
challenging operating environment, the bank's substantial domestic franchise,
narrower margins, sound loan quality, and like the rest of the Korean banking
system, its below-average liquidity/funding profile by international standards.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's continued expectation that Shinhan can
absorb a reasonable level of credit costs and financial stress considering its
strong capitalisation and prudent risk management.
Fitch expects Shinhan's management team to remain stable thanks to its
relatively strong corporate governance, which is underpinned by a group of
Korean and Japanese individual shareholders that together hold 16%-18% of its
parent Shinhan Financial Group. This allows Shinhan to consistently adhere to
its long-term strategy.
Shinhan's precautionary-and-below loan ratio (2.0%) at end-2013 was better than
the commercial bank average (about 2.9%). Its loan book mix is in line with the
industry average. The share of loans that are not backed by either collateral or
guarantee (41%) was also roughly in line with the system average (about 43%).
Shinhan's large corporate loan book is more concentrated than its local peers,
although mostly in better quality names than the peers'. That said, the bank has
a good track record of carefully restricting its exposure to problematic large
corporates via good risk control.
Fitch does not expect Shinhan's underlying profitability to improve
significantly in the foreseeable future due to low interest rates and continued
social/political pressure on bank margins and fees. Fitch estimates Shinhan's
ROA to be about 0.6%-0.7% in the next few years, compared with 0.6% in 2013.
Fitch expects Shinhan's capitalisation to remain very strong. Shinhan will be
designated a "domestic systemically important bank" (D-SIB) in Korea by the
regulator in 2016, which will require the bank to maintain a high level of
capital. Fitch core capital (FCC) ratio has gradually improved to 14.1% at
end-2013 from 13.6% at end-2010.
Shinhan's loans/customer deposits ratio improved at end-2013 to 115% from 119%
at end-2012. This compared with the average among Korea's commercial banks of
119% at end-2013 and 124% at end-2012. Shinhan's retail deposits/total deposits
improved to 40% at end-2013 from 34% at end-2009. Like its local peers, Shinhan
depends highly on foreign-currency wholesale funding; however, it has ensured
that foreign-currency lending is funded by long-term debt, in accordance with
regulatory guidance.
A sustainable, significant improvement in its foreign-currency funding/liquidity
profile could result in positive rating action on Shinhan's IDR and VR. However,
such prospects are remote, considering the challenging operating environment and
the bank's negligible foreign-currency retail deposits.
Negative rating action on the bank's VR could result from an increase in risk
appetite, including rapid growth or weakened loan quality, leading to erosion of
its capitalisation. However, Fitch does not expect the quality of Shinhan's
loans to weaken substantially in the foreseeable future.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Support Rating and Support Rating Floor
Shinhan's '1' Support Rating and 'A-' Support Rating Floor reflect Fitch's
continued belief that the South Korean government (AA-/Stable) has an extremely
high propensity to support the bank, if required. This view is based on the
bank's systemic importance as one of the largest commercial banks in South
Korea, holding 13% and 15% of the banking system's total assets and deposits
respectively.
A change in the ability of the Korean authorities to provide support may result
in a change in these ratings. Global regulatory initiatives aimed at reducing
implicit government support available to banks may cause downward pressure on
the ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Senior Unsecured Debt
The rating of senior unsecured debt is aligned with the bank's Long-Term IDR.
Any change in the IDR will be reflected in the rating of the debt.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Hybrid Securities
The 'BBB-' rating for Shinhan's hybrid securities is four notches below the
bank's VR, in line with Fitch's criteria, to reflect their high loss severity
(two notches) and non-performance risk (two notches). These Tier 1 capital
securities have limited flexibility over coupon payments despite their
going-concern loss absorption features. The hybrid securities' rating is likely
to move in line with the VR of the bank.
The full list of rating actions follows:
Shinhan
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A'
Hybrid securities affirmed at 'BBB-'