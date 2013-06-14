(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, June 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings
(Thailand) Limited has
affirmed Siam Future Development Public Company Limited's (SF)
National
Long-Term Rating at 'BBB(tha)' with Stable Outlook, its National
Short-Term
rating at 'F3(tha)' and its outstanding senior unsecured
debentures at
'BBB(tha)'.
Simultaneously, Fitch has assigned SF's new issue of up to
THB700m senior
unsecured debentures due in 2017 a National Long-Term Rating of
'BBB(tha)'. The
proceeds will be used to refinance maturing debentures. The
notes are rated at
the same level as SF's National Long-Term rating as they
represent direct,
unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the
company.
Key Rating Drivers
Improving financial leverage: A planned capital increase of
THB600m-THB1bn in
2013 is likely to decrease SF's reliance on debt funding for its
planned
investment over the next two years. Fitch expects SF's net
adjusted debt to
EBITDAR to improve to 5.3x-5.9x during 2013-2014 from 6.3x at
end-2012. SF's
planned capex and new investment over 2013-2014 is about
THB1bn-THB1.3bn.
Stagnant recurring income growth: Fitch expects SF's recurring
income growth to
be stagnant over the next two years as a result of delays in the
launch of new
projects to late 2014.
Strong market position: SF is a leading developer of Thai
medium-sized open-air
shopping centres. Its larger portfolio, as well as its greater
experience and
expertise in this niche give it an advantage over its peers. SF
has a quality
shopping-centre portfolio, with an average occupancy of more
than 90% since the
opening of its first centre in 1995. Its average occupancy in
shopping centres
should remain above 90% in 2013-2015, despite tenant problems
and low traffic in
some major centres.
Secured cash flow: SF has long-term leases on about 65% of its
total gross
leasable area (GLA), which contributes around 35% of total
recurring income. Its
anchor tenants are also high profile and diversified. Its five
largest tenants
account for 40% of total GLA, while the largest tenant,
occupying 17% of total
GLA, is a related company. A new anchor in the form of
high-profile furniture
retailer IKEA - a new franchise in Thailand - will help enhance
SF's tenant
profile.
Reliance on refinancing: SF's THB748m debt, mainly THB700m
debentures, will
mature over the next 12 months. The company plans to refinance
the maturing debt
with new debentures. SF's liquidity is supported by a cash
balance and liquid
investments of THB164m, and undrawn committed bank facilities of
THB837m at
end-March 2013. SF can also sell its existing projects to
property funds or
other operators, if needed.
Rating Sensitivities
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating
action include:
-Improvement in recurring income with rental-derived EBITDA to
interest expense
at above 4.5x (FY to March 2013: 3.81x) on a sustained basis
-Financial leverage as measured by adjusted net debt to EBITDAR
at below 4.5x on
a sustained basis
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating
action include:
- Deterioration in recurring income with rental-derived EBITDA
to interest
expense at below 3.0x on a sustained basis
-Financial leverage at above 6.5x on a sustained basis
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Somruedee Chaiworarat
Associate Director
+66 2108 0160
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Level 17, Park Ventures, 57 Wireless Road, Lumpini, Patumwan,
Bangkok 10330
Secondary Analyst
Pimrumpai Panyarachun
Associate Director
+66 2108 0161
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+612 8256 0325
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National
ratings in Thailand.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 8
August 2012, and
'National Ratings Criteria', dated 19 January 2011, are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
