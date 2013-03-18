March 18 () - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Silverstone Master Issuer
programme following an in-depth performance review. A full list of rating
actions is below.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation is based on robust collateral performance and sufficient level
of credit enhancement (CE) to cover the applicable risk factor stresses. CE for
the class A notes (rated 'AAAsf') remains unchanged at 16.69% since last
issuance and consists of reserve funds and subordinated notes.
The collateral performance has remained stable since our last review.
Three-months plus arrears which were at 0.33% at the time of last review have
only shown a modest decrease to 0.30% of the pool. This is well below the
average for UK prime mortgages at around 2%. Furthermore, Fitch expects interest
rates to remain at low levels for the next year, which coupled with an expected
stabilisation in the level of unemployment is likely to support continued good
performance of the programme.
Given relatively low level of arrears, losses have also remained low at 1bp in
the past 12 months. These have been covered comfortably with excess spread,
which stands at approximately 0.77% excluding Z note interest payment.
The level of subordination was identified as one of the key rating drivers by
Fitch at the time of assignment of ratings. CE for the class A notes has not
increased since the last transaction. However, the current level of CE is
sufficient to maintain current ratings of class A notes, in Fitch's view.
All relevant counterparties are currently suitably rated and are at or above
their minimum required ratings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Unanticipated increases in the frequency of defaults and loss severity on
defaulted receivables due to factors such as an increase in unemployment or
interest rates, however, could produce loss levels higher than the base case and
could deplete reserve funds and reduce credit enhancement available to the notes
resulting in potential rating actions. The ratings are also sensitive to
counterparty risks the transactions are exposed to and may be revised if a
direct support counterparty is downgraded below its minimum required ratings.
A 30% increase in default rates and a simultaneous 30% decrease in recovery
rates was expected to result in the downgrade of class A notes to 'AAsf' from
'AAAsf' at the time of the last issuance in March 2012.
Initial Key Rating Drivers and Rating Sensitivities are further described in the
New Issue report published on 22 March 2012 at www.fitchratings.com.
The rating actions are as follows:
Silverstone Master Issuer PLC - Series 2009-1
Series 2009-1 Class A1: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
Series 2009-1 Class A2: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
Series 2009-1 Class A3: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
Silverstone Master Issuer PLC - Series 2010-1
Series 2010-1 Class A1: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
Series 2010-1 Class A2: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
Series 2010-1 Class A3: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
Silverstone Master Issuer PLC - Series 2011-1
Series 2011-1 Class 1A: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
Series 2011-1 Class 2A: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
Series 2011-1 Class 3A1: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
Series 2011-1 Class 3A2: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
Series 2011-1 Class 3A3: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
Series 2011-1 Class 4A: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
Silverstone Master Issuer PLC - Series 2012-1
Series 2012-1 Class 1A: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
Series 2012-1 Class 2A1: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
Series 2012-1 Class 2A2: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable