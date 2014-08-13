(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, August 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed
Singapore-based EQ Insurance Co Ltd's (EQI) Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS)
Rating at 'BBB+'. The Outlook is Stable. The agency has
simultaneously withdrawn
the rating.
Fitch has withdrawn the ratings as EQI has chosen to stop
participating in the
rating process. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have sufficient
information to
maintain the ratings. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide
ratings or
analytical coverage for EQI.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings incorporate EQI's strong capitalisation relative to
its business
portfolio, consistently healthy profitability, generally prudent
underwriting
approach, and liquid investment mix. On the other hand, the
ratings also
recognise the continuing challenges that EQI faces in building
its franchise,
and gaining market recognition amid competitive pressures in
Singapore.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that the company is
expected to
continue adopting a prudent underwriting approach with emphasis
on bottom-line
profitability.
EQI sources almost 100% of its business from the Singaporean
market, which is
largely free from natural catastrophes. The company maintains
strong capital
buffers that are commensurate with its business profile. Its
paid-up capital
grew steadily from SGD20.0m in 2009 to SGD36.5m in 2013 due to
various capital
injections from shareholders to support its business growth.
