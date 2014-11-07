(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, November 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Silver Oak
Ltd.'s (Silver Oak) Class A notes as listed below. Silver Oak is
a CMBS
transaction backed by Raffles City Singapore, which comprises
Raffles City
Shopping Centre, Raffles City Tower, two hotel towers (Fairmont
Singapore and
Swissotel The Stamford) and a convention centre.
The rating action is as follows:
USD645m Class A secured floating-rate notes due June 2018
affirmed at 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects adequate cash flows from the underlying
properties,
which have been above Fitch's stabilised cash flow assumptions
since closing in
June 2011. Fitch's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR)
and loan-to-value
(LTV) ratio for Silver Oak continue to meet the agency's
criteria thresholds.
Robust tourism and domestic consumption in Singapore continue to
support the
transaction's retail and hotel components, which accounted for
over 80% of
Silver Oak's total operating income during the first nine months
of 2014. For
the same period, the office component contributed 17.2% of the
transaction's
total operating income, supported by the tight supply of office
space and
growing demand for commercial real estate.
Office leases expiring in 2014 have already been renewed,
reflecting continuity
of office leases. Hotel leases expiring in 2016 have also been
renewed for a
further 20 years. Rental income from retail leases expiring from
October to
December 2014 was only 1.6% of the portfolio's total gross
rental at
end-September 2014, which was equivalent to 3.6% of retail gross
rental for the
same period. Fitch deems the renewal risks for retail leases as
limited given
the property manager's track record in renewing leases. The
property portfolio's
prime location, strong transport links, and experienced
property-management team
are expected to continue to support stable operating
performance.
Fitch's stressed three-month DSCR for the Class A notes has been
maintained at
an average 2.7x for the nine months ended September 2014
(assuming a stressed
refinancing rate of 6.65%), compared with 1.77x at the 'AAAsf'
stress. The
reported three-month DSCR averaged 6.1x for the same period. The
committed
occupancy rate has been stable at over 98.5% since the
transaction's closing.
The LTV ratio has edged lower to 26.0% at end-June 2014, from
26.5% at
end-December 2013. The low LTV reflects a higher valuation
following the
completion of an asset enhancement initiative (AEI) at the
underlying
properties.
Silver Oak is a special-purpose company incorporated under the
laws of
Singapore. RCS Trust is the owner of the underlying property as
well as the
borrower. RCS Trust is jointly owned by CapitaCommercial Trust
and CapitaMall
Trust, with 60% and 40% interest respectively. CapitaLand (RCS)
Property
Management Pte Ltd, an indirect subsidiary of CapitaLand
Limited, is the
property manager for the underlying property.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Based on Fitch's sensitivity analysis, a negative rating action
may be
considered if free cash flow declines by 28.6% from annualised
levels in 2014 or
if the value of the properties declines by 46.1% from the latest
valuation in
June 2014, assuming the liquidity facility is fully drawn. The
liquidity
facility has not been drawn since closing and is not expected to
be drawn given
the adequate cash flows.
Initial key rating drivers and rating sensitivity are further
described in the
new issue report for Silver Oak Ltd. dated 22 June 2011.
Contacts:
Lead Surveillance Analyst
Keum Hee Oh
Director
+82 2 3278 8373
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd. Korea Branch
9F Kyobo Securities Building
26-4, Youido-Dong
Seoul, 150-737,
Republic of South Korea
Committee Chairperson
Helen Wong
Senior Director
+ 852 2263 9934
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
The sources of information used to assess the rating were RCS
Trust, the
originator and RCS Trust's shareholders, CapitaCommercial Trust
and CapitaMall
Trust.
The issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant underlying
information used
in the analysis of the rated notes is public.
Applicable criteria 'Criteria for Rating CMBS in Asia-Pacific',
dated 2 May
2014, 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 4
August 2014,
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds', dated 14 May
2014, and 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and
Covered Bonds:
Derivative Addendum', dated 14 May 2014, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
