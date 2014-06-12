(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, June 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings
(Thailand) Limited has
affirmed Siam Future Development Public Company Limited's (SF)
National
Long-Term Rating at 'BBB(tha)' with a Stable Outlook, its
National Short-Term
rating at 'F3(tha)' and its outstanding senior unsecured
debentures at
'BBB(tha)'.
Fitch has simultaneously assigned SF's new issue of up to
THB500m senior
unsecured debentures due in 2016 a National Long-Term Rating of
'BBB(tha)'. The
proceeds will be used to refinance maturing debentures. The
notes are rated at
the same level as SF's National Long-Term rating as they
represent direct,
unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the
company.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
High Financial Leverage: Fitch expects SF's net adjusted debt to
EBITDAR to
remain high at 5.5x-6.5x during 2014-2015, after the
cancellation of its capital
raising plan of THB600m-THB1bn in 2H13. The cancellation was due
to unfavourable
market conditions as well as the subsequent postponement of its
investment plan,
mainly for joint ventures with the existing and potential
partners, resulting in
a reduction in projected investment of THB500m-550m in 2014.
Improving Recurring Income Growth: SF is likely to post
recurring income growth
of about 1% in 2014 and about 8% in 2015. SF has successfully
recruited new
anchor tenants to replace tenants terminating their leases at
its major centres
i.e. The Esplanade and The Avenue Pattaya in 2014. This should
help to
compensate for a decrease in revenues in some centres that were
affected by the
political rallies in 1H14. SF also plans to open four new
centres in 2015
(mostly expansion phases) with total gross leasable areas (GLA)
of about 26,000
square metres (sq.m).
Strong Market Position: SF is a leading developer of Thai
medium-sized open-air
shopping centres. SF's larger portfolio, greater experience and
expertise in
this niche gives it an advantage over its peers. SF has a
quality and
diversified shopping-centre portfolio in terms of location. It
was able to
maintain an average occupancy of more than 90% since the opening
of its first
centre in 1995, despite experiencing some tenant issues and low
traffic in some
major centres in 2012-2013. Fitch expects SF's average occupancy
to be at about
95% in 2014-2015 (2013: about 92%).
Secured Cash Flow: SF has long-term leases for about 65% of its
total gross
leasable area (GLA), which contributes around 30%-35% of total
recurring income.
Its anchor tenants are also high profile and diversified. The
space rented to
its five largest tenants account for 40% of total GLA, while the
largest tenant
- occupying 15% of total GLA - is a related company. Mega
Bangna, its first mega
joint-venture (JV) project, contributed cash flow in the form of
dividends since
2013. Dividends from its first full-year of operations - paid
in early 2014 -
were about 20% of SF's EBITDAR in 2013.
Reliance on refinancing: SF's THB540m debt, including THB500m
debentures, will
mature over the next 12 months. The company plans to refinance
the maturing debt
with new debentures. SF's liquidity is supported by a cash
balance and liquid
investments of THB64.4m, and undrawn committed bank facilities
of THB867m at
end-March 2014.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Deterioration in recurring income with rental-derived EBITDA
to interest
expense at below 3.0x on a sustained basis (FY to March 2014:
3.7x)
-Financial leverage as measured by adjusted net debt to EBITDAR
at above 6.5x on
a sustained basis (FY to March 2014: 6.5x)
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating
action include:
-Improvement in recurring income with rental-derived EBITDA to
interest expense
at above 4.5x on a sustained basis
-Financial leverage at below 4.5x on a sustained basis
Positive rating action is unlikely over the next 12-18 months
due to the
company's sustained high financial leverage.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Somruedee Chaiworarat
Director
+66 2108 0160
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Level 17, Park Ventures, 57 Wireless Road, Lumpini, Patumwan,
Bangkok 10330
Secondary Analyst
Nichaya Seamanontaprinya
Associate Director
+66 2108 0161
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+612 8256 0325
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National
ratings in Thailand.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology: Including
Short-Term Ratings
and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage', dated 28 May 2014, and
'National Scale
Ratings Criteria', dated 30 October 2013, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
