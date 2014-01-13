(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Jan 13 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Malaysia-based conglomerate Sime Darby Berhad's (Sime
Darby) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR), and senior unsecured
rating at 'A'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the rating on SIME's USD1.50bn
sukuk issue at 'A'.
The ratings reflect Sime Darby's scale and business diversity, its strong market
position in the crude palm oil (CPO) business, consistent generation of positive
fund flows from operations and moderate financial leverage. Although Sime
Darby's financial performance was weaker in its fiscal 1Q ended 30 September
2013, Fitch expects it to maintain its performance at FY13 levels because of
stronger CPO prices. The ratings are constrained by the cyclicality of Sime
Darby's businesses.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Diversified Business Profile: Sime Darby's ratings also reflect its diversified
profile, both in terms of businesses and geographies. Plantations (40% of FY13
operating profit), industrial (26%), motors (14%), property (10%) and energy and
utilities (4%) are its key businesses. Malaysia (30% of FY13 revenues),
Australasia (26%), China (20%), Singapore (10%) and Indonesia (5%) are the major
geographies that it operates in. Sime Darby is the world's largest CPO company
by planted palm hectarage (525,325 hectares in FY13) and fresh fruit bunch (FFB)
production (10.01 million tonnes). While some of its businesses exhibit higher
volatility and cyclicality compared with the plantation business, each business
enjoys a solid market position supported by a strong footprint in its respective
markets.
Sime Darby is continuously assessing and rebalancing its portfolio mix,
including up-scaling the value of its landbank and increasing facilities and
capacity for its industrial division, motors, utilities and healthcare
businesses. Nonetheless, Fitch expects that the plantation business will
continue to be the dominant cash flow contributor over the medium term.
Weak 1QFY14 Performance: Sime Darby's 1QFY14 operating EBITDA margin declined to
10.14% from 14.02% in 1QFY13 and 12.57% in FY13. This was primarily due to the
weaker CPO price realized, a 16% drop in fresh fruit bunch (FFB) production to
2.47m tonnes, driven by a delay in peak cropping, primarily in Kalimantan, and
biological tree stress following a bumper harvest year. Secondary factors were
the weak performance of the motors division, where all markets (Singapore,
Thailand and China) except Malaysia reported lower sales due to weak market
sentiment and regulatory changes in Singapore. The industrial division also came
under some pressure due to the slowdown in the Australian mining sector
triggered by lower commodity prices.
Increasing CPO Price: Fitch estimates that Sime Darby should be able to maintain
its financial performance at FY13 levels, aided by the rising CPO price and
declining trend in CPO closing stocks, which fell to 36 days in December 2013
from 51 days in December 2012. CPO prices have improved by 8.5% to USD897.33 per
tonne during the quarter ended 31 December 2013 from USD827 during the quarter
ended 30 September 2013 on account of lower inventory levels and demand holding
up. Fitch expects the increase in CPO content in bio-diesel from 5% to 7% in
Malaysia and from 7.5% to 10% in Indonesia with effect from 1 January 2014 to
contribute to stable demand for CPO in 2014.
RATINGS SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include
- A downgrade in Malaysia's Country Ceiling of 'A', which would result in a
corresponding downgrade in Sime Darby's Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR, which is
currently at the same level as the Malaysian Country Ceiling
- An increase in the role of the Malaysian sovereign or related entities in Sime
Darby's decision making process will result in the Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency
IDRs being downgraded and placed on a par with the sovereign rating, which is
currently 'A-'
- A sustained increase in financial leverage (adjusted net debt/ FFO) to over
1.75x (FY13: 1.61x)
Positive: No positive rating action is expected in the medium term due to the
cyclical nature of SIME's key businesses.